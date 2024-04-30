Provided By

Champions League Semi-Final Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

The Champions League semi-finals are here, and with them come some of the best and most exciting betting offers, free bets, tips, and odds from the UK’s best betting sites, such as Copy Bet! Dortmund will host newly crowned French Champions PSG at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, May 1st. If you wish to learn more about these exciting new promos and wish to claim one for yourself, simply read below!

Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40

First and foremost on our list of the best betting sites in the UK is Copy Bet. This site offers a unique betting experience, allowing users to copy expert tipsters’ bets. Launched in 2016, it has innovative features like bet copying and free bet promotions. However, recent reviews suggest significant customer dissatisfaction, citing issues with withdrawals, customer service, and account management. While the concept is promising, the execution seems flawed. Users report frustration with frozen accounts and unresponsive support, indicating a need for substantial improvements in trust and reliability. New customers signing up for the Copy Bet site or app for the first time will be greeted with a whopping £50 in free bets when they sign up and stake £10 on any eligible market! Click the link provided to get started today!

Next up on the list of the best football betting sites is none other than BetVictor. BetVictor garners high praise for its excellent customer service and user-friendly interface. With a strong sportsbook and diverse casino offerings, it provides a comprehensive betting experience. Users report positive interactions with support staff, highlighting efficiency and helpfulness. The platform is also recognised for its attractive bonuses and quick withdrawal process. While some users have faced issues, the company’s responsive approach to resolving them reinforces its reputation as a trusted betting site. First-time customers will be greeted with a welcome offer consisting of £40 in free bets when they stake £10 on any football betting market.

Third on the list of the best betting sites is William Hill. This site is a long-standing leader in the betting industry, known for its extensive market coverage and trusted reputation. Despite some mixed reviews, customers highlight the convenience of physical shops and diverse online betting options. While there are reports of customer service challenges, many users enjoy the competitive odds and regular promotions. The brand has faced scrutiny and fines, suggesting room for improvement in transparency and fairness. Overall, William Hill remains a go-to choice for many bettors. Customers signing up for the William Hill site or mobile app for the first time will be granted a whopping £30 in free bets in exchange for a £10 qualifying bet.

Betfred combines a traditional bookmaking experience with modern online betting, offering a broad range of sports and competitive odds. Established in 1967, it’s known for reliable customer service and a user-friendly app. While some users express concerns over promotional clarity and account management, Betfred’s physical presence with over 1,500 shops adds to its credibility. The brand’s commitment to improvement is evident, though it faces challenges in customer satisfaction and digital experience. Betfred is currently offering all first-time customers the chance to claim a whopping £50 in free bets when they sign up, enter the promo code WELCOME50, and stake £10 on any eligible sports betting market.

Our penultimate brand on this list of top UK bookmakers is Spreadex, which is renowned for its dual betting system, offering both sports betting and financial trading. The platform is user-friendly and provides competitive odds with a variety of markets. While it has a strong customer service reputation, some users desire more diversity in financial products and coverage of tennis events. The site’s easy navigation and efficient banking are highlights, but the limited betting market options have room for improvement. Overall, Spreadex is a solid choice for versatile betting enthusiasts. New users signing up to Spreadex for the first time will be offered £40 in free bets when they sign up and place a £10 qualifying bet on any market with odds of 1/2 or greater!

Last but not least, on our list of the best football betting sites in the UK, we have BetMGM, a site widely known for its comprehensive sportsbook and casino offerings. Launched in 2018, it has quickly gained popularity for its generous bonuses and diverse betting options. While some users have raised concerns about game payouts, BetMGM assures a fair play environment with regulated random number generators. The platform is also appreciated for its user-friendly app and responsive customer support, making it a strong contender in the UK betting market. New customers signing up for BetMGM for the first time will be greeted with £40 in free bets when they pace a £10 qualifying bet on any sports betting market. Click the link provided to get started today!

How To Claim Dortmund vs PSG Free Bets

Below, we have listed an easy-to-follow step-by-step guide on how to properly and successfully claim your free bets ahead of the Champions League semi-final encounter between Borussia Dortmund and PSG.

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

Dortmund vs PSG Preview

Borussia Dortmund will host French champions PSG at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, May 1st, in what will be the first leg of this year’s Champions League semi-final! Dortmund have managed to reach their first Champions League semi-final since 2013, when they went all the way to the final at Wembley. However, they went on to lose that game 2-1 to Bayern Munich. Dortmund will be looking to improve on their most recent result, which saw them defeated 4-1 by RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. PSG will be looking to reach just their second Champions League final after their last ended in a 1-0 defeat, also at the hands of Bayern Munich, in 2020. The Parisians are currently on a four-game unbeaten run since their defeat in the first leg of the quarter-finals against Barcelona. Since then, PSG have been crowned Champions of France for the 12th time after a 3-3 draw with Le Havre in their most recent game. Who will come out on top in this all-important semi-final clash between two top teams?

Dortmund vs PSG Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Dortmund Win – 17/10

Draw – 5/2

PSG Win – 7/5

Dortmund vs PSG Tips

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Sebastien Haller To Score Anytime @ 2/1 With Copy bet

Both Teams To Score (BTTS) @ 4/9 With Copy Bet

Draw @ 5/2 With Copy Bet

FAQs

When is Dortmund vs PSG?

Borussia Dortmund will host PSG in the Champions League semi-final first leg at 20:00 on Wednesday, May 1st, at Signal Iduna Park.

Where To Watch Dortmund vs PSG?

Customers who register with any of the above-mentioned UK betting sites will be able to stream all of the action live from their devices via the site or app’s live streaming service. Alternatively, the game will be shown in the UK on TNT Sports.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.