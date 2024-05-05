Clash of Titans: Brighton vs Aston Villa – Grab the Best Betting Promos

Brighton and Aston Villa will go head-to-head in the Premier League as vill will fight for Champions League football, and Brighton hope to secure European qualification themselves. In this article, we have compiled the best betting sites in the UK and their exceptional offers.

These sites can also be accessed via mobile with their free-to-download mobile betting apps. Make sure to read on to learn more!

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Brighton vs Aston Villa Preview

Brighton and Aston Villa gear up for a Premier League tussle at the Amex Stadium. Brighton, known for its fluid playing style, aims to climb higher, while Villa will look to strengthen their case for Champions League football next season. Both teams have a knack for scoring early goals, setting the stage for an electrifying start. With Brighton’s defence and Villa’s attacking intent, a strategic battle is anticipated. Key players’ return from injuries could sway the game’s dynamics, making it a must-watch encounter. Expect a fiercely contested match as both sides vie for supremacy and valuable points in the league

Brighton vs Aston Villa Tips

These odds have been provided by Copy Bet, and the odds are correct at the time of publishing.

Aston Villa Win @ 5/4 With Copy Bet

Both Teams To Score (BTTS) @ 4/9 With Copy Bet

Betting sites for Brighton vs Aston Villa

1. Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Full T&Cs apply. New UK customers only. The qualifying bet should be either 1 Single or Accumulator (2+ selections) bet, start at £10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. 5 Free bets include: 1 x £10 Free bet on horse racing, 1 x £10 Free bet on football, 2 x 10 Free bet in-play, 1 x £10 Free bet Acca. Max payout – £500. 7 day expiry. 18+ only. Begambleaware.com.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. begambleaware.org

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

5. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Spreadex was Best Value Bookie on the 22/23 Premier League 1×2 market with an average overround of 102.1%! See full details here.

6. BetMGM – Bet £10 get £40 in Free Bets

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Betting Offers/Betting promos for Brighton vs Aston Villa

Below, we have listed the best betting offers ahead of the Brighton vs Aston Villa game!

Conclusion

The betting sites listed above are what we deem to be the best betting sites with the best betting offers and free bets available in the UK for the upcoming game between Brighton and top-four chasing Aston Villa. We have discussed many great offers, and we hope one of them appeals to you ahead of this huge game for both sides!

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.