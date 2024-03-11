Provided By

Cheltenham Festival Day 1 2024: Tips for Champion Hurdle Day

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner and it won’t be long until we hear the famous roar from the Cheltenham crowd to kick off the festival. Day one of the festival is on Tuesday 12th March, and we’ve got everything covered for the day. In this article, you’ll find the best Cheltenham Tuesday tips, as well as the best betting sides to use, the schedule for the day’s races, plus a recap of the 2023 Festival results.

Cheltenham Day 1 Tips

Here, you will find our Cheltenham Day 1 tips, with our experts studying each race card before giving their verdict on who they expect to win. This includes their picks for the four Grade 1 races on the card – The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Arkle Chase, Champion Hurdle and Mares’ Hurdle.

TIME OF RACE RACE TIP 1.30pm Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Firefox 2.10pm Arkle Novices’ Chase Facile Vega 2.50pm Ultima Handicap Chase Chianti Classico 3.30pm Champion Hurdle State Man 4.10pm Mares’ Hurdle Lossiemouth 4.50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Kala Conti 5.30pm National Hunt Chase Embassy Gardens

Cheltenham Day 1 Feature Race – Champion Hurdle

The major talking point around this year’s Champion Hurdle has been Constitution Hill, and it’s now emerged he won’t be running into the race and therefore will be unable to retain his crown. This leaves the race open to State Man to land the honours, having finished runner-up in last year’s renewal, although he may face a challenge from the likes of Lossiemouth, Irish Point and Not So Sleepy.

Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Schedule

TIME RACE 1:30pm Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2:10pm Arkle Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2:50pm Ultima Handicap Chase (Class 1 Premier Handicap) 3:30pm Champion Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:10pm Mares’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:50pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Class 1 Premier Handicap) 5:30pm National Hunt Chase (Grade 2)

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Recap

The day started with a minor upset as Barry Connell’s Marine Nationale (9/2) won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, beating Willie Mullins’ market leader Facile Vega. It didn’t take long for Mullins to get on the scoresheet though, with El Fabiolo (11/10F) winning the Arkle in impressive fashion. The Ultima Handicap went the way of Corach Rambler (6/1JF), who just edged out Fastorslow in a thrilling finish, before the monstrous Constitution Hill (4/11F) powered to an easy nine-length win in the Champion Hurdle. Cheltenham Festival favourite Honeysuckle (9/4JF) then won her second Mares’ Hurdle and her fourth successive win at the Festival, before Jazzy Matty (18/1) ran out a game winner of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle. Willie Mullins rounded off the day with his second winner, as Gaillard Du Mesnil (10/11F) stayed on strongly to beat Chemical Energy in the National Hunt Chase.

