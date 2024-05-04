Provided By

Get Great Betting Promos for Man City vs Wolves: Saturday 4th May

Manchester City vs Wolves

Saturday will see Manchester City facing the Wolves in what could prove to be a match with a lot on the line. Our experts have taken a look and detailed their thoughts and predictions for the upcoming game, and we’ve also gone over their recommendations for the best UK betting sites. Choosing one of these won’t just net you an excellent welcome bonus if you sign up using our links and promo codes, but you’ll be guaranteed a high-quality betting experience.

Match Preview

Manchester City looks to close the gap to Arsenal at the top of the table when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 17:30 kick-off on Saturday. They are just four wins away from securing a fourth Premier League title in a row. Their opponents are among the few sides to have inflicted a loss on the champions after beating them 2-1 at Molineaux earlier in the season. However, Gary O’Neil’s side is coming off the back of six games without a win until their last match against Luton Town. Hoping to use the victory as momentum to inflict another loss at City’s home this time round, another win for Wolves could see them go up as high as 8th, depending on the rest of the weekend’s results.

Manchester City vs Wolves: Predictions

Pep Guardiola may be without his number-one choice goalkeeper after Ederson sustained a shoulder injury in the game against Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, the Wolves will be looking to pose a threat after the reintroduction of duo Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha in the win against Luton, which was a huge boost. Despite the doubt surrounding Ederson, we are backing City in this tie.

Our prediction for Man City vs Wolves: 3-1

Betting sites for Manchester City vs Wolves

Betting Offers for Manchester City vs Wolves

Conclusion

What may have otherwise been a decided match is looking much more interesting than first expected. But regardless of who you’re supporting, if you bet with one of our top UK betting sites, you know you’ll have an excellent betting experience. Use our affiliate link or promo code when registering, and you can claim any of these fabulous welcome bonuses in time for the Man City vs Wolves match.

