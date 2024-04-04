Provided By

Chelsea vs Man United Predictions, Betting Offers, and Free Bets

Man United play away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight, in what is a must-win game for the Red Devils if they are to keep their Champions League hopes alive. Find the best betting offers and free bets below from bet365, Sky Bet, and BetMGM for this Premier League clash.

Chelsea vs Man United Predictions

Chelsea is not in the best form going into tonight’s fixture, having drawn 2-2 to relegation zone Burnley at the weekend. This has been the case for most of the season with Chelsea not even in the top half of the table going into this fixture.

There is a lot of work to be done at Stamford Bridge going forward and it will be even harder when facing Manchester United, as they look to bounce back after a lacklustre performance to Brentford on Saturday, drawing 1-1.

Both teams are not at their best but the bookmakers have Chelsea as current favourites to win at home tonight. Not surprising after watching United at the weekend, but Chelsea will certainly have the home advantage.

Cole Palmer is in great form after bagging a brace against Burnley, and will be looking to inflict some damage against his former club rivals in Manchester United. United injury problems continue to grow, with Varane and Lisandro Martinez look set to miss out on big chunk of the remaining season. United are still without a natural left-back, so will need all the help they can get in defence tonight.

Man United will be expecting to start Rasmus Hojlund, Rashford, and Garnacho as the attacking threats, and a possible sign of Mason Mount starting against his former side, after bagging his first United goal against Brentford at the weekend. Mount, who has been riddled with injury this season, will be looking to make and impact in Ten Haag’s side in an attempt to prove the value of his transfer.

