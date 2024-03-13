Provided By

Cheltenham 2024 Day Three: New Customer Offers and Free Bets

Day three of the Cheltenham Festival is St. Patrick’s Thursday! Seven races are scheduled for this day, and there are exciting betting opportunities for all of them. The best way to ramp up the excitement is with some excellent deals, so here’s a preview of the best betting offers for Cheltenham Day 3 in 2024.

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Betvictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets 10bet – 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Sky Bet – Get £30 in Free Bets Fitzdares – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Tote – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betway – £30 Matched Bet if your Acca Loses Unibet – Bet £20 Get £1 Free Bet for Every Race bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Best Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Betting Offers

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

This Cheltenham betting offer is super flexible! When you create a new account with Copy Bet and wager between £5 and £10, your qualifying bet will be rewarded in free bets for a max of £50! You can claim your bets an hour after your qualifying bet has settled and use them anywhere on the site you want, including on Cheltenham races!

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

BetVictor has a fantastic Cheltenham offer directed specifically at racing enthusiasts! Create a new account and wager £10 to receive £45 worth of free bets in return! These are credited to you in four lots of £5, all of which can be used on any race and can even be split up within their unique parameters.

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

Sign up with William Hill today to claim their clean and classic Cheltenham betting offer! On a new account, bet £10 with odds of 1/1 or greater to claim £60 in bonus bet that you can use however you want. There’s no restriction on how you use these free bets, so you can get involved with betting on any Cheltenham race in 2024.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

The Cheltenham Festival betting offer at Betfred grants you £50 in bonuses when you wager £10 and use the promo code CHELT50 when registering. The bonuses will be sent to your account 10 hours after your qualifying wager settles, and you’ll receive £30 in free bets and £10 in free spins.

5. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

At SpreadEx, the Cheltenham betting offer is perfect for punters looking to make fixed odds and spread bets! Just make a £10 bet (with odds at a minimum of 1/2) on a new account, and you’ll receive £40 in bonuses! These are credited as four lots of £5 free spread bets and two £10 fixed odds bets. These bonuses will not be credited to your account all at once, so don’t worry if you don’t see them immediately.

6. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

BetMGM’s Cheltenham betting offer allows you to claim 4 x £10 free bets when you wager at least £10 with a new account. Each bonus is specific to a type of bet, with one for football, horse racing, an Acca bet and the bet builder. Not only will you get to bet on the Cheltenham races, but it gives you an opportunity to check out the rest of this fantastic betting site!

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Day 3 Schedule

St. Patrick’s Thursday, the third day of the Cheltenham Festival, hosts seven races in total. The feature race of the day is ‘The Ryanair Steeple Chase.’

Time Race Grade Type 13:30 The Turners Novices’ Chase Grade 1 Chase 14:10 The Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle 14:50 The Ryanair Steeple Chase Grade 1 Chase 15:30 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle Grade 1 Hurdle 16:10 The TrustATrader Plate Handicap Chase 16:50 The Ryanair Mares Novices’ Hurdle Grade 2 Hurdle 17:30 The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Listed Chase

Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Winners 2023

Let’s look back at last year’s winners and see if we can learn anything from their successes.

Race Horse Jockey Trainer The Turners Novices’ Chase Stage Star Harry Cobden Paul Nicholls The Pertemps Network Final Good Time Jonny Liam McKenna A J Martin The Ryanair Steeple Chase Envoi Allen Rachael Blackmore H De Bromhead The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle Sire Du Berlais M P Walsh Gordon Elliott The Magners Plate Seddon Ben Harvey J C McConnell The Jack de Bromhead Mares Novices’ Hurdle You Wear It Well G Sheehan Jamie Snowden The Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Angels Dawn P A King S Curling

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best betting offer for Day 3 at Cheltenham Festival?

The best betting offer for Cheltenham this year is with Copy Bet! When you wager at least £10 on a new account, you can claim up to £50 in free bets to use on any of the exciting races taking place at the Cheltenham Festival.

What is the Feature Race of Day 3 at Cheltenham Festival?

The feature race of St. Patrick’s Thursday is the Ryanair Steeple Chase. It will start at 14:50 and is the third race of the day.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.