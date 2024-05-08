Fitzdares Welcome Offer – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets

Fitzdares is a great, lesser-known sportsbook with plenty of excellent features to offer new players. Our experts over at Wisegamler.com have reviewed all the fantastic things you can expect from Fitzdares, so stay tuned to learn more.

Introduction to Fitzdares

Fitzdares has been around longer than you might think, and still, it’s a relatively unknown name in UK sports betting. Until recently, Fitzdares was an exclusive sports betting club with physical locations in London and Gloucestershire. It opened itself to the public in 2006 as a phone-in betting service and later went fully online in 2016.

Today, it’s still regarded by punters in the know as one of the best bookies out there, with deep betting markets, great promos and a luxurious feel. Fitzdares also manages to avoid a negative rep through its conservative advertising, not shoving its name in your face and relying on the quality of its service to bring in new customers and maintain existing ones.

What is the Fitzdares Welcome Offer?

If you sign up with Fitzdares using our affiliate code, you can claim a welcome bonus of £25 in betting tokens and 10 free spins at the casino after you bet your first £50. Your £25 bonus is split into three betting tokens: £10 free football bets, £10 free greyhound racing bets, and £5 on virtual sports. The 10 free spins are for the game ‘Reel King.’

You can only claim this deal by signing up using our link; if you find the URL through another avenue, it won’t apply to your account. Qualifying bets include singles, multiples, in-play bets, and win parts of each-way bets only, and they must be made at minimum odds of evens (2.0).

How to Sign up to Fitzdares

Are you interested in signing up for the Fitzdares Sportsbook? Well, you’ll be pleased to learn that registering couldn’t be easier. Just follow these simple steps to register your new account and claim the welcome bonus!

Click our link to reach the Fitzdares welcome page. Click the ‘join now’ button to begin registration. Enter your account information — this will require personal details like your name, date of birth, email and phone number. Make your first deposit. Place your qualifying bet of £50 at evens or greater — you can do this on any sports betting market. Once your qualifying bet has settled, the free betting tokes will be automatically credited to our account. Betting tokens must be used on specific betting markets and be wagered before withdrawal.

What Sports Can I bet on at Fitzdares?

While Fitzdares focuses on horse racing betting, you can also bet on many other markets. Here’s a peek at the different sports you can bet on:

Horse Racing

Horse racing is where Fitzdares shines, covering many different races across the world and with plenty of excellent deals to accompany them. This includes extra places, money back and insurance deals. And if you’re a VIP member, you can claim BOG on all races after 9 am. Horse racing is alsoport Fitzdares features live streaming for, so racing fans will be very well catered to.

As the UK’s favourite sport, you always hope to see good football coverage at a sportsbook, and Fitzdares more than meets the cut. The odds are consistently good (although hardly the best in the industry), and there are plenty of excellent betting deals to claim on football bets, including money back on draws, red cards and accas.

For a UK bookmaker, Fitzdares has a fantastic betting spread for American football. You’ll find your money lines, spreads, totals and more here. It covers the NFL as you would hope, along with smaller games you might not expect to see. Unlike other UK sportsbooks, Fitzdares doesn’t feel the need to anglicise its US sports offerings, and that’s very much to its credit.

Basketball

Much of what you can say about the basketball spread at Fitzdares is similar to American football. It covers the NBA as well as some other smaller events and does so with an authentic US betting experience. On top of this, you can find basketball offerings from other international markets, including Greece, Spain and South Korea.

Baseball

Baseball pickings are slimmer compared to basketball and American football as far as popular US sports go, but they feature all the Major League matches across the US and even matches from the Japanese circuit.

Cricket

Cricket fans are very well served at Fitzdares. The odds are great and, while the coverage is lesser than some other sports, you’ll find several unique cricket deals available, like a free bet if your team scores 200+ runs but doesn’t win.

Tennis

The tennis coverage at Fitzdares will leave just about anyone satisfied, covering all the major tours and with particularly good in-play tennis betting. You can even claim a unique bonus that grants 10% back on in-play tennis betting each week.

Golf

Fitzdares is particularly proud of its golf betting, sitting up there with horse racing as one of its specialities. You’ll find countless betting options for golf at Fitzdares and coverage of all the significant events, including the Masters Tournament, the US Open and the USPGA Championship.

Other Sports

This is hardly where the Fitzdares betting markets end, with 30 sports and miscellaneous events for you to bet on. These include motorsports, rugby, snooker, cycling, esports and even politics.

What’s on Offer at Fitzdares for UK Players?

There are many features UK punters can benefit from at Fitzdares. Our experts at Wisegambler.com have tested Fitzdares and broken down their review into the following main points:

Live Betting and Live Streaming

One of our favourite features of online sportsbooks is the ability to not only bet live as the event happens but also watch the event from the same platform! At Fitzdares, in-play betting options are extensive, covering all the most popular sports, including football, tennis and cricket. However, if you’re looking for a good live streaming service, you’ll be disappointed if you aren’t a fan of racing. Fitzdares features extensive live streaming on horse and greyhound racing, but no other markets enjoy this coverage.

Competitive Betting Odds

Fitzdares maintains competitive odds across most sports, but horse racing most of all. Using odds comparison sites like OddsChecker, we were pleased to see that Fitzdares has competitive odds with great offers across the board. When you bet with Fitzdares, you can be confident that you’ll receive great prices regardless of what you choose to bet on (although we still recommend checking out odds comparisons for yourself when betting).

Betting App and Mobile Site

Fitzdares is particularly renowned for its mobile compatibility. Not only is the mobile web browser site well adapted for the smaller screen, but Fitzdares also hosts dedicated mobile sites for both iOS and Android. With all these options, punters are free to make their bets with whatever devices and from wherever they choose.

Fitzdares is well known for its text betting feature, allowing users to submit their bets through text. It’s a surprisingly responsive system and is a brilliant choice for people after a streamlined betting experience.

Range of Betting Markets

Fitzdares features more than 30 different sports for users to bet on. This lineup includes all the popular UK sports like football, horse and greyhound racing, cricket and tennis, but it also features more unique betting markets like politics, handball and water polo. Further than that, Fitzdares has many different types of bets for you to choose from. For a further breakdown of these options, check out the dedicated section further down this article.

Fitzdares Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 28 sports betting markets Live streaming is limited to horse racing Generous ongoing betting promos Few payment options Innovative ‘create a bet’ feature Text betting Friendly and responsive customer service

What Payment Methods Does Fitzdares Accept?

One of the places we feel Fitzdares doesn’t measure up is the range of payment methods it accepts. The payment options are Fitzdares are limited, and it’s difficult to argue otherwise when debit cards and Apple Pay are the only choices. However, we can confidently say that all these methods are secure and reliable, so you can trust that your payments to Fitzdares will be safe. All withdrawals will be paid out to the card or bank account you used to deposit with.

Here’s a list of all the payment methods available to users at Fitzdares:

Visa Debit/Visa Electron

MasterCard

Maestro

Apple Pay

Bank Transfer

Fitzdares Customer Service Options

You can contact Fitzdares customer support service by phone, text, or email. Their contacts are available 24/7, so you can receive aid whenever needed. The help is friendly and reliable, so feel free to reach out.

Call: 020 7851 5407

Text: 07492 882213

Email: bet@fitzdares.com

Unfortunately, Fitzdares doesn’t feature an FAQ section, so if you have a query, you’ll need to consult the customer support team or read through the T&Cs for any information.

Fitzdares VIP Program

The Fitzdares VIP program is called ‘Fitzdares Members.’ There are three levels of membership at Fitzdares: Member Lite, Member Plus and Club. While the final tier is exclusive and only accessible by invitation, referral or approved request, the basic membership offers some great perks. However, this is still a loyalty program, and to maintain your status, you must be verified and use the site frequently.

Member Lite:

Standard betting offers

Full online betting suite

Apple Pay, quick withdrawals, Create-a-bets and more

Member Plus:

Best Odds Guaranteed

Enhanced customer service

Custom bet requests

Free bet requests up to £25

Weekly loyalty rewards

Types of Bets at Fitzdares

Fitzdares supports a wide range of different types of bets. While betting types often change between different sports, here are some of the overall most popular betting options at Fitzdares:

Outrights — the most well-known kind of bet: win, lose or draw?

— the most well-known kind of bet: win, lose or draw? Each Way — EW bets pay out if your backed team or participant places within a ranking. They are most common in racing and golf.

— EW bets pay out if your backed team or participant places within a ranking. They are most common in racing and golf. Accumulators — the most popular type of multiple, especially in football betting. You put four or more individual bets together, called legs, and the bet only pays out if all legs win.

— the most popular type of multiple, especially in football betting. You put four or more individual bets together, called legs, and the bet only pays out if all legs win. Totals (over/under) — these bets aren’t concerned with who wins, but rather the total points scored by both teams. You bet on whether it will be more or less than a given average.

— these bets aren’t concerned with who wins, but rather the total points scored by both teams. You bet on whether it will be more or less than a given average. Cover bets — These are large multi-bets that collect many individual bets into one, elevating the potential payout exponentially. Most common on horse racing.

Fitzdares Review: Overall Conclusion

Fitzdares has a reputation for being high-quality and exclusive, and after looking over the site it isn’t hard to see why. Its unique features, like text betting and the Fitzdares Members programme, help it to stand out from the crowd, while the depth of the markets and ease of using the site show the underlying quality that permeates every aspect of the site.

Live streaming is unfortunately limited to horse and greyhound racing events, and payment options are notably scarce. But if these aren’t issues that bother you, we can’t recommend Fitzdares enough. Don’t forget to use our link when signing up to claim the welcome bonus!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Fitzdares Welcome Offer?

When you sign up for Fitzdares, you can claim £25 and 10 free spins after betting your first £50.

Does Fitzdares have Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)?

At Fitzdares, Best Odds Guaranteed deals only apply to Fitzdares Member Plus accounts. They apply after 9 am on the day of the race and have a max stake of £1000.

Does Fitzdares have a Mobile App?

Yes, Fitzdares does feature dedicated mobile apps for iOS and Android devices.

Is Fitzdares Trustworthy?

Like all UK sportsbooks, Fitzdares is licenced by the UKGC, so you know you can trust it will treat users fairly. You can inspect the Fitzdares gambling licence at the bottom of its webpage.

What are the Fitzdares Customer Support Hours?

Fitzdares offers 24/7 customer support through phone, text and email.

