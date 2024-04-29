Provided By

Champions League Semi-Final Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Betting Offers, Tips & Odds

The 2024 Champions League semi-finals are finally here! The last four teams in Europe’s greatest club competition will battle it out for a place at Wembley in June. The first of two first-leg games sees Bayern Munich host Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena. This game comes with some top-notch betting offers and free bets from the UK’s best sports betting sites like Copy Bet and many more! Make sure to read on to learn more about the high-quality betting promos available at your fingertips!

Copy Bet – Bet £10 Get £50 BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 William Hill – Bet £10 Get £30 Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £40

Kicking off our list of the best football betting sites in the UK is none other than Copy bet! Copy Bet offers a unique betting experience by allowing users to mimic expert tipsters. While it boasts innovative features and enticing welcome offers, the platform faces criticism for customer service issues and withdrawal delays. Football enthusiasts may find value in its targeted promotions, but overall versatility and support responsiveness need improvement. It’s a promising service that could excel with enhanced user engagement and streamlined operations. Customers signing up for Copy Bet for the first time ahead of this UCL clash will be offered a whopping £50 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any eligible sports betting market.

Second on this list of top UK betting sites is BetVictor, which stands out for its excellent customer service and extensive betting markets, especially in football and horse racing. Users appreciate the user-friendly interface and competitive odds, but some have experienced delays with withdrawals. The mobile app is highly rated for its convenience and functionality. While the casino section is robust, it could benefit from more game variety. Overall, BetVictor is a reliable choice for both casual and serious bettors seeking a comprehensive betting experience. First-time customers signing up for the BetVictor site for the first time will receive a welcome bonus of £40 in free bets when they stake a qualifying £10 bet on any football betting market.

Third on this list of top UK bookmakers is William Hill. William Hill is a venerable institution in the betting world, renowned for its rich history and trustworthy service. With a wide array of sports markets, competitive odds, and a user-friendly platform, it’s a favourite among bettors. The mobile app is praised for its seamless functionality, and the live streaming service adds to the excitement. Customer support is responsive and helpful, making William Hill a top choice for those seeking a premium betting experience. New customers signing up for the first time will receive a £30 bonus simply for staking a £10 bet on any qualifying market! Click the link provided to get started today!

Next up is Betfred; Betfred excels with its vast selection of sports, attractive betting promotions, and competitive odds. Established in 1967, it’s a trusted name with over 1,500 shops and a popular online platform. The user-friendly app ensures betting on the go is a breeze. While some users report issues with customer service, the overall experience is positive, making Betfred a solid choice for both new and seasoned bettors seeking reliable and enjoyable betting services. New customers signing up for the first time on the Betfred website or mobile app will be offered a whopping £50 in free bets when they sign up using the promo code WELCOME50.

The penultimate site on this list of the best football betting sites in the UK is Spreade. Spreadex stands out with its offering of sports betting. Users appreciate the user-friendly platform, competitive odds, and variety of markets. While praised for efficient banking and responsive customer service, it’s noted for a limited product portfolio in financial trading. The brand consistently strives for improvement, offering unique features like first goalscorer insurance, enhancing the betting experience. Despite some areas needing enhancement, Spreadex is commended for its innovative approach to online betting. New customers signing up for the site for the first time will be offered a new customer welcome bonus of £40 in free bets when a £10 bet is staked on any market with odds of 1/2 or greater!

Last but not least on our list of the best betting sites in the UK, we have BetMGM! etMGM, a partnership between MGM Resorts International and Entain Holdings, offers a diverse betting experience with its sportsbook and casino platforms. Launched in 2018, it’s praised for generous bonuses, a wide range of games, and a user-friendly app. While some users report dissatisfaction with game payouts, BetMGM assures fair play through regulated random number generators. The brand is recognized for its strong customer support and commitment to providing a secure and enjoyable online betting environment. New customers are offered a whopping £40 in free bets when they sign up to the BetMGM site or mobile app for the first time and deposit a minimum of £10 into their account! Click the link provided to learn more!

How To Claim Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Free Bets

Claiming your free bets could not be easier! Simply follow the steps listed below in order to claim your free bets ahead of the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid game.

Click the link to be taken to the sign-up page of your preferred betting site. Fill in your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination that you will be sure to remember! Make your minimum deposit. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Place your qualifying bet. This will differ from site to site, so make sure to check the T&Cs. Wait for your bet to settle. Your free bets will be deposited into your account. Enjoy!

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Preview

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will go head to head the first instalment of Champions League Semi-final action in 2024! This game is set to kick off at 20:00, on Tuesday, April 30th, at the Allianz Arena. Bayern are coming off the back of a 2-1 home win against Frankfurt in the Bundesliga and have avoided defeat in their last five games in all competitions. Bayern will hope to secure a Champions League final spot in the same venue where they won the 2013 Champions league, Wembley.

Real Madrid come into this game onn an 18-game unbeaten run, stretching all the way back to the 18th of January. Real Madrid, of course, knocked out current Champions League holders Manchester City in the last round on penalties. Madrid will look to use their extensive European experience and secure a Champions League final spot for the 18th time and win their 15th title. Who will come out on top in this first leg?

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Odds

The odds listed below were provided by Copy Bet and were correct at the time of publishing. These odds are subject to change.

Bayern Win – 29/20

Draw – 5/2

Real Madrid Win – 17/10

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Tips

Harry Kane To Score Anytime @ 6/5 With Copy Bet

Both Teams To Score (BTTS) @ 4/7 With Copy bet

FAQs

When is Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid?

Bayern Munch will host Real Madrid in the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, April 30th, at 20:00.

Where To Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid?

Customers who are registered with any of the above-mentioned UK betting sites are able to live stream all of the action live from their devices via the site or app’s live streaming service! Alternatively, the match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK.

