Copy Bet Free Bets – Cheltenham Signup Offer

The countdown is on until this year’s famous Cheltenham Festival as horse racing fans gather far and wide for four jam-packed days of action. Ahead of the start of the festival, we have got a fantastic betting offer exclusively from Copybet. Receive £50 in free bets to spend throughout Cheltenham Festival when you sign up and wager £10. Continue below to learn more about how to claim your free bets.

T&Cs: BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only.

How to Claim the Copy Bet Bet £10 Get £50 Offer for Cheltenham

If you are wondering how you can claim £50 of free bets from Copybet ready for Cheltenham, continue below as we guide you through the process from start to finish.

Click this link, and you will be taken to the Copy Bet sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Create a memorable username and password combination Sign in and make your first deposit at the site. Place a qualifying first bet of £10 on any Cheltenham market with odds of 1.9 or greater ahead of the festival. Wait for your bet to settle. Your £50 in bonus bets will be in your account shortly after. Finally, enjoy!

Copybet Cheltenham Offer T&CS

Why Should You Choose Copy Bet for your Cheltenham bets?

Copybet has much to offer for keen horse racing punters and sports fans. Home to lots of different betting markets with a top user experience, it is easy to use and provides a seamless betting experience. With many promotions for new and existing customers, it has many offers for everyone and a dedicated mobile app that can be taken on the go and accessed from anywhere, even the races. Its customer support is great; however, it is missing the 24/7 availability, which, if added, will only boost the site’s reputation further.

Types of Copy Bet Cheltenham Offers

There are a number of betting markets and offers available at Copybet, especially as we build up to the Cheltenham Festival. Our betting experts have picked out some of the most often claimed offers and explained them below.

Best Odds Guaranteed

Claiming a best odds guaranteed offer at Copybet means that if the odds on a wager you have placed increase prior to the bet settling, you will be guaranteed the higher odds. This is a great assurance for customers at Copybet to know they can place their bets in advance without losing out.

Extra Places

An Extra Places bet sees Copybet pay out more places than usual for horses finishing a race. Usually paying out when a horse places within the top 3, extra place bets mean the bookmaker will pay out if a horse finishes outside the top 3. So even if your horse finishes in 4th, you will receive your winnings.

Bet Builder

Place a Bet Builder at Copybet by combining many markets into a single wager. Add numerous selections from the same race at Cheltenham to your bet slip, just like you would with an accumulator bet.

No Deposit Free Bet

Receive a free £5 bet from Copy Bet without needing to make a deposit thanks to the site’s no deposit free bet promo for new customers. Just download the Copybet app and, once verified, receive your free bet in your wallet.

Can I Live Stream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through Copy Bet?

Customers at Copybet can exclusively livestream Cheltenham Festival when logged into their accounts at the site. Watch every race live from all 4 days of the festival, including the final 2 races of each day, which are not broadcast on normal television. Customers must have a funded account and a bet placed on a race at Cheltenham to access the live stream.

Alternative Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Copy Bet Cheltenham Offer 2024?

The Copybet sign-up offer that can be claimed ahead of the Cheltenham Festival is new customers who register at the site for the first time can receive £50 in free bets when they place a first qualifying bet of £10 on any horse racing market.

How do the Copy Bet Cheltenham Free Bets work?

Placing a free bet means customers use the bookmaker’s funds instead of their own money. Place a bet as usual, click “use your bet credits” on your bet slip, and receive any winnings in your account to place another bet at the site.

How do I bet on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with Copy Bet?

Head to the Copybet website and sign up for an account with the bookmaker. Fill out all of your details when prompted and deposit into your account. Head to the Cheltenham Festival category on the website and make your selections Once decided, add to your bet slip and confirm to place your bet.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction, and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.