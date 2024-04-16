Provided By

Predictions For Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid – Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

Atletico Madrid travels to Borussia Dortmund tonight for the second leg of their Champions League tie, looking to secure a spot in the semi-final after a 2-1 win at home in the first leg. If you are looking for the best betting offers ahead of the match, continue below as we discuss in more detail what is on offer, how to claim, the latest odds, and more, including the top pick Copy Bet, home to great football betting offers, markets, and more!

Dortmund vs Atletico Preview

Borussia Dortmund looks to continue their incredible run in the competition after topping the group labelled ‘the group of death’ in the early stages of the competition. However, Edin Terzic’s side must overcome a 2-1 deficit from the first leg at the Metropolitano as they welcome Diego Simeone’s side to their place this time around. The away side dominated the first leg but will be rueing at the missed opportunities to extend their lead further. Now, with the pressure on and a determined Dortmund team with the backing of their own fans, can the visitors replicate their performance from last week? With both sides out of contention for any other silverware this season, the Champions League is their last chance, making for an exciting night of pure passion from all involved.

Dortmund vs Atletico Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Dortmund Win – 23/20

Draw – 13/5

Atletico Win – 85/40

Dortmund vs Atletico Tips

Goals in both halves – Yes @ 4/7 with Copy Bet.

Borussia Dortmund to score – Yes @ 19/100 with Copy Bet.

FAQs

When is Dortmund vs Atletico?

Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid will take place on Tuesday night. Kick-off is at 20:00 at Signal Iduna Park, and Atletico leads on aggregate by 2-1.

Where To Watch Dortmund vs Atletico?

You can watch Borussia Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid live on TNT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 7:30pm. The match can also be live-streamed on the Discovery+ app and website.

