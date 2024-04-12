Provided By

Copy Bet Grand National Offer – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

With the infamous Grand National event just around the corner, we can expect an influx of betting offers from many of the UK’s top sportsbooks! We thought we would explore the offering from Copy Bet for this year’s Grand National of “Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets.” Find out more on how to claim this fantastic offer in this article.

CLAIM COPYBET WELCOME OFFER HERE New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either a single or multiple bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds.5 Free bets include: 1 x £ 10 Free bet on horse racing 1 x £ 10 Free bet on football 2 x £ 10 Free bet in-play 1 x £ 10 Free bet Acca. 7-day expiry. Full T&Cs apply.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to Claim the CopyBet “Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets” for Grand National.

Claiming the CopyBet Grand National welcome offer, you’ll be pleased to know, is an easy process, which we will outline here:

Simply click the link above to be taken to the CopyBet Horse Racing Promo page. Click the SIGN-UP button Create a new customer account by inputting your details Place a qualifying bet of £10 as a single or multiple bet, which must be placed at odds of 1.9 or greater.

Once you have created your account and adhered to the terms and conditions, you will receive three free bets with a value of £10 to use on horse racing, football and acca, as well as another two free bets with a value of £10 to be used on in-play betting. These bets have an expiry of 7 days, and you must be aged 18 or over to participate in online betting in the UK.

Copy Bet Grand National Offer T&CS

Why Should You Choose CopyBet for your Grand National bets?

The experts at Wisegambler.com have reviewed plenty of sportsbook brands in their time and have had plenty to say about CopyBet. The initial impression received was good with CopyBet’s competitive welcome offer, which is relatively easy to redeem and has good odds on many sports betting markets. A potential element for improvement in future could be the introduction of a live-streaming platform, which will help to align this brand with some of the top brands in the UK. Despite this minor criticism, CopyBet is an excellent choice if you’re looking to place bets at this year’s Grand National!

CopyBet also offers Best Odds Guaranteed on UK horse racing events, which is something to consider before the Grand National! Finally, Copy Bet features on our list of the best horse racing betting sites, and if you want to know which other brands featured on the list, head over to our page here.

Types of CopyBet Grand National Offers

CopyBet has a very competitive offering of Grand National free bets, as well as a Best Odds Guaranteed promo to enhance your horse racing betting experience. This offer guarantees that you will get the most for your money. Should the starting price be higher than the price at which you placed your bet, CopyBet will match the higher price! Alternatively, CopyBet has created the Extra Places offer for its bettors, meaning if your backed horse comes 1st, 2nd, 3rd or even 4th, you will see some return on your initial bet!

Can I Livestream the Grand National 2024 Through CopyBet?

Currently, CopyBet doesn’t have any live streaming capabilities, but it does offer a live betting service which will keep you up to date with the race as it unfolds. Click here to learn more about bookmakers that do offer live streaming services and where the event will be televised.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the CopyBet Grand National Offer 2024?

CopyBet offers new UK customers a fantastic Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets. This is their standard welcome offer for horse racing, but it is a great one to use for the 2024 Grand National.

How do the CopyBet Grand National Free Bets work?

It’s simple. Click the link above and claim your 5 x £10 Free Bets from CopyBet. These bets can be used in horse racing, football, acca, and in-play betting.

How do I bet on the 2024 Grand National with CopyBet?

Sign up to CopyBet using the link above, and head to the new ‘Horse Racing’ section to find the extensive list of betting options available for the Grand National.