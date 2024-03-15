Provided By

Last Chance: Paddy Power Cheltenham Offers and Free Bets

We are right in the thick of the Cheltenham Festival action as the excitement continues to build up until the final day. Paddy Power has joined in, too, with one of its exciting Cheltenham betting offers for new customers. Sign up and claim your first £10 back as cash if your bet loses when you enter the promo code YSKAMX. Keep reading for everything you need to know before claiming this offer.

T&CS: Place your FIRST bet on any Sportsbook market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £10. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply. Paddy’s Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply.

How to Claim the Paddy Power Bet £10 Get Cashback if it Loses offer for Cheltenham

It is really quick and easy to claim the Paddy Power Cheltenham sign-up offer of Get £10 back as cash if you bet loses. Below, we have put together a step-by-step guide for you to follow to ensure you can claim this offer for yourselves.

Click here for the Paddy Power Cheltenham promotion and sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Create a username and password combination Sign in, enter the Paddy Power promo code YSKAMX, and deposit £10. Place a qualifying first bet of up to £10 on any race at Cheltenham Festival. Wait for your bet to settle. If your £10 Paddy Power Cheltenham bet loses, receive your money back as cash. Finally, enjoy!

Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer T&CS

Why Should You Choose Paddy Power for your Cheltenham bets?

Paddy Power is a highly recommended bookmaker when it comes to horse racing. Its attractive odds and extensive range of betting markets are just a couple of the reasons why it is rated so highly by horse racing enthusiasts across the country. It is also home to a top-notch live streaming service with some live in-play betting available too. The in-play markets could be expanded at Paddy Power to enhance further the service it provides to keen bettors.

Types of Paddy Power Cheltenham Offers

Best Odds Guaranteed

The pledge that no other bookmaker will beat the odds on a selection with a specified Best Odds Guarantee promo attached is on offer across lots of the Paddy Power Cheltenham odds. If the odds rise after a customer places a wager before the bet settles, they will be paid out at the higher odds.

Cheltenham Free Bets

Customers at Paddy Power can place their bets on Cheltenham using free bets, where they can enjoy lots of the bookmaker’s offers and odds without having to worry about using up any more of their own funds. A fantastic opportunity regularly claimed around horse racing events.

Bet Boost

Bet boost promotions are a regular feature at Paddy Power. In order to maximise the payout after the wager settles, bettors can take advantage of improved odds on a particular selection during the Cheltenham Festival for a brief period of time. In the lead-up to the race, favourites are frequently given bet boosts.

Extra Places

Paddy Power’s extra place bets will pay out whether your horse finishes first or fourth in a race, sometimes even fifth. Put your money on a horse that will come in first, fourth, or fifth to ensure you will still win, even if the horse does not.

Power Prices

Customers can take advantage of increased odds on a variety of sports and events, including races at the Cheltenham Festival, with Paddy Power’s Power Prices. An exclusive promotion to the site that offers an excellent opportunity to claim some enhanced, exclusive odds.

Can I Live Stream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through Paddy Power?

Paddy Power customers can watch live coverage of every racing day of the Cheltenham Festival when signed in with a bet placed on any upcoming race of the event. Use the Paddy Power mobile app or the website to access the streaming service from anywhere, anytime across the 4 days.

For your last chance to check out the offering from top bookies for Cheltenham Festival 2024, check out our page here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer?

When registering for an account, new customers at Paddy Power can claim one of the site’s top Cheltenham betting offers. Place a bet of £10 and get it back as cash if your bet loses.

How do the Paddy Power Cheltenham £10 … work?

Head to the Paddy Power Cheltenham Festival category on the site and place a £10 bet on any market. Wait for this to settle; if your bet loses, you will receive £10 back in cash!

Does Paddy Power offer Best Odds Guaranteed for Cheltenham?

Yes, Paddy Power offers its customers Best Odds Guaranteed on certain Cheltenham selections to let them know they receive the best odds when wagering with the bookmaker.

How do I place a bet with Paddy Power on Cheltenham Festival?

All you have to do to bet on the Cheltenham Festival at Paddy Power is visit the website, locate the Cheltenham category, and make your selections. Once happy, enter your stake and place your bet. Once settled, receive £10 back as cash if it loses.

