Provided By

Cheltenham Festival Stayers’ Hurdle Betting Sites and Welcome Offers

If you are looking for the best betting offers ahead of the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle race, you have come to the right place. Ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024, we have picked out the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets, so you don’t have to. Keep reading below to find out what is on offer, how to claim yours, previous results and more.

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Betvictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets 10bet – 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Fitzdares – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Tote – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betway – £30 Matched Bet if your Acca Loses Unibet – Bet £20 Get £1 Free Bet for Every Race bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle Betting Offers and Free Bets

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Sat at the top of the list is the fantastic Cheltenham betting offers at Copybet. Currently, on offer to new customers, sign up for an account with bet365 and place a qualifying bet of £10. Once settled, customers can receive £50 in free bets to use across the sites Cheltenham Festival betting offers.

T&Cs: BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

On offer from BetVictor ahead of the festival are yet more fantastic Cheltenham betting offers for new customers to grab. Sign up for a BetVictor account ahead of the event and place a qualifying £10 bet at the site. Once settled, receive £20 in free bets to use at the site.

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

William Hill is running a great range of the best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of the occasion. Offering new sign-ups £60 in free bets after they register and place a qualifying £10 bet, it is no surprise that William Hill has made it onto the list of the best.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Betfred is home to yet more top Cheltenham Festival betting offers as the site sits in third place on the list of the best. For new customers, head to the sign-up page at Betfred and create an account. Place a qualifying bet of £10 and receive £40 in free bets in return to use to play again.

T&Cs: New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply

5. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Next on the list is Spreadex and its great Cheltenham Festival betting offers. New customers at the site can claim £40 in free bets to use throughout the event simply by signing up for an account and placing a qualifying bet of £10.

T&Cs: 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus get a £1 free Race Index spread bet to try our racing spread markets!

6. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

Close behind bet365 is the Cheltenham betting offers that are on offer at BetMGM. New customers who register for an account with the site just need to place a qualifying bet of £10 to be able to receive their free bets. At BetMGM, you can receive £60 in free bets to use on the site.

T&Cs: New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org.

How to Bet on The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle

Registering with any of these recommended bookmakers is really simple, and so is claiming any of the best Cheltenham betting offers on this exciting feature race. Below, we have put together a short step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Click the link for the bookies with the best Cheltenham betting offers that you wish to claim and be taken to the bookmaker’s dedicated sign-up page. Next, you will need to enter your personal details when prompted, such as your name, address, date of birth, email address, etc. Now, create your own unique, memorable username and password combination – this will become your personal login to the bookmakers site. Once the above is complete, sign in to your account and make your first deposit, making sure it meets the minimum requirements set out in the promotion terms. Place a qualifying first bet of £10 at the site. Wait for your bet to settle. Once settled, you should receive your bonus bets into your account. Finally, enjoy your time!

To place a bet on a certain race at events such as Cheltenham, just head to the bookmakers website where the best Cheltenham betting offers are that you wish to claim. Head to the dedicated Cheltenham Festival page and choose the race you want to follow. Select the odds of each horse you want to back, and once you are happy with your choice, enter your stake on your bet slip and click to confirm and place the bet.

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle Last 10 Winners

Below, we have put together a list of the last 10 winners of The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle race ahead of the 2024 event.

YEAR HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER 2023 Sire Du Berlais M. P. Walsh Gordon Elliott 2022 Flooring Porter D. E. Mullins Gavin Patrick Cromwell 2021 Flooring Porter D. E. Mullins Gavin Patrick Cromwell 2020 Lisnar Oscar Adam Wedge Rebecca Curtis 2019 Paisley Park Aidan Coleman Emmail Lavelle 2018 Penhill P. Townend W. P. Mullins 2017 Nichols Canyon R. Walsh W. P. Mullins 2016 Thistlecrack Tom Scudamore Colin Tizzard 2015 Cole Harden Gavin Sheehan Warren Greatrex 2014 More of That Barry Geraghty Jonjo O’Neill 2013 Solwhit Paul Carberry Charles Byrnes

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle FAQs

When is the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle race?

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle will take place on Thursday, 14th March – St Patrick’s Thursday.

What time is the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle race?

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is run at 15:30 GMT.

What distance is the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle race?

The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle is run over 2 miles and 7 furlongs.

Who won the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle race in 2023?

Sire Du Berlais won the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle in 2023.