Fitzdares Grand National Offer – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets

As this year’s Grand National fast approaches, Fitzdares has been hard at work ensuring that it provides the best Grand National betting offers for customers. It has done just that: sign up ready to claim £25 in free bets when you wager £50! To learn more about this incredible offer from this top bookmaker, continue below as we look at how to claim it, why it is the best, what else is on offer, and more.

CLAIM FITZDARES WELCOME OFFER HERE New customers only, aged 18+. Min deposit £10. Place a £50 bet on any sport at at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater to qualify for three free bets on settlement: £10 on Football, £10 on Golf and £5 on Virtual Sports, plus 10 Free Spins on Reel King. Free Bet & Spins expire in 7 days. Additional T&Cs apply. Please bet responsibly.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to Claim the Fitzdares Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets for Grand National

It could not be simpler for new customers at Fitzdares to claim the Grand National betting offer. Simply sign up to get started by following the steps below.

Click the provided link to the Fitzdares Grand National betting offer and sign-up page. Enter your personal details, such as your name, address, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Create a memorable username and password combination. Sign in and make your first deposit of at least £10. Place a single bet of £50 on any sports market available at Fitzdares at minimum odds of evens (2.0) or greater. Wait for your qualifying wager to settle. Receive your £25 free bets and 10 free spins into your account shortly after and use within 7 days. Finally, enjoy your time using Fitzdares.

Fitzdares Grand National Offer T&CS

Why Should You Choose Fitzdares for your Grand National bets?

An exciting site with lots of Grand National betting offers, odds, markets and more, Fitzdares is the place to be for keen horse racing punters. It has worthwhile promotions available for new customers and some for existing ones; however, these are few and far between in terms of variety compared to its Grand National betting counterparts. However, its website is fully accessible on mobile and desktop and provides a smooth and seamless experience for users, is easy to locate what you want and has the ability to notify you with updates regarding your bets and more! It also offers its customers the ability to live stream each of the 3 days of the Grand National, taking advantage of the site’s in-play betting options alongside.

Types of Fitzdares Grand National Offers

Fitzdares is home to a fantastic variety of Grand National bets and offers for new and existing customers to take advantage of across the event. Claim the likes of Enhanced Odds on certain markets to increase the potential winnings of your selection if it’s successful, but be quick! As these are often only available for a limited time! There are also horse racing exclusive offers such as Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB) where customers can receive their bet back as a cash refund or free bet if their selection is withdrawn from the race prior to or does not start. Alongside NRNB offers are Extra Place promotions where runners can be backed to win and to place outside of the top 3, meaning your bet wins even if your horse does not win the race.

For more information on the most popular offers that bookies provide over the Grand National event, head over to our page here.

Can I Live Stream the Grand National 2024 Through Fitzdares?

Customers at this top Grand National betting site will be pleased to know that it will be providing exclusive live streaming of the 3-day event to registered customers via the Fitzdares website and mobile app.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Fitzdares Grand National Offer 2024?

The Grand National betting offer available to customers at Fitzdares is Bet £50 to Get £25 in free bets + 10 free spins when signing up to the site for the first time.

How do the Fitzdares Grand National Free Bets work?

Place a qualifying bet of £50 to receive £25 in free bets to use throughout the Grand National at Fitzdares. Wait for your bet to settle, and shortly after, your free bets will be in your account. To use your free bets, make your selections and click ‘use bet credits’ on your bet slip when you confirm and place your bet.

How do I bet on the 2024 Grand National with Fitzdares?

To place any Grand National bets at Fitzdares, select the category and click the race you wish to wager on. Select the odds of each horse you wish to back and add to your bet slip. Enter your stake and click to confirm and place the bet.