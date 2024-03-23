Provided By

England vs Brazil Betting Offers & Odds

England are set to host five-time World Cup winners Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, March 23rd, in an International Friendly to build up momentum ahead of this summer’s Euros in Germany. Such a momentous game brings plenty of top-notch betting offers and free bets. In this article, we will be discussing the best betting offers from the UK’s best Sportsbooks, like William Hill and many more. Make sure to read on in order to learn more about these betting offers, how to claim them, some odds for the game, and much more!

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – 30/1 For A Goal To Be Scored Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40 Sky Bet – Place A Bet & Get £30 Free Bet

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

William Hill is next up on this list, and is perhaps the most well-known sports betting site on this list! This site was originally founded back in 1934, making it the oldest site on this list. With this age, comes experience in offering customers a top-class betting experience. This is something William Hill prioritises in the form of the site’s welcome offer of bet £10 get £30 in free bets. These free bets can be used across all betting markets available on the William Hill site!

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply.

Up next on our best football betting sites for the upcoming game between England and Brazil is Betfred! Betfred was founded back in 1967, and has since become a staple piece in the UK gambling and bookmaking industry. This site offers all customers some real high-quality betting offers, promotions, odds, and much more across a wide range of sports from all over the world! New customers signing up will be greeted with a welcome offer which sees them offered a whopping £50 in free bets when they stake a £10 bet and enter the promo code WELCOME50.

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

BetVictor is next up on our list of the best UK football betting sites ahead of the England vs Brazil game, and for good reason! This site is perhaps one of the best and most well-known sites in the country when it comes to sports betting! This site not only offers a top sportsbook but also a brilliant sign-up offer that will surely entice plenty of new faces to join the site! This offer consists of increased odds of 30/1 on a goal to be scored in the England vs Brazil game!

18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet max £1 on Total Goals – Over 0.5 – 90 minutes on the England v Brazil match. No cash out. Enhanced odds paid in Free Bets; to be used on any Sports market. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 21.03.24 until 19:00 UK time on 23.03.24. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Kicking off the list of the best UK betting sites for the upcoming England vs Brazil game is none other than Copy bet! Copy Bet was founded in 2016 and is therefore one of the newer sites on this list. However, don’t let this site’s tender age fool you, this site is more than capable of competing with the big boys in terms of top-notch betting offers, free bets, promotions, and much more! New users signing up for this site for the first time will be greeted with a welcome offer of Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets!

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet last for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK clients. No Cash-Out. Max Payout – £500.

BetMGM is one of the best and most well-known betting sites in the world. BetMGM has recently launched in the UK after incredible success in the US. New customers signing up for the first time for BetMGM will be credited with a whopping £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 bet on any sports betting market.

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Last but not least, we have Sky Bet. Sky Bet was set up in 2000 and has since become the go-to place for football betting in the UK. Sky Bet is a subsidiary of SKY and has taken over the UK sports betting scene by storm. New customers signing up for this site for the first time will receive a whopping £3 in free bets for placing any bet over 5p!

New customers only. First single & e/w bet only. 5p minimum stake. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. Free bets expire after 30 days. Eligibility restrictions and further t&cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org

How To Claim England vs Brazil Free Bets

Below, we have compiled a step-by-step guide on how to claim your England vs Brazil free bets! Make sure to follow these steps in order to successfully claim some free bets for the upcoming England game!

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

England vs Brazil Preview

England will face off against Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, March 23rd. This International Friendly is a warm-up game for the upcoming European Championships in Germany. England have not been defeated since exiting the 2022 World Cup in the Quarter Finals to France. Since then, the Three Lions have played 10 games, winning eight and drawing two. England’s latest results saw them draw 1-1 with North Macedonia and beat Malta 2-0.

Brazil, on the other hand, have not won a game since the 13th of September when they beat Peru 1-0. Since they lost to Croatia in the Quarter Finals of the 2022 World Cup, Brazil have played nine games, winning just three games, drawing one, and losing five. The South Americans will be without Manchester United Midfielder Casemiro, Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson, Al Hilal Forward, and star player, Neymar. The last time England and Brazil met was back in November 2017, and it ended in a 0-0 stalemate at Wembley, Hopefully this will not be repeated!

England vs Brazil Odds

The odds listed below have been provided by William Hill and are correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

England Win – 10/11



Draw – 12/5

Brazil Win – 13/5

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

FAQs

When is England vs Brazil?

England will face off against Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, March, 23rd, 2024.

Where To Watch England vs Brazil?

England vs Brazil will be shown on Channel 4 in the UK but will also be available to live stream on all the top UK betting sites listed in this article.