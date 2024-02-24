bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS: Claim $1k or $150 Lakers @ Suns Bonus in Arizona, Indiana + 7 States

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the casino offers featured in this article may result in a payment to City AM. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

The bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS entitles new customers in Indiana, Arizona, and seven more states to select their own welcome bonus ahead of a packed NBA schedule today.

Choose between a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you place a first bet worth at least $5. Be sure to enter the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS to be eligible for this promotion this weekend.

With the $1,000 first bet safety net, bet365 will refund any losing first bets up to the value of $1,000 in bonus bets. Alternatively, you can claim $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you bet $5 on any selection at odds of -500 or greater.

This offer comes just in time for an 11-game slate of games on Sunday, featuring the Nuggets @ Warriors, Lakers @ Suns, and Bucks @ 76ers. Read on to learn how to claim this bet365 promo in time for the weekendâ€™s NBA action.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to use the bet365 Bonus Code AMCBONUS

1. Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc.

3. Create a unique and memorable username and password combination

4. Sign in and make your first deposit of $10.

5. When prompted, enter the bonus code AMCBONUS.

6. Choose your bonus from the two available to you.

7. Place a qualifying first bet on any NBA market, including Lakers @ Suns.

8. Wait for your bet to settle to receive your rewards.

9. Enjoy!

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.

NBA Games Today (02/25)

Bucks @ 76ers – 1:00pm ET

Lakers @ Suns – 3:00pm ET

Mavericks @ Pacers – 5:00pm ET

Cavaliers @ Wizards – 6:00pm ET

Nuggets @ Warriors – 7:00pm ET

Thunder @ Rockets – 7:00pm ET

Magic @ Hawks – 7:00pm ET

Bulls @ Pelicans – 7:00pm ET

Spurs @ Jazz – 8:00pm ET

Hornets @ Trail Blazers – 9:00pm ET

Kings @ Clippers – 9:30pm ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy