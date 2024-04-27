Provided By

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

Nottingham Forest host Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday at the City Ground in the 16:30 kick-off. Ahead of the tie, we have got all of the best football betting offers and odds from the top six bookmakers, including top site Copy Bet, where new customers can claim £50 in free bets when wagering £10 alongside claiming competitive odds and more great offers when they sign up.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Preview

In what is a huge game at the top and bottom of the table, Forest are not yet safe from relegation and are at risk of a return to Championship football next season. After a controversial match against Everton, Nuno Espirito Santo and his side have a difficult task ahead of them trying to secure a result against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. A side looking to take a fourth Premier League title, every last point counts. There are doubts surrounding the fitness of City’s star striker Erling Haaland however, with so much quality in the side, with or without him, they will be confident of returning to Manchester with all three points from the tie. Since Forest were promoted, these two sides have met three times, with two wins for City and one draw.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Forest Win – 13/2

Draw – 4/1

City Win – 7/20

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Tips

Ahead of the match, we have included our top tips courtesy of Copy Bet.

Manchester City To Score Over 2.5 goals @ 13/10 with Copy Bet.

Phil Foden First Goalscorer @ 6/1 with Copy Bet.

Total Goals Over 4 @ 13/5 with Copy Bet.

*Odds accurate as of 26/4/24

When is Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City?

Forest vs City takes place on Sunday, April 28th, 2024, with kick-off at 16:30.

Where To Watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City?

Football fans and keen sports bettors can watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports and at all of the above bookmakers via exclusive live streaming services.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.