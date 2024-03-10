Provided By

BetVictor Cheltenham Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £45

The 2024 Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner, and many horse racing enthusiasts are looking ahead to this prestigious event and choosing their bookmakers! BetVictor, one of the leading sportsbooks, is offering an exciting one-time offer to new customers who register in advance. Place a first bet of £10 at the site to receive £45 back in free bets to use throughout the festival.

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to Claim the BetVictor Bet £10 Get £45 Offer for Cheltenham

The BetVictor Cheltenham offer available to new customers is to receive £45 in free bets for placing just a £10 qualifying bet at the site. It is a really simple process for those seeking to claim the BetVictor Cheltenham offer in the UK, just follow the steps below.

Click on the claim button to take you to the BetVictor Cheltenham offer page .

. Click on the Sign-Up button on the BetVictor page.

You must then sign up and enter your username, password, email address, and home address.

Once you have signed up, you can enter your qualifying bet of £10, and you will be rewarded with your free bets once the bet is settled.

BetVictor Cheltenham Offer T&Cs

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Why Should You Choose BetVictor for your Cheltenham bets?

In a bid to attract keen horse racing bettors ahead of Cheltenham, there will be lots of betting sites offering enhanced incentives to new customers. So why should you choose BetVictor? We have included below why you should choose BetVictor as your Cheltenham bookmaker.

BetVictor offers an extensive range of betting market, including accumulators, extra places, and live-in-play betting. It also allows customers to livestream sports and every race at Cheltenham. It has lots of exciting offers for new and existing customers, as well as a great customer support service available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone. Its top-quality site is also fully accessible on a mobile device via a browser or the dedicated BetVictor mobile app.

Types of BetVictor Cheltenham Offers

There are lots of Cheltenham offers and different markets available at BetVictor ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, so our team of experts have taken the time to explain what is available in detail below.

Cheltenham Free Bets

BetVictor Cheltenham free bets are a great offer not to miss ahead of the festival. Free bets enable customers to play for free at BetVictor after placing a minimum qualifying bet. Often found attached to welcome offers, it is a great opportunity to explore more of what is on offer at BetVictor without spending any of your money.

Best Odds Guaranteed

BetVictor offers Best Odds Guaranteed on all UK & Ireland horse racing, so if you take a price on a horse and the starting price (SP) is more extensive, then BetVictor will pay out at the bigger odds. For example, if you take a price on a horse at odds of 4/1, but the SP is 6/1, you’ll be paid out at the higher price of 6/1.

Bet Boost

Bet boosts are enhanced odds that are on offer to customers at a sportsbook for a limited time. With BetVictor, customers can expect various bet boosts to be applied to certain odds on certain races throughout the festival. To claim these for yourself, all you have to do is select BetVictor for your online sportsbook, register and seek out their odds boost offers, often represented with the original odds crossed out and the boosted odds in its place.

Extra Places in Horse Racing

An extra place is when the bookmaker says they will add one (or more) additional places to their usual place process on a given race. So, for example, they may offer four places in a race instead of the usual three places. The fourth position here is the extra place. However, depending on the size of the horse racing field and the standard of the event, there are examples when five or even six placed horses would count. Again, this would come down to the sportsbook you are signed up for and their current offers.

Money Back as a Free Bet if Your Horse Finishes Second

A popular offer that is run frequently throughout Cheltenham Festival is the Money Back As A Free Bet if your Horse Finishes Second. This offer will regularly run money back as a free bet to customers if their selection does not cross the line first, allowing them to place another bet at the site.

Rewards4Racing

Customers at BetVictor can earn themselves rewards with Rewards4Racing for every bet that is placed at BetVictor. Collecting Rewards4Racing points on all of your BetVictor Sportsbook bets, allows you to make savings on merchandise, tickets, upgrades and experiences at prestigious racecourses. Head to the website to find out more.

Can I Live Stream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through BetVictor?

Customers at BetVictor can enjoy all of the racing action live when they logged into their accounts on the site or app. Catch every race of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with a funded account and enjoy exclusive access to watch the final two races of each day that are not otherwise broadcast on TV.

Alternative Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers

BetVictor’s offering of £45 in free bets for Cheltenham Festival 2024 is undoubtedly a highly competitive offer, however, we felt you should know about some of the other fantastic offers available for this year’s festival:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the BetVictor Cheltenham Offer 2024?

BetVictor is offering a fantastic Cheltenham offer that gives new customers £45 in free bets when they deposit and wager £10. First bets must be placed on odds of 2/1 or more.

How do the BetVictor Cheltenham Free Bets Work?

You must be signed up to an online sportsbook to initiate free bets from any reputable brand. BetVictor is one of the most reputable sportsbook brands in the UK and has many free bet offers and incentives to help build your bankroll. Once you are signed up with BetVictor and download the BetVictor app, you can grab any complimentary offers coming your way during the Cheltenham Festival.

How do I bet on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with BetVictor?

Head to the BetVictor site or app and register for an account at the site. Sign in and head to the Cheltenham Festival category and make your selections. Add them to your bet slip and enter your stake, then click to confirm and place your bet.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction, and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.