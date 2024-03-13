Provided By

bet365 Bet 10 Get 30 Cheltenham Betting Offer

It is that time of year again; the famous Cheltenham Festival is back, and that means so is the popular bet365 Cheltenham offers.

Keep reading below to find out more about the top bet365 Cheltenham offers available to new customers ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024, why you should claim this bet365 Cheltenham free bet offer, how to register, claim, and how you can even live stream the event from your account.

How to Claim the bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 Offer for Cheltenham

New customers who register with bet365 ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival can receive £30 worth of free bets to use at the site simply for placing a £10 qualifying bet. All you need to do is click the link provided to be taken to the bet365 Cheltenham free bet offer sign-up page.

Follow the onscreen prompts and enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. You will then need to create a unique, memorable username and password combination. This will become your personal login – so don’t forget it.

Now that you have completed the sign-up process sign in to your account and make your first deposit of between £5 and £10. This will ensure that you qualify to claim the bet365 Cheltenham welcome bonus.

Now place a qualifying first bet of £10 on any bet365 Cheltenham offers and allow for the bet to settle. Your free bets will land in your account shortly after your qualifying bet has settled. Finally? Enjoy!

bet365 Cheltenham Offer T&Cs

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Registration Required.

Why Should You Choose bet365 for your Cheltenham Bets?

There are so many tempting offers around the time of the Cheltenham Festival, so why should you be claiming the bet365 Cheltenham offers over the rest? We are here to tell you why.

This welcome offer from bet365 has a low minimum deposit requirement of £5-£10, much lower than its competitors and means that customers can place more bets or higher value bets because they are comfortable with a low minimum deposit.

This bet365 Cheltenham promotion also allows new customers to claim one of the strongest returns of free bets in comparison to its bookmaker counterparts of £30 in return for just a £10 qualifying bet.

bet365 is also one of the world’s leading sportsbooks, highly regarded and recognised by most. It is so simple to use and offers a top range of competitive odds and promotions across the sporting calendar, especially horse racing, making it stand out above the rest.

bet365 features on our list of the best Cheltenham offers and free bets, which you can see by clicking here.

Types of bet365 Cheltenham Offers

Alongside the fantastic bet365 Cheltenham welcome offer, there are many more extra promotions running for new and existing customers of the site. We have explained these below.

Best Odds Guaranteed

Take a price on your selection, and if the SP is bigger, bet365 will pay at the bigger odds.

Cheltenham Free Bets

New customers registering with bet365 ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024 can claim free bets in return for placing a qualifying first bet on any bet365 Cheltenham market.

Bet Boost

Bet Boost offers customers a higher price on selected markets. Indicated by green bet boost arrows, the original prices will be crossed out so you can see what it was versus what the bet boost is.

bet365 Price Promise

The bet365 price promise is where the site promises that it will not be beaten in price on any horse by its competitor bookmakers, assuring customers that they are claiming the best odds on the market.

Each Way Extra

Each Way Extra gives you the option to increase or decrease the number of places in a race when you are betting. When you use Each Way Extra, you can add places to your Each Way bets and take a reduced price or remove places and increase the odds on your selection.

Racing Value

Racing Value bets are where early prices are offered on every race. It also includes the payout on disqualified horses, too.

Can I Live Stream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through bet365?

Also on offer from bet365 is the ability for customers to live stream sports. This will enable horse racing fans to watch the races from wherever, whenever, as well as allow customers to keep up with live updates throughout that apply to their bets. This live streaming from bet365 includes the final two races of each day that are not otherwise televised. To use your account to live stream bet365 Cheltenham Festival, you will need to be logged in and have a funded account ready to go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the bet365 Cheltenham Offer?

New customers signing up to bet365 can receive £30 in free bets when placing a qualifying bet of £10.

How do the bet365 Cheltenham Free Bets work?

Place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive £30 in free bets to use across all of bet365 Cheltenham offers. Wait for your bet to settle, and shortly after, receive the free bets into your account. To use your free bets, just select ‘use bet credits’ on your bet slip.

Does bet365 offer Best Odds Guaranteed for Cheltenham?

Yes, Best Odds Guaranteed are offered on bet365 Cheltenham offers.

How do I place a bet with bet365 on Cheltenham Festival?

Sign up for an account with bet365 and make a £5-£10 minimum deposit into your account. Head to the main site and choose a market to place a qualifying £10 bet across the bet365 Cheltenham offers.

