Provided By

Predictions For LOSC Lille vs Aston Villa Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

Aston Villa are back in Europa Conference League action on Thursday as they travel to Lille off the back of a 2-1 victory in their first leg at Villa Park. Ahead of the second leg of the tie, we have been gathering all of the best offers from the best football betting sites. Kickstarting the list is Copy Bet, a site full of great football odds and in-play betting features. Keep reading below to learn more about the offers, how to claim them, and the latest odds for the match.

Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Copy Bet sits at the top of the list thanks to its exciting signup bonus ahead of the Europa Conference League between Lille and Aston Villa. Register your details and create your account to claim £50 worth of free bets when you bet just £10. The site also provides a superb tipster feature, offering inspiration or allowing users to replicate bets. However, locating contact details for support can be challenging as the site only offers support via email.

Pros Cons Valuable sign-up offers. Customer support team is difficult to contact. Unique tipster feature. Mobile-app. BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.



As one of the longest-standing bookmakers in the UK, it is no surprise to see BetVictor in the number 2 spot. Consistently delivering all of the essentials that avid football bettors seek, it provides exclusive live streaming and betting services. It ensures its customers access as many betting options and markets as possible, regularly updating and refreshing its odds and offers to make the best available. Currently on offer to new customers at BetVictor is the chance to claim £40 in free bets when you place your first £10 bet. We were unable to locate a customer rewards programme during our time at BetVictor, which would be a valuable improvement to enhance the brand’s popularity further.

Pros Cons Large range of betting markets. No VIP/loyalty programme. Regularly updated odds. Competitive offers and promotions. 18+ Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org



Another top football betting site is William Hill, one of the most popular choices for football bettors nationwide. Ahead of LOSC vs Aston Villa, it hosts a really wide range of betting markets, valuable offers and consistently competitive odds for new and existing customers of the site. Despite not having a customer loyalty programme, the bookmaker continues to receive repeat customers that could benefit even further if one were to be added. Sign up with William Hill today to claim your welcome bonus of £30 in free bets to explore for yourself when you wager just £10.

Pros Cons Recognised name in the industry. Not currently any kind of rewards for loyal customers. Exciting welcome offer. Easy to navigate website. 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply.

Betfred is another one of the nation’s top bookmakers when it comes to football. New customers yet to register with Betfred can sign up ahead of LOSC vs Aston Villa to benefit from its exciting welcome offer of £50 in free bets when placing a first qualifying £10 wager using the Betfred promo code WELCOME50. Experience all of the great features, place a variety of different bets and even live stream matches from your desktop or your phone. There is also the ability to place live in-play bets; however, the available options are limited compared to other sites.

Pros Cons Well-established football betting brand. The in-play betting market is small. Live streaming of matches on offer. Exciting welcome offer. New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Spreadex offers a comprehensive platform for football enthusiasts full of the latest odds and offers that make it appeal to new and experienced bettors. Its unique spread betting feature brings a unique experience to betting on football. However, it has been reported that the layout, in particular, can be confusing and overwhelming. If you are new to the site and wish to try it out for yourself, sign up and wager £10 to claim £40 in free bets!

Pros Cons Exclusive spread betting feature. Spread betting layout can be confusing for new users. Latest odds available. Regular promotions. 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Spreadex was Best Value Bookie on the 22/23 Premier League 1×2 market with an average overround of 102.1%! See full details here.

Completing the list is BetMGM. Home to an intuitive user interface, it offers a wide range of betting markets and options for bettors of all skills and abilities. It is fully accessible from desktop and mobile devices, allowing for increased convenience and accessibility. It also has an exciting welcome offer where new customers can claim £40 when they wager £10. It has been reported by users, however, that there are some technical glitches when using the site’s live streaming services, which, if resolved, will only positively contribute towards the site’s reputation and popularity.

Pros Cons User-friendly site. Technical glitches reported when using its live streams. Live streaming is available. Accessible on both mobile and desktop. New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org

How To Claim LOSC vs Aston Villa Free Bets

New customers will be pleased to know that it is easy to claim your free bets from any of these best football betting sites. To help you get started we have provided a step-by-step guide below.

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

LOSC vs Aston Villa Preview

Aston Villa are looking to progress to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League on Thursday where they are taking a 2-1 home victory in the first leg to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille. After dominating the first leg and having multiple opportunities to extend their lead, Unai Emery’s side will be hopeful of continuing their performance away from home. Coming off of the back of a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the weekend, their confidence is high. The home side managed to secure a vital goal away at Villa Park in the first leg and defended for their lives to keep the gap at just 1 goal. Paulo Fonseca and his Lille team will fight until the end, boosted by the home support from the stands. Can they win the club first first-ever major European trophy? Or will Emery’s experience in the competition and his full-of-life Villa side make that first-leg lead count?

LOSC vs Aston Villa Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

LOSC Win – 27/20

Draw – 9/4

Aston Villa Win – 9/5

LOSC vs Aston Villa Tips

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Goals in both halves – Yes @ 4/6 with Copy Bet.

First team to score – Aston Villa @ 1/1 with Copy Bet.

Related Posts

Click here to learn more about the best UK betting sites.

Click here to learn more about the best football betting apps in the UK.

FAQs

When is LOSC vs Aston Villa?

LOSC vs Aston Villa is the early kick-off on Thursday, 18th April 2024, at 17:45. Aston Villa currently leads the tie at 2-1 on aggregate.

Where To Watch LOSC vs Aston Villa?

The second leg of the European Conference League quarter-final between Lille and Aston Villa can be watched on TNT Sports on Thursday, as well as via the Discovery+ website and app.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/