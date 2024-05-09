The Best PayPal Casinos in the UK for May 2024

PayPal is the number one e-wallet service in the world, and it’s just as convenient to use for your casino deposits as it is for buying clothes! Our experts have concluded that Jackpot City Casino is the best PayPal Casino in the UK, and with a welcome offer of “Up to £100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins,” it’s worth a try.

If you’re already a Jackpot City Casino customer, don’t worry! Let’s take a look at some more of the best online casinos in the UK that accept PayPal transactions.

Casino Offer Best for… ⭐️ 1. Jackpot City Casino Up to £100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins Best Online Casino Overall

⭐️2. Pub Casino 100% up to £100 Welcome Bonus Brand New Casino

⭐️ 3. BetMGM Casino Up to £200 Cash + 100 Free Spins Best Casino with Sportsbook

⭐️4. talkSPORT BET Get £30 in Casino Bonuses + 25 Free Spins Competitive Welcome Offer

18+ New customers only. Opt in and wager £10, in 7 days. Get 3x £10 in casino bonuses, with 40x wagering, + 25 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Max Redeemable £750. T&C’s apply. GambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly

5. William Hill Vegas Get 200 Free Spins when you play £10

USE BONUS CODE: BBS200 Top Online Reputation

6. Hippodrome Casino Up to £50 Welcome Bonus Slot Game Variety

7. PlayFrank Casino Get £100 Bonus + 50 Bonus Spins User Experience

8. bet365 Casino Stake £10 Get 100 Free Spins Best for Existing Customer Promos

9. Mr Vegas 100% up to £200 on your 1st Deposit Great Game Variety

10. Monopoly Casino Spend £10 Get 30 Free Spins Best for Free Spins Bonuses

11. LeoVegas Up to £100 + 50 Free Spins Best UK Mobile Casino

12. Grosvenor Casino Deposit £20 Play with £50 Best for Live Casino Games

Best Online Casino that Accepts PayPal Reviewed

Here is a rundown of all the best PayPal casinos our experts found! Remember, every casino on this list accepts PayPal deposits and withdrawals.

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

CLAIM JACKPOT CITY CASINO WELCOME OFFER HERE

Jackpot City has a fantastic international presence, and its UK site does not slack either. With a straightforward and attractive interface, Jackpot City presents a selection of jackpot-forward games from multiple developers. The game selection is a little smaller as, until recently, it was a Games Global exclusive casino, but you can now find a range of different games to choose from!

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Great selection of jackpot slots No loyalty program 24/7 customer support Many convenient payment options

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

CLAIM PUB CASINO'S WELCOME OFFER HERE

Pub Casino is a slick and modern online casino that will appeal to any player after a fulfilling casino experience. It hosts more than 2000 fantastic games from top game developers like Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming and Play’n GO, so you know you can trust the quality no matter what you pick. Pub also features good mobile compatibility, with a minimalist but intuitive mobile web page. We do however feel that the site is a little too minimalist at times, however, as the lack of menus can be a detriment to site navigation.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Thousands of excellent games Obtuse navigation Quick transactions Good mobile website

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

CLAIM BETMGM CASINO'S WELCOME BONUS HERE

BetMGM reaches British shores after finding its legs in the US, where it’s regarded as one of the top betting services in the market. BetMGM brings its A-game to the UK market with a stylish website and exciting games. Its library is a bit smaller than most, and most of the promotions are limited to the sportsbook, but these are faults that are normal for newer sites, and we’re confident we’ll see these complaints addressed in the future as the site continues to grow.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Good collection of live dealer titles Limited ongoing promotions Mobile friendly Solid encryption security

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

CLAIM WILLIAM HILL VEGAS WELCOME OFFER HERE

USE BONUS CODE – BBS200 T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BBS200 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Big Bass Splash only. Min £10 deposit & wager. Max 200 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply.

William Hill is one of the oldest betting brands in the UK, and we are pleased to see it embracing the online gambling world. The company’s casino service, William Hill Vegas, has a fantastic library, a decent selection of promotions and a reliable customer support service. Unfortunately, the web design leaves much to be desired with a lot of white space and a strange navigation system, so we would like to see that improved upon in the future. But for any player that knows what they are doing, William Hill is a fantastic choice.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Top software providers Inconvenient web design 24/7 live chat support Great live casino selection

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

CLAIM HIPPODROME CASINO'S WELCOME OFFER HERE

Hippodrome is one of the lesser-known names in UK gambling, but rest assured you can count on its fantastic online casino service. It hosts some of the most popular games online as well as some excellent jackpot titles that will keep you on the edge of your seat! As you can guess from its place on this list, Hippodrome always features a fantastic range of payment options — including PayPal — and keeping track of your account at Hippodrome is easy and convenient. However, we did feel that the bonus T&Cs, namely the wagering requirements, were a little unreasonable.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Many excellent games, including jackpots High wagering requirements Reliable customer support system Mobile apps available

PayPal at Online Casinos: Explained

For the uninitiated, PayPal is an e-wallet service. It stores your credit/debit card information and lets you make online transactions without giving that information to third-party sellers. PayPal is the most popular e-wallet on the market. It has more than 360 million users, so it’s only natural that online casinos would benefit from listing it as a payment option.

PayPal is a notable casino payment method as it usually boasts the fastest transaction speeds and is highly secure, letting users feel safe as they make deposits and withdrawals. It is also convenient, as you do not need to remember card details, and it is available at most UK online casinos, although not all of them.

How to Use PayPal at an Online Casino

If you are hoping to use PayPal the next time you make a transaction at your favourite online casino, here’s a quick guide on how to deposit and withdraw with PayPal, as well as what you can expect from the process:

Depositing with PayPal

Enter the banking section of your casino account. Select the deposit option. Choose ‘PayPal’ from the list of payment options. Input the amount of money you want to deposit — PayPal’s minimum transactions are usually higher on smaller casinos, so make sure you have enough money to deposit. Sign into PayPal and pick which card you want to use — on computers, this usually appears as a pop-out window. Confirm your payment and wait for the funds to load into your account balance — PayPal should do this almost instantly, so just refresh the page if it’s taking a while.

Withdrawing with PayPal

Enter the banking section of your casino account. Select the withdraw option. Choose ‘PayPal’ from the list of payment methods. Select the amount you want to withdraw — ensure you have enough money in your account balance to meet the minimum withdrawal requirement. For PayPal, this is usually around £20. Open PayPal to confirm which card you want to process your winnings to. Confirm the withdrawal and wait — PayPal transactions usually process within 0-48 hours, and PayPal should send you an email to confirm the money has been received.

How We Choose the Best PayPal Casino Sites

Does the Casino Accept PayPal?

Of course, we are not going to recommend a casino for this list if it does not feature PayPal among its supported payment methods. It would not be a PayPal casino otherwise! We give bonus points to casinos that do not charge transaction fees on PayPal transactions.

Licensing and Safety

We would never recommend a casino to our readers that is not safe and secure, as your well-being will always be our top priority. So, all of our top PayPal casinos are fully licenced by the UKGC or another approved regulating body — even better if they hold multiple licences. Additionally, each site needs air-tight encryption security that protects not only financial data but all of a user’s personal information.

Variety of Games

What is the point of an online casino without a good library of games? We come to online casinos to have fun playing the games, so we want to make sure all of our recommended casinos host a wide variety of games. However, this does not always mean that more equals better, as a smaller, more diverse collection of high-quality titles is better than five thousand identical slot games.

User Experience

A good PayPal casino site needs to be more than just a decent library of games and payment methods — users should be able to have a good time at the site in terms of finding their way around and managing their accounts. User experience is a criterion judged on many factors, from the load times and verification process to how nice the website looks. Users should feel good while using a top PayPal casino, so we always recommend sites we enjoy using on top of everything else.

PayPal Casino Bonuses

PayPal is a super convenient payment method at casinos; however, just because the online casino has the option does not automatically mean it will be the best choice. Many online casinos don’t let you qualify for bonuses when using e-wallets like PayPal to make deposits. As such, we prioritise PayPal casinos that allow you to redeem their bonuses using PayPal deposits instead of just debit cards. Even better if the site offers PayPal-exclusive promotions.

PayPal Casinos: Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ PayPal is convenient and used by many bettors A lot of casino sites don’t support PayPal PayPal is highly secure PayPal often has lower maximums Allows UK players to use credit cards for their online gambling Many bonuses do not accept PayPal deposits in qualifying conditions Fast transactions

PayPal Mobile Casinos

The best PayPal casinos are mobile-friendly, allowing you to play your favourite games on any device. This is especially important for gamblers whose primary access to the internet is through their phone or tablet.

The best thing about using PayPal on mobile casinos is the convenience of using the PayPal app, which makes mobile PayPal payments that much smoother. Managing your casino finances through mobile is easy when you use PayPal for deposits and withdrawals.

PayPal Live Dealer Casinos

Live dealer casinos are online casinos that host live dealer games. These games are played through a live stream, where a real croupier handles the dealing on a filmed set, and you play with other people through a digital interface. These games are popular because they bring the atmosphere of a real casino floor to the comfort of your home.

Most live casinos will accept PayPal transactions just like any other online casino. In fact, all of our top picks for the best PayPal casinos UK have extensive collections of live dealer titles for you to use your funds on.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is PayPal the best payment method?

Are PayPal deposits and withdrawals instant?

Quick money transfers to and from your account are possible using PayPal. Hold off on spending your money until the transaction has been approved. The payments are made promptly, however this may not happen immediately.

Is PayPal safe to use at UK online casinos?

That is true, indeed! One of the safest methods for making deposits at UK online casinos is through PayPal. PayPal facilitates transactions without providing the casino with access to your financial information, protecting your personal information.

How can I check if a casino accepts PayPal?

Most times if you scroll to the bottom of a casino page you will find the PayPal logo stating if the payment method is accepted on the website. Otherwise check the FAQ’s page on the casinos website to see if the payment methods are listed within.