Provided By

Discover Great Betting Offers for Chelsea vs West Ham

Sunday plays host to the London derby match between Chelsea and West Ham at Stamford Bridge as two sides fighting for the final European places go head to head.

For keen football bettors hunting down the best odds and offers ahead of the tie, we have got you covered right here. Below we have included all of the top betting offers from the best UK betting sites, including how to claim, how to sign up and lots more. For more information, continue reading below.

Match Preview

Chelsea welcomes West Ham United to Stamford Bridge on Sunday in a tie between two London sides, looking to keep the hopes of playing European football alive next season. Both have had disappointing seasons, and both managers are coming under pressure to get results. If Mauricio Pochettino fails to get his Chelsea side into Europe, it will be the second successive season the club has been absent. The home side has shown some tremendous quality and fight during their recent matches as they try to and get back to some sort of form to finish the season on a high. The Hammers have had a rough run of results, including a 5-2 defeat away to Crystal Palace but showed great character up against Liverpool last weekend, where they managed to secure a draw at home and salvage a much-needed point.

Chelsea vs West Ham: Prediction

Despite The Blues’ struggles in front of goal, they scored 14 goals in April. It is all to play for, with both sides looking to finish above one another. David Moyes’s side will be hoping to build on their draw last week and go one step further for the win this time out. In what could be a very closely contested tie we are backing the home side to win.

Our prediction for Chelsea vs West Ham : 2-2

Betting sites for Chelsea vs West Ham

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Betting Promos for Chelsea vs West Ham

Sportsbook Offer Promo Code CopyBet Bet £10 Get £50 N/A BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.0202024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only. No cash-out. Max payout – £/€500. BetVictor Bet £10 Get £40 N/A 18+ Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. Click for T&Cs. gambleaware.org William Hill Bet £10 Get £30 R30 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022. £30 bonus. New customers only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 WELCOME50 New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. Spreadex Bet £10 Get £40 N/A 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £40 N/A New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Conclusion

Two sides on the hunt for one prize, a precious place to play in Europe next season, it is bound to be an eventful one. Here to provide all of the latest updates, offers and more are these top bookmakers in the country who, no matter the result at full time, will provide everything you need. Click the link to be taken to any of the bookmaker sites and start claiming your welcome offer!

Gamble Responsibly

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.