Provided By

BetVictor Grand National Offer – Bet £10 Get £10 on Signup

Looking forward to the 2024 Grand National? We’ve got a special offer from BetVictor that will get you £45 in free bets when you bet £10! The free bets obtained from this offer can be used to bet on this fantastic UK horse racing event, and if you want to learn more about the brand and how you can claim your free bets, keep reading!

CLAIM BETVICTOR WELCOME OFFER HERE 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10+ on Grand National. Get £10 in Horse racing Free Bets. Offer available until 17:35 UK Time on 13.04.2024. Free bets expire at 23:59 UK time on 13.04.2024. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

How to Claim the BetVictor Bet £10 Get £10 for Grand National

Claiming the BetVictor Bet £10 Get £10 offer is simple! Follow the step-by-step guide below:

Click the link above to go to the BetVictor sign-up page. Read the fine print displayed below the offer to ensure you are eligible. Click the sign up button and create your new account. You will now need to opt-in to the promotion via the Offers tab. Make a qualifying deposit of £10 via a Debit Card or Apple Pay. Place an initial bet of £10 or more on any sports market at odds of evens 1/1(2.00) or greater. Claim your £10 in free bets.

There are a few factors to consider when claiming this welcome bonus; for example, you must place your first bet within 7 days of creating your account to ensure it doesn’t expire.

BetVictor Grand National Offer T&CS

18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10+ on Grand National. Get £10 in Horse racing Free Bets. Offer available until 17:35 UK Time on 13.04.2024. Free bets expire at 23:59 UK time on 13.04.2024. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Why Should You Choose BetVictor for your Grand National bets?

The experts at Wisegambler.com are firm believers that BetVictor is an excellent sportsbook brand overall, and they highly recommend them for use at the Grand National event. BetVictor have an outstanding customer service team and a fantastic mobile app, making your Grand National bets even more effortless to place! BetVictor also offers Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK and Irish racing, which is a huge advantage. Sadly, BetVictor has a Bet Builder feature that is slightly more restricted than some of the industry leaders, and we would love to see it improved in the future. Overall, BetVictor is a great choice for Grand National betting.

BetVictor also has a great mobile app that you can use to place your bets. Click here to find out more about horse racing betting apps.

Types of BetVictor Grand National Offers

BetVictor, compared to other UK bookmakers, has a great selection of betting markets for horse racing. Some betting markets on offer at BetVictor include: Outrights, Each-Way Betting, Place Only and Betting Without Favourite. BetVictor offers customers the Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK and Irish Racing!

Can I Livestream the Grand National 2024 Through BetVictor?

One of the other fantastic features on offer at BetVictor is its live streaming capabilities! You can, of course, make use of this feature for the Grand National to make your betting experience more exciting. While using the live streaming service, you can track your bets’ progress and place additional bets as the race happens. Something to note is that you do have to have an active balance with BetVictor and have placed a bet on the event you wish to stream to be able to watch the race.

Alternative Grand National Bookmaker Offers

If you are interested in the BetVictor offer for the Grand National, you may also like some of these alternative bookmakers’ offers for the event.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the BetVictor Grand National Offer 2024?

BetVictor is currently offering its standard welcome offer of Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets, which can be used on the Grand National 2024. This offer is highly recommended by the team at wisegambler.com.

How do the BetVictor Grand National Free Bets work?

It’s simple! To claim 1 x £10 free bet, all you have to do is click the link above and create a new customer account! Place a £10 bet at odds of 1/1(2.00) or greater, and you will get £10 in free bets.

How do I bet on the 2024 Grand National with BetVictor?

Once you have signed up to BetVictor, you will find a dedicated Horse Racing section on the site or app. Here, you will find the best betting options for the Grand National 2024.

Why should you trust wisegambler.com?

The team at wisegambler.com are made up of some industry leading experts that are committed to giving you the most up to date information on all things online betting and online casino. They have also put together a list of Grand National tips, click here to head over to that page.