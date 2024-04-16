Provided By

Man City vs Real Madrid Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

A huge quarter-final second-leg clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday, April 17th, at the Etihad in Manchester. The first leg between these two great sides ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Bernabeu. With such an important game comes incredibly generous and exciting betting offers, odds, and much more! We will be discussing the best betting offers from the UK’s best sports betting platforms, like Copy Bet and many more. Make sure to read on to learn more!

Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40

Copy Bet offers a unique betting experience by allowing users to copy tipster bets. Launched in 2016, it provides innovative features but has received mixed reviews. Some users report excellent customer service and fast withdrawal times, while others have faced issues with account freezes and unresponsive support. It’s essential for users to exercise caution and stay informed about the platform’s policies. Despite some challenges, Copy Bet continues to offer an intriguing option for bettors. New punters signing up for the Copy Bet site for the first time will be offered an exclusive sign-up offer consisting of a whopping £50 in free bets when a £10 qualifying bet is staked!

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.

BetVictor garners praise for its user-friendly platform and extensive slots library, attracting a wide audience. With a strong reputation in the industry, it offers a plethora of sports betting options and competitive odds. Customer service experiences vary, with some highlighting quick and helpful support, while others note delays and dissatisfaction. Overall, BetVictor is commended for its ease of use and thrilling titles, though some users advise caution with terms and policies for a better experience. BetVictor is currently offering all new customers the chance to claim a whopping £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any sports betting market.

18+ Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org

William Hill stands as a venerable institution in the UK’s betting landscape, offering a broad spectrum of sports and gaming bets. Established in 1934, it has built a reputation for reliability. However, recent customer feedback suggests improvements could be made in user satisfaction. While it maintains a strong presence with competitive odds and diverse markets, it’s advisable for bettors to stay informed about the terms and policies to ensure a positive experience. New customers signing up for the first time will be granted a great welcome offer of bet £10 get £30 in free bets! Click the link provided to get started!

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply.

Betfred, a UK-based bookmaker established in 1967, has evolved into a trusted name in sports betting. With a robust online platform, it offers competitive odds and diverse promotions. However, recent updates have drawn mixed reviews, with some users experiencing issues with the app’s navigation and in-play betting speed. While Betfred continues to attract a loyal customer base, it’s essential for users to navigate the new changes for a satisfactory betting experience. Betfred is currently offering all new players the chance to claim a whopping £50 in free bets when they stake £10 and enter the promo code WELCOME50.

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Spreadex distinguishes itself with a user-friendly platform and competitive fees, appealing to both sports and financial spread bettors. While praised for its intuitive web trading platform and efficient banking, it faces criticism for its limited product portfolio and customer service issues. Some users report positive experiences with fast payouts and generous bonuses, but others caution against account freezes and misleading policies. Overall, Spreadex offers a unique betting experience but requires careful navigation of its terms. New customers signing up for the first time will be met with a welcome offer of Bet £10 Get £40 in free bets! Simply click the link to learn more!

BetMGM, a prominent name in online betting, offers a wide range of sports and casino games. Despite its user-friendly interface and solid rewards program, it has faced criticism for customer service issues and withdrawal delays. Some users have had positive experiences with fast payouts and helpful support, but others advise caution due to account management problems. Overall, BetMGM provides a comprehensive betting experience, but it’s wise to be aware of potential service challenges. If you sign up for the BetMGM site for the first time, you will instantly be rewarded with an incredibly generous welcome offer of £40 in free bets when you stake a £10 qualifying bet on any sports betting market! Click the link to get started today!

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

How To Claim Man City vs Real Madrid Free Bets

Below, we have provided you with a simple, step-by-step guide in order for you to properly understand how to claim some amazing free bets from your chosen football betting site or app. Make sure to follow these simple steps to claim an abundance of free bets!

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Preview

The upcoming Champions League clash between Manchester City and Real Madrid is poised to be a thrilling encounter. After a 3-3 draw in Madrid, City hosts the second leg at the Etihad Stadium with high stakes. Guardiola’s team, bolstered by key players returning from injury, are favourites to advance. Real Madrid, on an unbeaten streak and leading La Liga, will look to make the semi-finals of the most prestigious cup competition in world football once again. With both teams boasting formidable attacking prowess, this match promises to be an intense battle for a semi-final spot. Expect a tactical showdown with moments of individual brilliance on April 17th.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Man City Win – 8/13

Draw – 16/5

Real Madrid Win – 15/4

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Tips

Winner Of The Tie – Man City @ 1/3 with Copy Bet.

Phil Foden To Score Anytime @ 19/10 with Copy Bet.

When is Man City vs Real Madrid?

Manchester City will face off against Real Madrid on Wednesday, April 17th, at the Etihad in Manchester for a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Where To Watch Man City vs Real Madrid?

All players who are registered with any of the UK’s best betting sites listed in this article are given the opportunity to livestream all of the action live from their devices!

