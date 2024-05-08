Best Online Casinos UK – The Top Casino Sites and Offers May 2024

Casino enthusiasts across the UK looking for their next high-quality casino site are in luck. Our experts have meticulously tried and tested each casino site featured in this article, ensuring each provides an exemplary customer experience and have determined that the best online casino in the UK right now is Jackpot City Casino with its “Up to £100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins” offer!

If you are already a Jackpot City customer, or want to see what other brands we recommend, keep reading:

Casino Offer Best for… ⭐️ 1. Jackpot City Casino Up to £100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins Best Online Casino Overall

⭐️2. Pub Casino 100% up to £100 Welcome Bonus Brand New Casino

⭐️3. talkSPORT BET Get £30 in Casino Bonuses + 25 Free Spins Competitive Welcome Offer

⭐️4. Betfred Casino Stake £10 Get up to 200 Free Spins Free Spins Bonuses

5. BetMGM Casino Up to £200 Cash + 100 Free Spins Best Casino with Sportsbook

6. William Hill Vegas Get 200 Free Spins when you play £10

USE BONUS CODE: BBS200 Top Online Reputation

7. Hippodrome Casino Up to £50 Welcome Bonus Slot Game Variety

8. PlayFrank Casino Get £100 Bonus + 50 Bonus Spins User Experience

9. bet365 Casino Stake £10 Get 100 Free Spins Best for Existing Customer Promos

10. Mr Vegas 100% up to £200 on your 1st Deposit Great Game Variety

11. Monopoly Casino Spend £10 Get 30 Free Spins Best for Free Spins Bonuses

12. LeoVegas Up to £100 + 50 Free Spins Best UK Mobile Casino

13. Grosvenor Casino Deposit £20 Play with £50 Best for Live Casino Games



Top 5 Best Online Casinos in the UK Reviewed

1. Jackpot City Casino – Best Online Casino Overall

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

UP TO £100 BONUS + 100 FREE SPINS

Players can enjoy a brick-and-mortar casino experience from the comfort of their homes thanks to JackpotCity Casino! As one of the leading online casino operators in the UK, JackpotCity is favoured for its generous customer bonuses, impressive game portfolio and a fantastic mobile application.

Regarding the game library, players can choose from over 500 casino games, including slots, roulette, scratchcards and immersive live casino games. Additionally, players can enjoy these exciting titles on the go thanks to the fully optimised JackpotCity mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Over 430 slot titles Playthrough requirements for withdrawals can be large Friendly and efficient customer support ﻿ Frequent customer bonuses

2. Pub Casino – Brand New Casino

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

100% UP TO £100 WELCOME BONUS

Poker lovers may have just found the best online casino site for them. Of course, Pub Casino offers coverage of all major poker games and leagues, including classics like Texas Hold’em, Badugi and Omaha Hi-Lo. Players can also enjoy interactive tournaments where they go head-to-head with other players to potentially earn top prizes.

Our experts particularly favoured the Pub Casino VIP programme. Players can earn loyalty points for partaking in the site and earn exciting rewards as they fill their progress bar. Player safety is Pub’s top priority, offering players responsible gambling tools, including deposit limits and self-exclusion features.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Impressive selection of popular poker variations Instant table game selection is limited Sleek mobile platform design Customer support contact options can be slow Speedy payouts ﻿ Exciting VIP programme ﻿

3. Talksport Bet – Competitive Welcome Offer

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

GET £30 IN CASINO BONUSES + 25 FREE SPINS

Players searching for a classic yet fun-filled online casino experience have come to the right place. Talksport Bet Casino is now a well-established and has built an excellent reputation for itself. Talksport Bet is favoured for its selection of live casino games from top providers Evolution and Pragmatic Play, bringing an immersive casino experience to players thanks to interactive dealers and HD live streams.

Players can rest assured that they are in safe hands thanks to full licensing and certification from the UKGC and MGA at Talksport Bet Casino. The casino also utilises data encryption technology to protect user data.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Comprehensive game library PayPal not accepted High deposit and withdrawal limits Slow KYC process Generous promotions ﻿ Customer support service is excellent ﻿

4. Betfred Casino – Top Online Reputation

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

GET 200 FREE SPINS WHEN YOU STAKE £10

Well-known for its brilliant online slot selection, Betfred Casino is certainly not a site players want to miss out on. As one of the top online casinos, Betfred

offers its players various casino games, including top slots such as Megah Moolah and Starburst.

Additionally, users who prefer to play on the go are in luck, as the site offers a dedicated mobile app and a fully optimised mobile site for iOS and Android devices. Players can expect to find the same high calibre of customer features on the mobile platform as on the desktop alternatives.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Hundreds of casino game titles to choose from Few video poker titles Mobile gaming experience is top-notch Some customer support contact options can be slow Fantastic new and existing player promotions ﻿ Top software behind casino games and slots ﻿ Great site functionality ﻿

5. BetMGM Casino – Best Casino with Sportsbook

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

UP TO £200 CASH + 100 FREE SPINS

This new best online casino site is sweeping players off their feet thanks to its impressive customer features. BetMGM Casino has made its mark within the online casino industry despite only being online since 2023. As users enter the site, they are greeted with generous customer bonuses advertised on the easy-to-navigate homepage. Some popular customer bonuses found at BetMGM are the Daily Fortunes and MGM Millions.

As well as this, BetMGM has an incredible live casino platform where users can enjoy immersive gaming from the comfort of their own homes. Players can interact with real dealers and enjoy classic titles, including BetMGM Roulette, MGM Grand Blackjack and Exclusive Infinite Blackjack.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Sleek interface design Could be a larger selection of bonuses Impressive game selection The withdrawals process can be slow 24/7 customer support Immersive live casino platform Simple sign-up process

How We Decide the Best Online UK Casinos

When recommending the best online casino sites to our valued readers, our experts utilise strict criteria to ensure all brands offer an exemplary gaming experience full of customer features and benefits. When choosing your following casino site, use our criteria listed below to ensure you are partaking in a fun-filled and trustworthy casino. Keep reading to find out more.

Game Variety

One of the key features that our experts look for when adding a brand to our list of the best UK online casino sites is the size and quality of the game library. Fortunately, all top brands listed above offer an impressive selection of top casino games, including favourites such as table games, live dealers and poker. Leading software providers develop all titles at the top sites to ensure a high-quality casino experience.

Payment Methods

In completing casino deposits and withdrawals, users must have access to an extensive range of reliable banking options. This is important as it ensures players find a suitable payment method. Some popular casino payment options include Visa, PayPal, Skrill and Apple Pay. Our experts also test all of these methods, ensuring each offers fast transactions with low to no fees. Customers should always check the terms and conditions of each payment method before using it.

UKGC Licensing

All reputable and reliable online casino sites must have received valid licensing and certification from a regulated commission such as the UK Gambling Commission. Our experts look for trustworthy gambling authorities like this as it proves that a site has met all legitimate casino requirements and the strict standards for responsible gambling in the UK. Fortunately, all of the top casino sites listed above have received valid licensing and certification, so players can rest assured they are in safe hands.

Customer Safety

Our expert’s utmost priority when recommending leading online casino sites to our readers is the safety measures in place at a site to ensure player safety. Firstly, the top sites recommended in this article are fully licensed by leading authorities to prove they are valid and reputable. Additionally, the top casinos adopt data encryption technology to guarantee the protection of user data. The best sites will also offer responsible gambling tools, including self-exclusion and deposit limits, to ensure players keep casino gaming strictly fun.

Customer Support Options

Whether you are a new or existing casino player, you will undoubtedly come across a query at some point in your gaming career. Therefore, having a reliable and helpful customer support service at top UK casinos is essential. The best customer support services offer various well-functioning contact options, including 24/7 live chat, telephone, email and social media support. Our experts have tested and approved these contact methods for each top casino, noting fast response times and helpful feedback.

Existing Customer Reviews

The best way to find honest and unbiased feedback on an online casino site is via the existing customer reviews. This will give an accurate and unfiltered view of a player’s experience on the site, including all aspects, such as site functionality and gameplay. Fortunately, all the top casinos listed above have received great feedback, with customers impressed with the site’s features. There will always be some negative reviews; however, if most of the customer reviews are bad, opt for another casino site.

Signing up for an Online Casino

Players will be pleased to hear that creating an account with the best online casinos could not be more straightforward, and players can enjoy their chosen casino site within minutes. Players must be 18 or over and follow all site requirements to be eligible for an account with the leading online casinos. To get started, follow the guide below.

Begin by choosing one of the top sites from the list above and click on the link provided in this article to access the registration page Once on your chosen casino site’s homepage, select the ‘Sign up’ button You can now fill out the signup form, entering relevant information, including full name, email address and login details Next, you should verify your casino account through your email to finalise the process You can now complete a first deposit or enter a bonus code to access a welcome offer offered by your chosen casino site.

For more information about how to sign up to an online casino in the UK, head over to newsdirect.com where you’ll find a comprehensive guide!

The Best Online Casino Bonuses

The top online casino sites offer many rewarding promotions for new and existing customers to enjoy. Keeping players rewarded during their time at a site is crucial for keeping them enticed and willing to return. Below are some bonus types you can expect to find at the best online casinos.

Welcome Bonuses

Deposit Bonuses

Free Spins Bonuses

No Deposit Bonuses

Reload Bonuses

VIP Programmes

Cashback Bonuses

Free Bets

Our Top 3 Favourite Bonuses

With so many generous customer bonuses available at top online casino sites, finding the one best suited to you can be challenging. Our experts have picked their top 3 customer promotions and provided further detail on each below. To find out more about rewarding casino bonuses, read below.

No Deposit Bonuses

One of the most popular online casino bonuses is no-deposit bonuses. As the name suggests, players are not required to make a qualifying deposit to claim the promotion. Instead, users are often required to create an account and enter a bonus code. Deposit bonuses offer lucrative rewards, including free spins and bonus prizes.

Welcome Bonuses

Primarily for new players, welcome bonuses are an excellent way to kick-start your casino journey. Welcome bonuses are extremely popular as they offer lucrative rewards for simply creating a casino account and making a qualifying deposit or entering a bonus code. All of the top UK casino sites offer generous welcome promotions.

Free Spins

Last but not least, another fantastic customer promotion at the leading casino sites recommended in this article is free spins bonuses. Free spins benefit players by allowing users to enjoy their favourite casino slot titles for free while potentially earning brilliant rewards. Free spins bonuses can come in many forms, including welcome offers and no-deposit bonuses.

Online Casino Payment Options

When completing online casino transactions, players can expect to find a great range of reliable and well-functioning payment methods to choose from. The top online casino sites listed in this article offer many banking options, allowing players to find the one best suited to them. Below, our experts have listed the top 5 payment options players can find at the top casinos.

Visa

Mastercard

PayPal

ApplePay

Skrill

Online Gambling Support

While our experts enjoy recommending the best online casino sites to our readers bursting with exciting customer features, including generous bonuses and a great variety of games, it is also our utmost priority to ensure the safety and welfare of players. Users must keep gambling fun as it can be easy to develop unhealthy habits. Our readers should be aware of the risks that come with online gambling, including losing it all and its effects on your mental health and well-being.

All of our recommended sites offer responsible gambling tools, including self-exclusion, time limits and deposit limits to keep online casinos enjoyable and safe. Listed below are also some professional resources if you wish to seek help.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the best UK casino site?

From our perspective, each casino on our list is unique and offers something special. What matters in the end is preference. That being said, as an online gambling site, our writers highly endorse bet365.

What is the best new online casino site?

BetMGM Is the to new online casino available in the UK. It made it’s appearance in the Uk in 2023 For more information on the best new casino sites in the UK, click here.

Is there a top no deposit casino?

Jackpot City and Pub Casino are our top picks for recommended casinos. Check out the other casinos on this page to see what else is available. Both websites include a great no deposit online casino.

Is there a top live casino?

The top choice for live casinos in the UK would definitely have to go to Grosvenor Casino! Live casinos are growing more and more in popularity, as people want to experience the most authentic casino experience from the comfort of their own home.

Is online gambling safe?

We ensured that each business on our list of the top online casinos complies with legal requirements and is overseen by regulatory bodies like the UKGC. As a result, gamers can take advantage of a trustworthy and safe gaming environment.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission