BetMGM Bonus Code UK – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets May 2024

BetMGM is a relatively new face in the world of UK betting, having only been launched in the UK recently. After huge success in the United States, BetMGM has opened its doors to a UK audience, allowing the British public to enjoy its vast sportsbook and incredible online casino. New customers signing up for the BetMGM site for the first time will be offered a whopping £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any market with odds of 1/1 or greater. And the best bit is that no bonus code is required! Simply click the link provided and get started today! Keep reading to learn more about the BetMGM bonus code, the BetMGM sportsbook and casino welcome offers, and what we at Wisegamber.com thought of the site during our testing.

BetMGM Free Bets For May 2024

All new customers signing up for the BetMGM site for the first time in May of 2024 will be greeted with a whopping £40 in free bets when a £10 qualifying bet is placed on a market with odds of 1/1 or greater. Once this initial bet settles, the £40 in free bets will be deposited into your account and must be used within 7 days!

How To Claim BetMGM Bonus Code

Now for the important bit! Claiming your BetMGM bonus code could not be easier. Follow these steps listed below in order to successfully and properly claim yourself £40 in free bets to use across all sports betting markers on the BetMGM site!

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. From here, click “Sign Up” Provide your personal details, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique username and password combination. Sign in using these credentials. Deposit a minimum of £10 into your BetMGM account. Stake a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater. Wait for the bet to settle. Once the bet settles, win or lose, you will be credited with £40 in free bets to use across all sports betting markets. Enjoy!

BetMGM Pros & Cons

Below is a table of pros and cons associated with the BetMGM site and its features. Our team of experts compiled these pros and cons after using and studying the site.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Exciting and rewarding welcome offer Relatively new brand to the UK Wide range of sports betting markets Could offer more payment methods Licensed and safe to use for UK players Mobile compatible

BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM is home to one of the most exciting new sportsbooks in the world of UK online sports betting and gambling. This sports betting platform offers all new customers signing up for the first time a chance to claim the BetMGM sign-up offer of £40 in free bets when a £10 bet is staked on a market with odds of 1/1 or greater. These free bets can be used across the wide and comprehensive range of sports betting markets offered by BetMGM. These markets include sports like football, golf, rugby, NFL, NBA, tennis, boxing, MMA, and so many more! BetMGM is also renowned for offering all existing customers a wide range of generous promotions all year round. Promos like Golden Goals, Golden Silks, Golden Arrows, and many more allow customers to enhance their betting experience with fun, rewarding, and exciting promos for all their favourite sports.

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus Code Terms & Conditions

New cust only. 7 days to opt in by placing a £10 qualifying bet at 1/1 (2.0) odds or greater to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 horse racing, 1 x £10 Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM is also home to a fantastic high-quality online casino that offers all new customers signing up for the first time the chance to claim up to £200 in cash and 100 free spins! This offer comes with a 7-day expiry limit on it, so be sure to use them quickly once you sign up! The BetMGM casino offers all customers a wide range of fun, engaging, and exciting casino favourites like poker, roulette, blackjack, slots, and much more! Customers can also take full advantage of the wide range of live-dealer games on offer on the BetMGM casino website and mobile app! Those of you looking for a high-quality online casino experience, look no further than the BetMGM online casino!

BetMGM Casino Terms & Conditions

New customers only. Opt in & deposit £10+ within 7 days & wager 35x to get up to £100. Wagering contributions vary. 7 day expiry. Receive 10 – 50 Free Spins worth 10p on Big Bass Splash. 3 day expiry. Eligible on 2 deposits. T&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

BetMGM Welcome Offer Details

We have provided more details about the BetMGM welcome offer below. These include the markets offered by BetMGM, the free bet expiry, qualifying bets/deposits, and more!

BetMGM Sign-Up Offer Details BetMGM welcome bonus Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets BetMGM Bonus Code No Bonus Code Required Markets Offered by BetMGM Football, Horse Racing, Golf, Tennis, Cricket, Darts, Greyhounds, Snooker, MMA, NLF, NBA, MLB, NHL, and Many More! Minimum Odds Requirement 1/1 (2.0) or Greater Free Bet Expiry 7 Days From Claiming Qualifying Deposit/Bet £10 Recommended by Wise Gambler? Yes ✅

BetMGM Sportsbook Promotions

This next section will discuss the best promotions available to new and existing customers on the BetMGM website and mobile app. If one of these catches your eye, click the link to get started today!

Golden Goals

Golden Goals is a completely free-to-play game brought to you by BetMGM that allows players to send in their predictions for football games. All correct predictions will trigger a jackpot! If no players have all predictions correct, then a prize pool will be paid out to those with the most correct predictions.

Golden Arrows

Golden Arrows is a great promo for darts fans, as it gives them a chance to double their odds weekly! Simply opt-in by pressing the “My Offers” tab on the home page and stake up to £5 on selected odds on any Premier League Darts market. Once this is done, you will be in with a chance to win up to £1,000 if your bet wins.

Golden Silks

Horse racing fans, listen up! You are also offered an exclusive horse racing promo called Golden Silks; this offer offers customers daily boosts on horse racing. Simply opt-in every Monday and stake up to £20 on any horse racing market to participate. Placing a bet each day will unlock the following:

Monday – 10% Profit Boost

Tuesday – 10% Profit Boost

Wednesday – 10% Profit Boost

Thursday – 10% Profit Boost

Friday – 2x 10% Profit Boost

Saturday – 2x 20% Profit Boost

Sunday – 2x 20% Profit Boost

Golden Acca

With Golden Acca, customers can get up to five profit boosts weekly, potentially resulting in up to an extra £5,000 in winnings! Placing a minimum number of selections in your combo bet and staking up to £20 might result in you receiving one of the following:

1x 10% Profit Boost – 3 selections per acca

1x 20% Profit Boost – 4 selections per acca

1x 30% Profit Boost – 5 selections per acca

1x 40% Profit Boost – 6 selections per acca

1x 50% Profit Boost – 7 selections per acca

Weekly £5 bet

The last exciting promo we will be discussing is the generous weekly £5 bet! This promo offers all new and existing customers the chance to claim a £5 free bet every week on any sport! In order to claim your weekly £5 free bet, simply head to the “My Offers” page and place your first £10 bet on a 4+ fold football accumulator. Then, place a second £10 bet on any football bet builder. Once this is done, you can use your £5 free bet on any sport!

BetMGM Casino

BetMGM Casino is one of the best and most exciting online casinos available in the UK right now! In this next section, we will be diving deeper into what the BetMGM online casino offers its customers and what you can look forward to taking advantage of, should you choose to sign up!

Slots

Slots are a staple piece in the world of online casinos and are a fan favourite among those who enjoy both real life and online casinos. BetMGM is home to more than 500 different exciting, engaging, and rewarding slot titles, waiting for you to enjoy! Some of these titles include Big Bass Splash, Eye Of Horus, and Rich Wilde & The Book Of The Dead.

Live Casino

Live casino is a feature offered to both new and existing customers of the BetMGM site and mobile app. This feature allows players to immerse themselves in the world of a real-life casino from the comfort of their own homes. Live Casino offers all players the chance to play and experience live and in-play table games like poker, roulette, blackjack, and much more! All of these live casino games come with live dealers, and players can play in real-time!

Table Games

For those of you who enjoy table games more, look no further than the BetMGM online casino. This casino allows players to enjoy a wide range of table games, from poker, roulette, and blackjack all the way to Baccarat and video poker. Simply head to the “Table Games” tab of the BetMGM online casino to browse the range of games on offer.

BetMGM Deposit Options

Banking and payment options when gambling online are major factors in making a site great. If the site does not offer a sufficient number of payment options for customers to choose from, then customers will not be happy. However, there is no such problem with the BetMGM site or mobile app. Below, we have provided you with a full list of the payment methods available, the fees they incur, processing times, and minimum deposit requirements.

Payment Method Fee Process Time Minimum Deposit Visa Debit Free Instant £10.00 MasterCard Free Instant £10.00 Apple Pay Free Instant £10.00 Google Pay Free Instant £10.00 PayPal Free Instant £10.00 Bank Transfer Free Instant £10.00

BetMGM Customer Support

Customer support options are incredibly important for any online betting site to include. This allows customers to feel as if they can be properly assisted and helped with any issues they may encounter on the site or mobile app. BetMGM is home to an incredibly dedicated customer support team that can be contacted via a live chat feature on the bottom right hand corner of the screen. There is also an FAQ section where previous customer experiences have been logged, and the resolutions to these issues can be found via the “Support” tab. This can be found by clicking the three lines in the top left and clicking on “Support”.

What Did Wise Gambler Think of BetMGM?

We at Wise Gambler believe that BetMGM is truly one of the best and most exciting UK betting sites. customers are offered a betting experience like no other and are well and truly rewarded for their custom. BetMGM offers all new and existing customers a fantastic range of rewarding, fun, and exciting promotions that all enhance the quality of the customer experience. Therefore, if you are looking for a high-quality betting experience that rewards you every step of the way, look no further than BetMGM!

FAQs

What is The BetMGM Bonus Code?

No bonus code is required for first-time customers to claim the BetMGM sign-up offer of Bet £10 Get £40 in free bets! Simply click here, sign up, and away you go!

What is the payout limit on BetMGM?

BetMGM have set a payout limit of £1,000,000 on their site. There is no limit to the amount a player can bet, but the maximum one bet can payout is £1,000,000.

Is BetMGM safe to use?

BetMGM is a safe and trustworthy site that is licensed and regulated by the UKGC (United Kingdom Gambling Commission). This means that any activity on the site is monitored to ensure custom safety.

Does BetMGM have a mobile app?

Yes! BetMGM is fully mobile-compatible and has a dedicated mobile app that is free to download on iOS and Android devices.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.