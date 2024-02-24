Best MLS Betting Promos: $3,150 in Bonuses for Lionel Messi, Inter Miami + more
As we build up to the start of a new MLS season, we have put together this article with all of the best betting promos ahead of the opening weekend. Continue reading below to find out more about each offer, how to claim, and all of the fixtures to look forward to over the first weekend.
Best MLS Betting Promos
- bet365 – Bonus Code AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150
- DraftKings – $1,000 No Sweat First Bet
- FanDuel – $150 in Bonus Bets with winning $5 bet
- Fanatics Sportsbook – $100 in Bonus Bets for First 10 Days
MLS Betting Promos for 02/24 + 02/25
1. bet365 MLS Promo
First on the list is the bet365 MLS promo, where new players can choose from 2 top offers that are up for grabs from the sportsbook. Using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS, create an account and make a minimum deposit of $10 to claim a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets. Once you have claimed your offer of choice, place a qualifying first bet, and once settled, receive your rewards into your account automatically.
bet365 is available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, Ohio, and Virginia.
2. DraftKings MLS Promo
On offer from DraftKings ahead of the opening weekend of the new MLS season is an exciting opportunity to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet for new customers. Register your details to create an account and make a minimum deposit of $5 to ensure that you qualify for the offer. Once complete, place a qualifying wager on any sports markets at DraftKings and wait for it to settle. If your bet loses, you will receive the amount back into your account as bonus bets to use to play again.
DraftKings is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
3. FanDuel MLS Promo
The next great MLS betting promo worth claiming ready for the new MLS season is the welcome offer from FanDuel. If you are new to the site, head to the signup page to create your account to be able to claim $150 in Bonus Bets with a $5 Winning Bet. All you have to do is make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account and place your first $5 bet. If your qualifying wager wins, receive $150 in bonus bets automatically into your account from FanDuel.
FanDuel is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
4. Fanatics Sportsbook MLS Promo
Last but not least is the MLS promo available at Fanatics Sportsbook. New sign-ups in preparation for the new season can claim a generous offer of $100 in Bonus Bets for the First 10 Days of betting at the site. Log in and play daily betting up to $100 each day to receive the amount matched and back in bonus bets to use again at the site. This applies to the first 10 days of betting at the site.
Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.
MLS Fixtures This Weekend (02/24 + 02/25)
As the new MLS season kicks off, we have included all of the first weekend’s fixtures below.
02/24/2024
- Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United FC – 2:00pm
- Los Angeles Football Club vs Seattle Sounders FC – 4:30pm
- Charlotte FC vs New York City FC – 7:30pm
- D.C. United vs New England Revolution – 7:30pm
- Orlando City SC vs CF MontrÃ©al – 7:30pm
- Philadelphia Union vs Chicago Fire – 7:30pm
- Austin FC vs Minnesota United FC – 8:30pm
- FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes – 8:30pm
- Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City – 8:30pm
- St. Louis City SC vs Real Salt Lake – 8:30pm
- Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids – 10:30pm
02/25/2024
- FC Cincinnati vs Toronto FC – 2:30pm
- Nashville SC vs New York Red Bulls – 5:00pm
- LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami CF – 8:30pm
