bet365 Bingo – Review of the Top UK Bingo Site for May 2024

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the casino offers featured in this article may result in a payment to City AM. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

bet365 is considered by many, including our experts, one of the best betting sites for bingo currently available in the UK. With a variety of great features, including a top-notch bingo welcome offer, various bingo variants, excellent customer support services, payment options, and more, you’ll find it hard to find a site that offers better.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

An Introduction to bet365’s Bingo Platform

Anyone who’s been around the UK betting circuit will have heard of bet365, and there’s a good chance you have heard of it even if you have not. Launched back in 2000, bet365 has gone on to become not only a considerable name in UK sports betting but also a multi-platform gambling giant.

Included in that gambling empire is bet365’s fantastic bingo site! Its strong visual design, unique graphics, and an excellent lineup of bingo rooms and slots are sure to blow away any aspiring player. In addition, you’ll find some superb bingo bonuses at bet365 to enhance your gaming experience, including deals to benefit both new and existing users.

Although it lacks phone support and new players can find it slightly tricky to use, it makes up for it in other areas.

bet365 Bingo Pros and Cons

As we mentioned, bet365 is one of the best bingo sites available for UK players; however, like all online betting sites, it has advantages and disadvantages. We have listed the key pros and cons of bet365 bingo below to help you decide if this is the site for you.

Pros ✅: Cons ❌: Creating one account allows you to use all the services offered by bet365 (casino, sports, poker). The vast site can be overwhelming to new and inexperienced players. There is a great range of bingo games from top software developers. No phone support is available. Variety of promotions across the sites. Withdrawals can be slow. Top-notch bingo community. Huge range of ongoing bingo rooms.

How To Sign Up To bet365 Bingo

If you are interested in signing up with bet365, you will be pleased to know it’s a simple process you can finish in minutes! Just follow these simple steps to create an account — and we’ll also walk you through claiming the welcome offer!

Use our link to reach the bet365 signup page. Create a new account — this will require your personal information, such as name, date of birth, and email address. Register your Chat Name in the bingo lobby — this is the name that will be displayed when you engage in bingo chats, so make sure it is publicly presentable. In the ‘My Offers’ tab in your account, opt-in for both parts of the welcome bonus. Be sure to enter the bet365 promo code: CITYBONUS. Deposit and play with at least £10 in any bingo room (excluding free rooms). Your bonus tickets and free spins will be credited to your bingo account!

If you want to check alternative online bingo sites, check out our dedicated review; click here to learn more.

bet365 Bingo Welcome Offer

If you register a new account at bet365 Bingo, you can claim 100 free bingo tickets and 50 free spins to use across the site! Just stake a cumulative £10 on any bingo room across the site, and your bonus will be automatically credited to your balance. Free bingo tickets can be used in any non-free bingo room where tickets cost 10p or less, and free spins are for the slots ‘Book of the Fallen’ and ‘John Hunter and the Book of Tut’. Use code CITYBONUS to claim!

You will receive a pop-up when your bonus is available, which you must accept — if you decline it, you will be unable to redeem your free tickets and spins.

bet365 Bingo Welcome Bonus T&Cs

New Bingo customers only. Opt-in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Top Features on Offer at bet365 Bingo

Below, we have listed the features on offer at bet365 Bingo, which make it stand out from the competition. Each criterion is important in making a bingo site one of the best.

Bonuses and Promotions

bet365 is known for offering many bonuses and promotions across all its sites. These promotions are available to both new and existing customers and include some of the following: matched deposit bonuses, no deposit offers, mobile exclusive promos, free bingo, free spins, free bets, insurance, and many more. Please note that although the T&Cs attached to these offers are fair, you should always read them carefully as they will vary from bonus to bonus.

Game Variety

This great brand offers a vast range of games on top of generous promotions. Starting with bingo, users can expect to find 90-ball, 75-ball, 30-ball, 50-ball bingo, Slingo, bingo rooms, bet365 exclusive games, and miscellaneous games. All of these games have decent payouts and are easy to understand. Other games on offer include a variety of slots, table games, live casino, and jackpots.

Payment Options

Players in the UK can use a range of deposit and withdrawal options when playing on any of the bet365 sites. Payment methods include Trustly, PayPal, Visa, Apple & Google Pay, Paysafecard, Wire Transfer, and more. The processing for most of these payment methods is instant, and each has decent deposit and withdrawal limits.

Mobile Compatibility

Customers who prefer betting on mobile do not need to feel left out because bet365 is also available across multiple mobile platforms. Users can access bet365 on their mobile browsers, such as Safari. bet365 also offers multiple apps, available on iOS and Android, for its various sites, including bingo. The mobile app and site offer the same features as the desktop sites. The mobile versions work smoothly and are easy to use.

Customer Service

Online betting sites, including bingo sites, are flawed, so it is vital for an online bingo site to offer a range of customer support services in case users encounter problems. bet365 understands this, which is why they offer a variety of decent methods such as 24/7 live chat, detailed FAQs and email support; although we would like to see phone support, the existing options are suitable.

User Experience

The user experience offered at an online bingo site is vital. Still, these criteria cover a lot, including how easy the site is to use, the signup process, withdrawal and deposit speed, site speed, layout, and more. From customer reviews, we have seen that bet365 provides a good user experience to players; although there have been minor issues, these have been resolved quickly by the customer support team.

Licencing and Security

An online bingo site must have valid licensing and suitable security measures to ensure fairness and user safety. bet365 is no exception, so you can find licencing from multiple governing bodies, including the UKGC, MGA, and a Curacao gaming licence. On top of this, it also has the following security measures: fair gaming testing, ecorga checks, and SSL encryption.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the bet365 bingo bonus?

To maximise the benefits of the bet365 bingo offer, sign up, deposit £10, and receive 50 bonus spins in addition to 100 complimentary bingo tickets.

Is there a bet365 bingo bonus code?

Players can use the code CITYBONUS to claim the great bet365 welcome offer.

What games does bet365 Bingo offer?

bet365 offers a variety of bingo games, including 20, 75 and 90 ball bingo. Slingo and traditional slot machine games are both readily available.

Can I compete against other players at bet365?

Yes, users can play against other bettors in the bingo rooms available at bet365.