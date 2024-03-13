Provided By

Cheltenham Day Three Tips 2024: St Patricks Thursday

Day Three of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival looks set to be another top-class day of racing, with a trio of Grade 1’s to look forward to, including the feature race – the Stayers’ Hurdle. Day Three of the festival is on Thursday 14th March, and in this article, we’ll cover everything you need. This includes the best Cheltenham Thursday tips, identifying the best betting sites to use, as well as listing the schedule for the day’s races, and a recap of the Cheltenham Festival results from last year.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Cheltenham Day 3 Tips

Here, you will find our Cheltenham Day 3 tips, with our team of horse racing experts combining to give their tips for all seven races at Cheltenham on Thursday. This includes their picks for the three Grade 1 races on the card – The Turners Novices’ Chase, Ryanair Chase and Stayers’ Hurdle.

TIME OF RACE RACE TIP 1.30pm Turners Novices’ Chase Gaelic Warrior 2.10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle Springwell Bay 2.50pm Ryanair Chase Envoi Allen 3.30pm Stayers’ Hurdle Teahupoo 4.10pm Plate Handicap Chase Theatre Man 4.50pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle Jade De Grugy 5.30pm Kim Muir Handicap Chase Perceval Legallois

Best Cheltenham Betting Sites For Day Three

If you’re looking to boost your Cheltenham Festival betting funds, a wise way to do so is to sign up to a welcome offer for a new bookmaker, with some bookies offering bigger than usual offers for Cheltenham. Here, we’ve picked out five of the best bookmaker offers to sign up, with the reasoning behind why we think each offer is worth taking advantage of.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

CopyBet is starting to build a big reputation for itself and it’s easy to see why. Their fantastic new customer offer of Bet £10, Get £50 free bets is perfect to utilise ahead of the Festival, and they also offer odds boosts and extra place races too. However, one negative is they don’t offer live streaming, meaning you will have to find another way to watch any races at the Cheltenham Festival.

Highlight Reason ✅ New Customer Offer CopyBet’s welcome offer of Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets welcome offer is one of the best offers we’ve seen for the Cheltenham Festival. ✅ Extra Place Races They offer plenty of extra place races, which is a useful perk to have for some of the big-field races at Cheltenham. ✅ Best Odds Guaranteed CopyBet offer Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK & Irish racing, which means if the starting price is higher than the price when placing the bet, you will be paid out the higher of the two. ❌ No Live Streaming CopyBet does not offer live streaming functionality, meaning you will need to watch the racing elsewhere.

T&Cs: BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

BetVictor have a fantastic reputation in the betting industry, particularly when it comes to horse racing. We’re big fans of their betfinder tool, which allows you to quickly pick out bets and saves you from having to study the cards. They also offer daily boosts and best odds guaranteed, so it’s easy to see why they are one of the more popular bookmakers to use at the Cheltenham Festival. One small issue we found was they don’t offer a live chat option, so it can take a while to solve any issues you have.

Highlight Reason ✅ Betfinder BetVictor’s Betfinder tool saves you from having to study the cards and gives you an easy and simple option to pick your horses out. ✅ New Customer Offer Their new customer offer for Cheltenham is excellent, offering £45 in free bets when you bet £10. ✅ Best Odds Guaranteed They also offer best odds guaranteed on all UK/Irish racing for all bets placed after 9am on the day of racing, which is extremely useful for Cheltenham. ❌ Lack Of Live Chat Their lack of live chat functionality is frustrating, as it does delay getting a fast response to any queries or issues.

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

William Hill are already one of the leading names in the betting industry and they have one of the best new customer offers to take advantage of for the Cheltenham Festival – They’re offering £60 in free bets to new customers who sign up and place a £10 qualifying bet. They’re also offering a £5 free bet for each day of the Festival, which is open to all customers. There are plenty of reasons to join William Hill, although their strict verification process is a slight negative, as it can take some time to complete.

Highlight Reason ✅ New Customer Offer William Hill’s Bet £10, Get £60 Free Bets offer is superb, and they’re also offering all customers a free £5 bet for each day of the Cheltenham Festival too. ✅ Epic Boosts Their Epic Boosts for Horse Racing let you double the odds on any horse in any race, which is a superb option to have during Cheltenham. ✅ Extra Place Races They also offer extra place races each day, giving you more places in some of the big-field races on the Cheltenham Festival cards. ❌ Strict Verification Process William Hill does have a strict verification process, which can cause a slight delay to you withdrawing your money.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Betfred are another bookmaker who have a big reputation, thanks in no small part to their excellent horse racing features. They offer best odds guaranteed and are another bookmaker who offer the useful betfinder tool. The only real niggle we had with Betfred was the fact you need to have a funded account in order to watch any live streams.

Highlight Reason ✅ Welcome Offer Betfred offer new customers a huge £40 in Free Bets when placing a £10 qualifying bet. ✅ Best Odds Guaranteed From 8am each day, Betfred offer best odds guaranteed on all UK & Irish racing, which is much earlier than some competitors. ✅ Betfinder Their Betfinder tool is a useful addition and simplifies the process of picking out your horse bets. ❌ Live Streaming Funded Account You will need to have a funded account in order to watch any live streaming.

T&Cs: New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply

5. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

BetMGM may be one of the newest bookmakers in the UK, but they are making waves in the industry and have some superb perks to joining ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Their new customer offer of Bet £10, Get £60 in Free Bets is a major plus point, as is their ‘Money back as a free bet (up to £20)’ offer if your horse fails to win the first race at Cheltenham each day of the Festival. The only real negative we could find was their lack of options for ante-post betting, although that won’t affect you unless you’re a keen ante-post punter.

Highlight Reason ✅ Sign-Up Offer BetMGM’s sign-up offer of Bet £10, Get £60 in free bets is superb and well worth taking advantage of. ✅ Money Back Racing Offer For each day of the Cheltenham Festival, BetMGM are offering money back as a free bet (up to £20) if your horse fails to win the opening race. ✅ Each Way Plus Each Way Plus offers extra places on races, giving you a better chance of your each-way bets finishing in the places. ❌ Desktop site hard to use BetMGM’s desktop site isn’t the easiest to navigate and can take a while to find what you’re looking for.

T&Cs: New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org.

Cheltenham Day 3 Feature Race – Stayers’ Hurdle

The feature race on Thursday looks wide open, with the likes of Teahupoo, Crambo and Noble Yeats all set to go well. Teahupoo could only finish third in the race last year, but appears to have a big chance of landing the honours this season. Crambo won the Long Walk Hurdle when last seen and is unexposed at this trip, whilst Noble Yeats finished fourth in last year’s Gold Cup and won the Cleeve Hurdle when last seen. It would also be foolish to rule out the chances of the older generation, which includes Paisley Park and last year’s winner Sire Du Berlais.

Cheltenham Festival Day 3 Schedule

TIME RACE 1:30pm Turners Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 2:10pm Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (Class 1 Premier Handicap) 2:50pm Ryanair Chase (Grade 1) 3:30pm Stayers’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:10pm Plate Handicap Chase (Class 1 Premier Handicap) 4:50pm Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 2) 5:30pm Kim Muir Handicap Chase (Class 2)

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Recap

Thursday was a day to forget for favourite backers, with not one of the market leaders winning. Stage Star (15/2) gave Paul Nicholls his first win in the Turners Novices’ Chase with a comfortable win in the opener, before Good Time Johnny (9/1) ran out a ready winner in the Pertemps Final. Henry De Bromhead’s Envoi Allen (13/2) landed his third Cheltenham Festival win with victory in the Ryanair Chase, before Sire Du Berlais (33/1) caused a major upset in the Stayer’s Hurdle. Seddon (20/1) continued the trend of big-priced winners on the day by winning the Plate Handicap Chase, before Jamie Snowden’s You Wear It Well (16/1) caused another upset in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. Angels Dawn rounded off the day by coming out on top in a thrilling finish to the Kim Muir Handicap Chase, edging out Gavin Cromwell’s Stumptown by a neck.

If you’re looking forward to this year’s highly-anticpated Day 3 of Cheltenham Festival, check out the best betting offer for Day 3 here.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction, and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.