Champions League Semi-Final Predictions- PSG vs Dortmund Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

The moment is here! The semi-final second-leg match between PSG and Borussia Dortmund for a spot in the 2024 Champions League final will take place today, Tuesday, May 7th, with kick-off set for 20:00. With such a huge game on the cards, there are bound to be some top-quality betting offers, free bets, and betting odds from the UK’s biggest and best sports betting sites, like Copy Bet and many more! Read on to learn more about these offers, free bets, and odds for this huge encounter between two European Giants.

Kicking off this list of the best betting sites in the UK is none other than Copy Bet! Copy Bet is a well-known and exciting sportsbook, home to a comprehensive range of sports betting markets, selections, and competitive odds. This site is currently offering all new players the chance to claim up to £50 in free bets when they sign up and deposit a minimum of £10! This offer is exclusively available to all customers signing up for the very first time. Click the link provided to get started today!

BetVictor is next up on the list of the best football betting sites! BetVictor is a well-known and established name in the UK gambling and bookmaking industry and has been since its inception in 1946! Since then, BetVictor has been a staple piece in the UK gambling scene and has been providing customers with a top-quality betting experience. New customers signing up for the first time will be offered a generous welcome offer of Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets!

William Hill is next on our list of the best football betting offers. Perhaps the most well-known name on this list, William Hill, is a definite staple in the world of UK sports betting and gambling. First-time customers signing up for the William Hill site or mobile app for the first time will be offered a generous bonus of £30 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any eligible sports betting market. Click the link provided in order to start your betting journey with William Hill today.

Betfred, established in 1967, is next up on this list of the best betting sites in the UK. This site boasts a comprehensive range of sports betting markets, odds, and selections for both new and existing players to enjoy and take full advantage of. New customers who wish to sign up for the first time will have to enter the promo code WELCOME50 in order to claim the site’s welcome offer of £50 in free bets when you Bet £10!

Our penultimate brand on this list of the best football betting offers for PSG vs Dortmund is none other than Spreadex. Spreadex is home to a wide range of bonuses, competitive odds, and top-quality promos for both new and existing customers. New customers will be offered a generous welcome bonus consisting of a whopping £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any sports betting market.

Last but not least, on this list of the best UK bookmakers, we have BetMGM! BetMGM is one of the biggest and most successful betting platforms in the world. Recently launching in the UK for the very first time, after huge success in the USA, BetMGM is set to take the UK betting market by storm! New customers are currently being offered a whopping £40 in free bets when they stake £10 on any sports betting market!

How To Claim PSG vs Dortmund Free Bets

Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide on how you can successfully claim your free bets from any of the above-mentioned UK sports betting sites.

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

PSG vs Dortmund Preview

In a highly anticipated UEFA Champions League semi-final return leg, PSG hosts Borussia Dortmund at the Parc des Princes. After a narrow defeat in the first leg, PSG looks to overturn a one-goal deficit. Dortmund’s solid performance, highlighted by Niclas Fullkrug’s goal, gives them a slender lead to defend in Paris. PSG, under Luis Enrique, must capitalise on their home advantage and extra rest days, aiming to reach the final. Dortmund, led by Edin Terzic, seeks a robust defensive effort to maintain their lead. With high stakes and top-tier European glory on the line, an electrifying match awaits

PSG vs Dortmund Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

PSG Win – 1/2

Draw – 4/1

Dortmund Win – 24/5

PSG vs Dortmund Tips

Borussia Dortmund to Qualify @ 5/4 With Copy Bet

Both Teams To Score (BTTS) @ 1/2 With Copy Bet

FAQs

When is PSG vs Dortmund?

PSG will host Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final of the Champions League on Tuesday, May 7th, in a must-win game for both sides looking for a spot in the Champions League Final!

Where To Watch PSG vs Dortmund?

Customers of any of the above-mentioned UK betting sites can watch all of the action unfold live via the site or football betting app’s live streaming service! Alternatively, the match will be shown on TNT Sports in the UK.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.