Provided By

Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Offers & Odds

The upcoming weekend of footballing action sees the return of the Premier League, and with that comes one of the clashes of the season! Manchester City will host title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31st! This game could be a potential title decider come the end of the season, with every point mattering. With such a big game around the corner, we have compiled the best betting offers, odds, and free bets from the UK’s best sportsbooks in order to provide you with the best possible betting experience! Top of the list is William Hill, with its incredible range of markets, competitive odds, and top-notch promotions, it is surely the one-stop place for all things free bets! Make sure to read on in order to learn more!

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40 Sky Bet – Place A Bet & Get £30 Free Bet

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Kicking off our list of the best football free bets and betting offers is none other than William Hill. founded in 1934, William Hill has decades of experience in providing its customers with a top-quality betting experience like no other. New customers signing up for the first time can claim a whopping £30 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any eligible sporting market. This site is perfect for first-time betters due to its incredible promos; however, the range of markets can potentially be a bit overwhelming.

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply.

Second on our list of the best football free bets is Betfred. Betfred is a staple piece in the UK sports betting industry and has been for quite some time. This site offers both new and existing customers the chance to claim some top-quality promos, free bets and experience some competitive odds. This site offers new players signing up for the first time a chance to claim an incredible welcome offer consisting of a whopping £50 in free bets rewarded to first-time customers who place an initial bet of £10 and enter the promo code WELCOME50. For all of the site’s positives, the only gripe we have with the site is the minimum deposit and withdrawal limits; this can potentially restrict players.

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

BetVictor is next up on our list of the best football free bets. This site has become one of the best and most popular betting sites in the UK for football and a whole host of other sporting events throughout the year. BetVictor is currently offering all new customers signing up for the first time the chance to claim £45 in free bets when they stake a qualifying bet of at least £10. However, players can also experience longer withdrawal times on this site than their competitors.

Bet£10 Get £45 T&Cs – 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

CopyBet is next up, and for good reason! This site was founded as recently as 2016 but has quickly climbed the ranks in terms of bookmakers in the UK. becoming one of the biggest and most popular sports betting platforms among fans of a wide range of sports. Copy Bet is currently offering all players signing up for the first time a welcome offer consisting of £50 in bonus bets when a £10 qualifying bet is staked.

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.

BetMGM is up next, and this site is relatively new to the UK, after experiencing exceptional success in the US market. This site is looking to replicate its immense success in the US in the UK markets; the site is starting off on the right foot with its incredible welcome offer of Bet £10 get £40 in free bets! This site has some brilliant markets, odds, and selections; however, this site is relatively new to the UK market and therefore needs to prove itself.

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Last but not least, on our list of the best football free bets, we have Sky Bet! Sky Bet is one of the biggest and best sportsbooks in the UK, and it is fair to say it has become a staple piece in the UK betting scene. Sky Bet is currently offering all new customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets when the customer places any bet over 5p! That’s right, 5p! This offer is available to all customers signing up for the first time. Simply sign up, and place a minimum wager of at least 5p, and £30 in free bets will be yours to use freely!

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org

In order to learn more about the best betting sites in the UK, make sure to click here!

How To Claim Man City vs Arsenal Free Bets

Below, we have provided a full step-by-step guide on how to correctly claim the free bets listed above. Make sure to follow these steps in order to properly and successfully claim your free bets.

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

Man City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City will face off against title rivals Arsenal on Sunday, March 31st, in a potential title decider. This game can have huge implications for the outcome of this year’s Premier League season. Top-of-the-table Arsenal are sitting level on points with Liverpool in second with 64 points, while 3rd placed Man City are sitting just one point behind on 63. While Liverpool are playing Brighton at Home at the same time, both sides will be looking for a good performance in order to end the weekend on top of the pile.

Man City vs Arsenal Odds

The odds listed below were provided by William Hill and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Man City Win – 17/20

Draw – 29/10

Arsenal Win – 11/4

FAQs

When is Man City vs Arsenal?

Manchester City will play Arsenal at 16:30 on Sunday, March 31st, at the Etihad Stadium.

Where To Watch Man City vs Arsenal?

Players who sign up for any of the best football betting sites in this article can live stream the game live on the site’s web page or dedicated mobile app.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.