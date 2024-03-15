Provided By

Final Day of Cheltenham – BetMGM Bet 10 Get 60

BetMGM is offering one of its most generous deals ever to customers who sign up during the Cheltenham Festival. If you’re still searching for a solid Cheltenham sportsbook, BetMGM could be the site for you! Read on to learn how to claim this deal and the other deals you can claim across the Cheltenham festival.

T&Cs: New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org.

How to Claim the BetMGM Bet £10 Get £60 offer for Cheltenham

Register a new account at BetMGM during Cheltenham and wager at least £10 to receive £60 in free bets to use on horse racing events across the site. Your free bets will be credited as four £10 horse racing betting tokens and two £10 acca free bets, all of which are perfect for making bets on the Cheltenham Festival. BetMGM Cheltenham free bets are valid for seven days after receipt and must be claimed within 3 days of registration.

To claim this fantastic BetMGM Cheltenham betting offer, follow this step-by-step guide:

Use our link to reach the BetMGM sign-up page and register your new account — this will require you to input personal details. Make a deposit of at least £10 using a valid payment method. Place your qualifying bet of £10 at odds of evens or greater. Once the qualifying bet has settled, your £60 in free bets will be credited to your account. You can find them in the ‘Rewards’ section of your account. Be sure to use your free bets within 7 days.

BetMGM Cheltenham Offer T&CS

Why Should You Choose BetMGM for your Cheltenham bets?

BetMGM may be a new name to the British betting scene, but it’s been a mainstay of the US sportsbook lineup for years. Now, BetMGM has brought that experience to our shores and is providing a top-notch betting service. The sportsbook is elegantly designed and easy to navigate, not feeling the need to display everything at once, while also providing a plethora of markets to choose from. The promotions are a little limited thanks to the site being in its infancy, but what is there is solid, and the Cheltenham deals are fantastic. We also love the live streaming and the mobile apps hosted by BetMGM.

Pros Cons Well designed sportsbook Limited payment options Excellent Cheltenham coverage Fewer promotions than competition Live streaming across major events Mobile friendly

Types of BetMGM Cheltenham Offers

Cheltenham Free Bets

BetMGM free bets can be claimed from various offers like refer a friend, the welcome offer and periodic social media giveaways. Free bets are distributed as tokens valued at a specific amount, which can be used on specific parts of the site, whether it’s a type of bet or a sport. Free betting tokens cannot be broken down into smaller values. If you win a bet made with a Cheltenham free bet, you’ll receive all the profit made over the stake.

Best Odds Guaranteed

BetMGM offers Best Odds Guaranteed on all racing events across its site, so you know you can get the most out of your betting. If you bet on a race and apply BOG, you’ll be guaranteed the starting price if it’s higher than when you placed it; there will be no change if the SP is lower. This can be applied to bets made after 11am on the same day of a race.

Double Your Odds

Each day of the Cheltenham Festival, you can double your odds on any race! You can do this four times a day during the festival; just opt-in via the ‘My Offers’ page, and you could improve your profits up to as much as £10,000!

Money Back as a Free Bet

Apply this deal to your first bet on the first race of any day of Cheltenham, and if your bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive your stake back a free bet. This can be claimed once on the first race of each day of Cheltenham and must be applied after 9am.

Can I Live Stream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through BetMGM?

BetMGM supports live streaming on select events across most major sports. You can sort for events that have live streaming by selecting your sport and toggling the ‘live only’ switch at the top (the option will be greyed out if there aren’t any upcoming events where live streaming is available). Just click on the match or race you want to view and ensure you’re logged in to view the stream.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the BetMGM Cheltenham Offer?

Bet £10 on a new account to receive £60 in free bets you can use on the Cheltenham Festival.

How do the BetMGM Cheltenham Free Bets work?

BetMGM free bets can be used to make wagers instead of real money funds. Opt to use them in the betting slip before confirming your wager, and remember that free bets can’t be split into smaller denominations. If you win a bet made with free bets, you’ll win all profits made over the stake.

How do I bet on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with BetMGM?

Log into your BetMGM account and find the horse racing page of the sportsbook. Select the wager you want to make to add it to your betting slip. Once you have all your bets, decide how much you will wager and confirm the bet to place it.

