Provided By

Cheltenham Free Bets: Tote Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

The Cheltenham Festival allows many reputable sports betting brands to ply their business at one of the most extraordinary sporting events globally. Once more, the Cheltenham Festival allows brands like Tote to offer some incredible welcome betting offers for the duration of the Cheltenham Festival. Tote is a genuinely experienced and innovative sportsbook offering a bet £10 Get £30 in free bets welcome offer. Throughout this article, we will discuss the types of Tote offers, how to maximise your free bets and provide an expert review of Tote.

T&Cs: New customers online only. £/€10 min stake (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7 day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Tote Cheltenham Welcome Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Pros & Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Loyalty Rewards No Streaming or Bet in Play Usability Limited Payment Options Competitive Odds Low Minimum Deposit & Withdrawals Tote Betting Guide

Tote Cheltenham Offer Terms and Conditions

T&Cs: New customers online only. £/€10 min stake (if EW then min £/€10 Win + £/€10 Place). Receive £/€30 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. 7 day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. BeGambleaware.org. Full T&Cs apply.

How To Claim The Tote Cheltenham Welcome Offer:

Follow these simple steps listed below in order to properly and successfully claim the Tote welcome offer ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024.

Head to Tote by clicking this link. click “Join” in the top right corner. Enter the required personal and financial details and create your new Tote account. Make the minimum deposit of at least £10. Click on “Races” at the top of the screen. Click on “Cheltenham” and the race of your choice, and look at the Tote horse racing odds. Tap the horse(s) of your choice. Your selection will appear on your bet slip. Make your minimum stake of £10 and click place bet. Your free bets will then be credited to your account.

Types Of Tote Offers and Promotions

Cheltenham Free Bets

The Cheltenham Festival is a playground for bettors, horse lovers, and those simply looking to have a good time taking in the atmosphere of what’s to come. Cheltenham Festival will be awash with betting brands enticing you to do business with them and, in return, claim fantastic offers and bets. Once more, whilst enjoying the free bets and betting on your favourite sports, always read and understand the terms and conditions associated with offers, free bets and welcome bonuses.

Placepot

The bet requires bettors to select a horse in the first six races on the card at any meeting, with twenty-eight races to choose from in the Cheltenham Festival in four days of racing; there will be so much to pine over and deliberate with these incredible horses. We recommend this betting type for the new type of bettor, especially where fields are small.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)

Best Odds Guaranteed or BOG is sometimes referred to as a type of betting offer that the operator(s) use at their discretion. Occasionally, you can find this offer a day before the event. BOG is generally associated with horse racing unless the platform’s operator offers specials on particular sporting events; this sometimes, however, is a window of limited time to claim the offer. Greyhound racing can be another event where BOG can be applied.

What To Use Your Free Bets On At Cheltenham 2024

Gold Cup Free Bets

The main event of the Cheltenham Festival is, of course, the Cheltenham Gold Cup; with this in mind, many reputable sportsbooks will have many fantastic, enticing offers, free bets and welcome offers at hand; the secret is to evaluate each offer in turn and also shop around, without doubt, there are some whooping welcome offers on offer, once more before you sign up to any offer, ensure you read and understand all terms and conditions associated with offers. Though tempting, they may have wagering demands attached to them.

Queens Mother Chase Free Bets

The highlight of day two of the Cheltenham Festival is the main event, the Queens Mother Chase, a Grade One race run over two miles. Many sports betting brands will be among the many racegoers who wish to have a wager; with this in mind, there will be some fantastic whooping betting offers. With all this excitement and fun with the Cheltenham Festival, this would be an excellent opportunity to include a popular Placepot in your bets and claim some great offers.

Stayers Hurdle Free Bets

The highlight of day three of the Cheltenham Festival is the main event, the Stayers Hurdle, the oldest of the four championship races at the meeting; the Stayers Hurdle is a Grade one National Hunt Race, it is run for horses that are four years and older. With this in mind, many of the entries are capable of winning; being such an open race, this could be a fantastic opportunity for racegoers to use their free bets in some really tasty odds; also, this can be an opportunity to have a bet each way and increase the wager.

Champion Hurdle Free Bets

The opening day of the Cheltenham Festival is a feast of beautiful races, no more so than the Champion Hurdle, the main event of this iconic gladiatorial arena. The Champion hurdle is head and shoulders above the others regarding status and credibility. Betting apps will have free bets available for new customers, and this race will be the one in which punters will choose to use their free bets; this will be an excellent opportunity for bettors to find the best odds guaranteed offer and use those free bets on such an iconic race.

Ryanair Steeple Chase Free Bets

The Ryanair Steeple Chase is the main event on day three of the Cheltenham Festival. It is a Grade One Race run over two point five miles. It is regarded as one of the most exciting races of the Festival week. When claiming your free bets on your betting app, look for some passed stats on past winners in this particular race; for example, last of the twelve out of twelve winners have been in the age bracket of 7 – 9 year-olds. This would be an excellent opportunity to use your free bets to find betting offers on the best odds guaranteed (BOG) or extra places in the race.

Can I Livestream Cheltenham Festival 2024 through Tote?

Yes! Players signed up for the Tote site can livestream all 28 races across the course of Cheltenham Festival 2024. What’s better is that, unlike many other sites, you do not need to have an active bet on a race in order to watch it on the Tote website or mobile app. Simply sign up, and you can freely livestream all races!

Tote: An Expert Review

What We Like About Tote:

We discussed the popularity of tote betting and the fact that tote betting is a popular form of horse racing wagering enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of punters worldwide. One of the most significant factors for its popularity is its community-driven audience within the community, which can often increase cash pools considerably. With this type of wagering, the prize pool can easily be more significant than you can get from the sportsbook. The Tote betting process is indisputable and much more prevalent in horse racing, as its origin traces back to the sport. That said, Tote betting expanded its tentacles to several other sports. In essence, punters and bettors alike will undoubtedly find an array of other sports with this betting style, like greyhound racing, football, rugby, cricket and others.

How We Think The Site Could Be Improved

Like with all online sportsbooks, there is always something that can continually be improved, like, for example, the Tote welcome bonus; a bit on the small side; a £10 risk-free bet isn’t all that generous, especially if you couple that with limited betting types and very limited baking options, you’ve got a very average type platform. We know by experience that to entice customers in their droves is to have fantastic withdrawal and banking options. If you consider horse racing and football the only actual events, you have to think that other sporting events must be added.

FAQs

Is Tote a Safe Site?

Like all highly reputable online gambling platforms, Tote operates with a stringent compliance code and regulatory guidelines justified by its licensing under the UK Gambling Commission.

What is the Tote Welcome Bonus?

The Tote welcome bonus is to place a minimum £10 qualifying bet on any horse race, and once the result is settled, you can claim your £30 in free bets.

Can I Withdraw Winnings From a Free Bet?

With any kind of free bet, always read the terms and conditions (T&Cs) associated with free bets. A lot of sports books may say there are wagering requirements on the winnings of a free bet. With Tote betting, you can’t withdraw winnings from a free bet.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction, and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.