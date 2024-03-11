Provided By

Cheltenham Day One Free Bets and Signup Offers

Day 1 of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival has almost arrived. As the highly anticipated event of the year gets closer, we have been gathering all of the best Cheltenham betting offers for you.

Keep reading below to find out more about the top Cheltenham Festival betting offers on Day 1, as well as the schedule for the day, last year’s winners and more!

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Betvictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Paddy Power – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets 10bet – 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Fitzdares – Bet £50 Get £25 in Free Bets + 10 Free Spins Tote – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Betway – £30 Matched Bet if your Acca Loses Unibet – Bet £20 Get £1 Free Bet for Every Race bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Best Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Betting Offers

In the next section, briefly describe each of the sign-up offers for the listed bookmakers.

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

The top Cheltenham betting offers ahead of the races can be found at Copybet. Currently offering new customers to the site £50 in free bets, all they have to do is place a qualifying first bet of £10 after registering.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

BetVictor is also promoting fantastic Cheltenham betting offers ahead of day 1. New customers at the site who register for an account and place a qualifying bet of £10 will receive £45 in free bets. These can be used across the sites Cheltenham festival betting offers and more.

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

Next is William Hill welcome offer for new users registering with the site ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Create an account at BoyleSports and place a qualifying bet of £10 to claim £60 in free bets, another one of the popular Cheltenham betting offers around.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Also included in the best Cheltenham betting offers is Betfred’s new customer promotion. Sign up to Betfred ahead of Day 1 of the Cheltenham Festival and place a qualifying bet of £10. Once the bet has settled, you will receive £50 in free bets to use across the site.

5. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Another site included in the best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of the event is Spreadex and its fantastic new customer offer. Register with the platform, and once complete, place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive £40 in free bets to use across the Spreadex markets.

6. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

Next is BetMGM, which is treating its new customers to a fantastic deal if they sign up ahead of Cheltenham. Register with the site and claim one of the best Cheltenham betting offers of bet £10 and receive £60 in free bets to use at the site.

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Day 1 Schedule

Below, we have included the schedule ahead of day 1 of Cheltenham Festival 2024.

Champion Day – Tuesday 12 March

13:30 – The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

14:10 – The Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

14:50 – The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase (Premier Handicap)

15:30 – The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1)

16:10 – The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1)

16:50 – The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap)

17:30 – The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Grade 2)

Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Winners 2023

Ahead of day 1 of Cheltenham Festival 2024, we have included below a list of the Day 1 winners from last year’s 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

The Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) – Marine Nationale

The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase (Grade 1) – El Fabiolo

The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase (Premier Handicap) – Corach Rambler

The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) – Constitution Hill

The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race (Grade 1) – Honeysuckle

The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race (Premier Handicap) – Jazzy Matty

The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup (Amateur Riders’ Novices’ Steeple Chase) (Grade 2) – Gaillard Du Mensil

FAQs

What is the best betting offer for Day 1 at Cheltenham Festival?

The best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of Day 1 can be found at Copy Bet. Currently, new customers at bet365 can place a qualifying bet of £10 and get £50 in free bets.

What is the Feature Race of Day 1 at Cheltenham Festival?

The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) @ 15:30.