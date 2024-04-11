Provided By

Betfred Grand National Offer – Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses

If you are looking for a top Grand National betting offer ready for the start of the event, then you have come to the right place! We will be discussing all things Betfred and its unmissable welcome offer, where new signups can receive £50 in bonuses when betting just £10! Stick with us as we discuss the offer in more detail, including how to claim it, why you should choose Betfred, and what else is on offer, too!

CLAIM BETFRED WELCOME OFFER HERE New customers only. Register (excl. 13/04/24) with WELCOME50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get Free Bets: £20 In-Play, £20 Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Claim the Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses for Grand National

Claiming this exciting Grand National betting offer from Betfred could not be easier for new customers signing up. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Click HERE for the Betfred Grand National betting offer and sign-up page. Create your account by entering your personal details, such as your name, address, date of birth, email address, and phone number, when prompted. Now, choose a memorable username and password combination to become your login details. Sign in to your account using these credentials and make your first deposit of at least £10, entering the Betfred promo code WELCOME50. Place your first bet of £10 or more on any sports market available at odds of Evens or greater (2.0+) Wait for your qualifying wager to settle. Receive your £50 in free bets into your account within 10 hours of its settlement. Finally, enjoy using Betfred.

Betfred Grand National Offer T&CS

Why Should You Choose Betfred for your Grand National bets?

Betfred is one of the most experienced bookmakers in the country, with a stellar reputation for offering competitive odds, generous offers and live streaming on horse racing. Not only is there an exciting welcome offer for new customers, but also lots for existing customers to keep them coming back. The site does not currently have a VIP/loyalty programme; however, it could be added to provide more benefits for loyal customers. Alongside live streaming, it also has a great live betting experience with lots of markets and the ability to cash out early according to the action.

If you want a more in-depth review of Betfred and why we think its one of the best sites to use for your Grand National bets, head over to our page here.

Types of Betfred Grand National Offers

Knowing what your customers want comes with experience, and Betfred has plenty of it to know just what horse racing punters are after. The site offers an abundance of different Grand National offers, including enhanced odds, acca boosts, Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB), each-way, extra places, and more.

Place an NRNB, and if your horse is withdrawn from the race or does not start, you will receive your money back as a cash refund or a free bet to use again at Betfred. This provides a safety net for customers so they do not lose out through no fault of their own. Enhanced odds can also be found on specific selections across the Betfred Grand National offers, where customers can claim exclusive, time-limited opportunities for potentially higher rewards if their bet wins.

Can I Live Stream the Grand National 2024 Through Betfred?

Betfred is offering all of its customers, new and existing, the ability to watch the action from the Grand National live across three days. To access the Betfred live stream, you will need to have an account at the site and place a qualifying bet on the event or race you wish to watch.

Alternative Grand National Bookmaker Offers

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Betfred Grand National Offer 2024?

The 2024 Betfred Grand National offer for new customers is to receive £50 in free bets when they place a first qualifying wager of £10 on any sports market.

How do the Betfred Grand National Free Bets work?

The Betfred Grand National free bets offer allows for customers to explore and place bets at the site without requiring them to spend any of their own money.

How do I bet on the 2024 Grand National with Betfred?

To bet on the Grand National, go to the category on the Betfred website and make your selections. Add them to your bet slip and once you are ready, select ‘use your free bets’ on your slip and place your bet!