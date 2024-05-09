Best Bingo Bonuses for UK Players in May 2024

Bingo has been a favoured pastime of gamblers for years, and nowadays, it’s more accessible than ever! If you choose to play online, you can not only play whenever and however you want, but there are dozens of exciting bingo promotions. Stay tuned to learn more about the excellent deals at our top Bingo sites.

If you want to head straight to the bingo site with the best bingo bonuses, then check out Mirror Bingo, which sits at the top of our list not only for its top-notch bingo promotions but also for its great features, including quality games and payment methods.

Bingo Site: Offer: Best For: ⭐️ 1. Mirror Bingo 500 Free Spins on 9 Pots Of Gold Best Bingo Site for Bonuses Overall New players only, £10 min fund, free spins won via mega wheel, 65x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250) ,T&Cs apply

⭐️ 2. Gala Bingo Play £10 for £50 Bonus + 40 Free Spins Best Site for Slingo Games + Bonuses 18+. New online customers only. Min 1st deposit & spend £10 on Bingo tickets to get £50 Bingo bonus (4x wagering, valid 7 days, selected games)+ 40 Free Spins (£0.10 value each, valid 7 days, selected games). Players restrictions and T&Cs apply.

⭐️ 3. Foxy Bingo £40 Bonus + 40 Free Spins Best Bingo Welcome Offer 18+. New customers only. Deposit & Spend £10 to get £40 Bingo Bonus (4x wagering) + 40 Free Spins (value £0.10 each, selected games). Claim & use within 7 days. Restrictions and T&Cs apply.

4. Heart Bingo £10 Slot Bonus + 50 Free Spins Best Bingo Bonuses for New Players 18+ New Customers only. Opt In, Deposit and Spend £5 within 7 days. Get £10 Slots Bonus with 40x wagering to withdraw max £400 + 50 Free Spins. Rewards expire after 7 days. Card/Apple Pay payment only. Click for T&Cs | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

5. Jackpot Joy 70 Free Spins on Double Bubble Best Bingo Bonuses for Mobile Users *Click for full Rules. New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit. 18+. Free Spins: on Double Bubble. 1p coin size, max lines. Bingo: Advertised ticket value based on £1 tickets. Game availability & restrictions apply.

6. Betfred Bingo £10 Bingo Bonus + 100 FS Best Promotions for Payment Variety New customers only. Register with promo code BINGO100. Minimum deposit and stake £10 on Bingo Tickets within 14 days to qualify. £10 Bingo Bonus must be wagered through once. 14-day expiry. Bonus Balance is used prior to Cash Balance. 100 Free Spins on selected Slots credited within 48 hours of qualification. Free Spins expire after 7 days. E-Wallet & Prepaid Card restrictions apply. SMS validation may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

7. Coral Bingo Best Bingo Bonuses for Regular Rewards

8. Ladbrokes Bingo Best Offers for Sports Markets

9. Fever Bingo 500 Free Spins on Chilli Heat Best Bingo Bonuses for Loyal Customers New players only, £10 min fund, free spins won via mega wheel, 65x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250) ,T&Cs apply

10. bet365 Bingo 100 Free Tickets + 50 FS Best Alternative Promotions New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply.

Top Sites With the Best Bingo Promotions Reviewed

Here are our top picks for the bingo sites with the best Bingo promotions! We judge not only on the promotions themselves but also the quality of the site you use them on, so we are confident you will find something worth your time on this list.

1. Mirror Bingo – Best Bingo Site for Bonuses Overall

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

500 Free Spins on 9 Pots Of Gold CLAIM THE MIRROR BINGO BONUS HERE New players only, £10 min fund, free spins won via mega wheel, 65x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250), T&Cs apply

Almost every bingo fan will have heard of Mirror Bingo, and for good reason, as it offers its users a range of promotions, games, and customer support options. In fact, Mirror Bingo even offers customers a variety of Slingo games, which are our experts’ personal favourites. However, it is worth noting that Mirror Bingo does provide fewer payment options compared to the other sites on our list, so if you would like to use less common choices, you should try out a different site. But this is not to say that the methods available are not great; for instance, they can all be used to claim any of the great promotions available at Mirror.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Well-known brand with a solid reputation Fewer payment options than other sites Promotions are constantly updated Fewer payment options than on other sites

2. Gala Bingo – Best Site for Slingo Games and Bonuses

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Play £10 for £50 Bonus + 40 Free Spins CLAIM THE GALA BINGO BONUS HERE 18+. New online customers only. Min 1st deposit & spend £10 on Bingo tickets to get £50 Bingo bonus (4x wagering, valid 7 days, selected games)+ 40 Free Spins (£0.10 value each, valid 7 days, selected games). Players restrictions and T&Cs apply.

If you are at all familiar with UK bingo, Gala Bingo is one of those names you have probably come across at one point or another. With its long legacy and solid bingo service both online and at brick-and-mortar locations, it’s no wonder this site finds its way to the top of our list. Of particular interest is the fantastic range of promotions you can find at Gala Bingo. We loved the Gala Bingo rewards system, which gives back to players who care about investing in their accounts. We just wish the website had a design to match the quality of its foundations, as it’s very outdated.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Well-regarded bingo brand Outdated web design Mobile friendly 24/7 customer service

3. Foxy Bingo – Best Bingo Welcome Offer

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

£40 Bonus + 40 Free Spins CLAIM THE FOXY BINGO BONUS HERE 18+. New customers only. Deposit & Spend £10 to get £40 Bingo Bonus (4x wagering) + 40 Free Spins (value £0.10 each, selected games). Claim & use within 7 days. Restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Foxy Bingo hits all the fantastic points we want from our bingo sites, including an attractive look that works on mobile and desktop and a great lineup of top bingo bonuses. We especially love the Foxy Perks system, which grants special deals when you play loyally and regularly and unlocks new top casino bonuses as you play each day. Unfortunately, we have seen some complaints about withdrawal issues, with them taking longer than advertised, but this is hardly a universal problem.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Many bingo games are available Reported withdrawal issues Low wagering requirements Mobile friendly

4. Heart Bingo – Best Bingo Bonuses for New Players

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

£10 Slot Bonus + 50 Free Spins CLAIM THE HEART BINGO BONUS HERE 18+ New Customers only. Opt In, Deposit and Spend £5 within 7 days. Get £10 Slots Bonus with 40x wagering to withdraw max £400 + 50 Free Spins. Rewards expire after 7 days. Card/Apple Pay payment only. Click for T&Cs | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Heart is a familiar name in the UK, and seeing it backing up one of the top bingo sites is a fantastic endorsement. We love the look and feel of Heart Bingo, with a clean and colourful interface hosting fantastic games and excellent bingo promotions. In fact, the range of bingo promotions at Heart is staggering, and we know that any player is going to be well catered to with so much choice. The only issue we found with the site was that it needed some popular payment options, like pre-paid cards.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Lots of games and bingo rooms Missing major payment methods Mobile friendly Good-looking website

5. JackpotJoy – Best Bingo Bonuses for Mobile Users

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

70 Free spins on Double Bubble CLAIM THE JACKPOTJOY BINGO BONUS HERE *Click for full Rules. New members only, must opt in. Min £10 deposit & wager. 30 day expiry from deposit.18+. Free Spins: on Double Bubble. 1p coin size, max lines. Bingo: Advertised ticket value based on £1 tickets. Game availability & restrictions apply.

Jackpot Joy is a fantastic Bingo site that provides everything you could want. Some good bingo games, a selection of accompanying casino games, and rewarding bingo promotions are all housed in an attractive website. The website also adapts well to mobile; you can even download dedicated apps if you prefer to play on your phone or tablet. We would have liked to see a few more payment methods on offer, but we appreciate that the ones you can use are secure and reliable.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Well-regarded UK bingo service Limited payment options Mobile apps Licenced and secure website

6. Betfred Bingo – Best Promotions for Payment Variety

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

£10 Bingo Bonus + 100 FS CLAIM THE BETFRED BINGO BONUS HERE New customers only. Register with promo code BINGO100. Minimum deposit and stake £10 on Bingo Tickets within 14 days to qualify. £10 Bingo Bonus must be wagered through once. 14-day expiry. Bonus Balance is used prior to Cash Balance. 100 Free Spins on selected Slots credited within 48 hours of qualification. Free Spins expire after 7 days. E-Wallet & Prepaid Card restrictions apply. SMS validation may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred is another name that any seasoned UK gambler will know, if not from its massive online presence, then from its name popping up down the high street. The bingo site offered by this huge brand is just as famous as its sportsbook for its copious number of bingo promotions. Betfred has a deal for any and everyone, from weekly bingo bonus funds to prize pools! Betfred does, unfortunately, show it’s age. The site does its job, but it’s not particularly creative and could do with a makeover to make the site perfect.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Huge range of bingo promotions Outdated web design Lots of bingo rooms and variations Exclusive slot games

7. Coral Bingo – Best Bingo Bonuses for Regular Rewards

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

CLAIM THE CORAL BINGO BONUS HERE

Coral is one of the oldest names in UK gambling, with the original bookmaker opening way back in 1926! So it’s no surprise that it supports some of the best promotions in the bingo space, namely the daily free bingo! Additionally, Coral’s reputation means that it’s a site you know you can trust; it has sturdy licencing and security in place to keep your data safe. We just wish it had a better grasp of marketing to mobile users, as the mobile website isn’t well adapted to the smaller screen.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Reliable betting brand Limited mobile compatibility Daily free bingo Six bingo variants

8. Ladbrokes Bingo – Best Offers for Sports Markets and Bingo Games

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

CLAIM THE LADBROKES BINGO BONUS HERE

Ladbrokes is possibly the longest-running UK betting brand, having launched more than 100 years ago in 1886. Ever since, it has maintained a strong service that pleases gamblers and continues to provide it even in 2024, especially with its Bingo service. Ladbrokes Bingo has some fantastic bonuses, such as free bingo sessions, prize wheels, and even prize draws for chatting with other players. We wish the mobile website was better designed, as mobile compatibility is a must in the modern space, but the service is still a fantastic choice for aspiring players.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Fantastic selection of games Not mobile-friendly Reliable customer service Daily free bingo

9. Fever Bingo – Best Bingo Bonuses for Loyal Customers

Expert Rating: 4.5/5

500 Free Spins on Chilli Heat CLAIM THE FEVER BINGO BONUS HERE New players only, £10 min fund, free spins won via mega wheel, 65x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250) ,T&Cs apply

Next on our list of the best bingo sites with bonuses is Fever Bingo. Fever is a newer casino site from the guys over at Jumpan Games, providing a solid list of games, some great bingo rooms (with some good variations) and the signature loyalty programme that brings a gamified stance with achievements and level building, better engaging players. You can claim some excellent bingo bonuses from the loyalty programme. and that’s not even mentioning the regular promotion lineup. Unfortunately, Fever Bingo blends into the crowd and feels a little samey as it doesn’t do anything particularly new. Still, it’s a solid option for anyone after a reliable bingo experience.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Robust lineup of bingo and slot games Unoriginal bingo service Clean website design Engaging rewards system

10. bet365 Bingo – Best Alternative Promotions

Expert Rating: 4.5/5

100 Free Tickets + 50 FS CLAIM THE BET365 BINGO BONUS HERE New Bingo customers only. Opt in required. Spend £10 cash on Bingo Tickets to receive 100 Free Tickets and 50 Free Spins on eligible slots. Time limits, exclusions and T&Cs apply.

It’s unsurprising to learn that a giant like bet365 supports some of the best bingo promotions you’ll find in the UK. These include weekly cashback bonuses and a super generous bingo sign-up offer. But bet365 Bingo isn’t carried by its bonuses, it also provides an attractive website with strong visual branding that hosts so many bingo rooms you’ll never be stuck looking for something to play. We would have liked to see a loyalty scheme, but the lack of one persists across all of bet365.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Attractive, striking web design No loyalty scheme Mobile app Fantastic all-rounder gambling platform

How We Choose the Best Bingo Bonuses

What is it that makes a bingo bonus one of the best? Our experts have a set of standards that each candidate must meet in order to be considered for our list. Here’s a closer look at some of the most important criteria:

Value of Bonus

One of the basic standards we expect is a satisfactory welcome bonus. The welcome bonus is the main attraction of new customers, so it needs to be eye-catching and genuinely beneficial. Match bonuses are fantastic, but not if they have steep wagering requirements and a bingo welcome bonus shouldn’t be mostly made of free spins, no matter how good the slots library is.

Terms and Conditions

The vast majority of us just skip over terms and conditions, but this is a bad idea when it comes to bingo bonuses. But don’t worry, because that’s why we go through them for you! We take a look through all of the important conditions to make sure bonuses are reasonable and don’t add stipulations that make actually benefiting from a bonus impossible. This could concern eligible payment options, withdrawal maximums, bonus time limits, etc.

Claiming Process

What’s the claiming process like? Is it easy to sign up and receive your bonus, or do you have to jump through a million hoops before you even have the chance to wager using your bonus funds? A bingo bonus shouldn’t be hidden behind layers of convoluted claiming conditions, so we only recommend bingo bonuses that are straightforward to claim and easy to use.

Availability

The best bonuses should be widely available in many regards. They should be claimable over a long period of time (limited edition deals are great but don’t make for a steady stream of new users) and by a wide range of people. This means deals should be available across country borders and in various currencies. Our very favourite bingo promotions also offer multiple forms of the bonus to better cater to different playstyles, whether the player is a big spender or a casual player.

How To Claim a Bingo Welcome Bonus

Have any of our top UK bingo bonuses caught your attention? If so, you’ll be glad to hear signing up and claiming them is easier than ever! Just follow these simple steps:

Pick your favourite deal and use our link to reach the sign-up page. Create your new account — this will require your personal details like your name, date of birth and email. Input the promo code if it is required. Make your first deposit to meet the bonus requirement — for most sites, debit card transactions are the only valid payment method. Claim your bonus if it isn’t automatically credited to your account. Meet all remaining bonus requirements before the time limit runs out, and have fun playing bingo!

Types of Bingo Bonuses

There are many types of bingo bonuses that you can claim to enhance your games. Here’s a rundown of the main ones you might see:

Welcome Offers

This is the most essential offer you’ll find at a Bingo site. It’s the bingo bonus used to bring new customers into the site, and so it is usually the most generous one on offer. Welcome offers are generally a combination of other offers in one or an enhanced version of one. The most common are no-deposit bonuses, deposit match bonuses, free spins and money-back deals.

Welcome bonuses are offered at all of the best online bingo sites. For more details on the best bingo sites currently available, check out our review.

No Deposit Bonuses

A no-deposit bonus is the gold standard of bingo bonuses as it’s distributed funds without customers needing to spend any money up-front. No-deposit bonuses are usually small in value and restricted in where they can be used, but they allow you to explore a site a little bit and have some fun without the need to use your money. The trade-off is that no-deposit bonuses usually have high wagering requirements.

No Wagering Offers

These are elusive bonuses, but if you stumble across one, it’s worth considering. This is a deal that doesn’t have a playthrough requirement to claim your winnings — most bonus funds need to be used a number of times before any real money can be withdrawn from them. This means you should be able to withdraw your winnings straight away.

Bingo Free Spins

Bingo sites usually aren’t restricted to only hosting bingo games, and the most common games you’ll find other than bingo are slots. As such, you can usually get your hands on plenty of free spins when playing at bingo sites. Additionally, you might find free spins specifically for Slingo titles, games that combine the two into something wholly new!

VIP / Loyalty Programmes

Loyalty programmes are among the best ways online bingo sites can reward players for returning. A good loyalty programme will provide exclusive online bingo bonuses, often tailored to the player. VIP schemes can also provide special features like birthday gifts, personalised customer service and priority withdrawals.

Refer a Friend

All bingo sites are eager for new customers and are willing to reward existing customers for bringing new people in for them. If a friend signs up using your referral code, you can claim additional bonuses! This could be deposit-free bonuses or free spins, for example.

Alternative Casino Promotions

Bingo sites are not usually limited to just offering bingo games. Usually, you’ll find bingo sites attached to more general online casinos with a selection of slots, table games and live dealer games. Thanks to this, you can usually find other casino promos at Bingo sites, too, often combining bonuses for the casino and bingo sites.

Best Payment Methods for Claiming Bingo Bonuses

If you are looking to claim a top-notch bingo bonus today, the following methods are all great options. However, it is important to note that some bonuses will have payment restrictions, so be sure to read the terms and conditions before trying to claim a promotion.

Type of Payment Method: Options: E-Wallets PayPal, Apple Pay, Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, MuchBetter Prepaid-Cards Paysafecard, Skrill Prepaid Card, Neosurf Debit Cards Mastercard, Visa, Maestro, Visa Electron Mobile Payment Options Pay-By-Phone, Pay-By-Mobile, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Boku Cryptocurrency Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum Alternative Methods Bank Transfer, Wire Transfer, Trustly

Bingo Bonus Terms and Conditions To Look Out For

No one likes reading the terms and conditions, so we recommend looking at these specific parts to learn the important information before you accept any deals.

Wagering Requirements

The wagering requirements should always be the first thing you look for in the terms and conditions of a bonus. Sometimes also referred to as the playthrough requirement, this is the number of times you need to wager a bonus before you can withdraw the winnings made with it. This is usually anywhere from 10 to 60 times the original value. If you redeemed your bonus by making a deposit, the wagering requirement could be for the bonus value plus the deposit. Always look to see if the bonus you’re looking to claim has a wagering requirement you will be able to meet.

Game or Payment Restrictions

Some conditions on bingo bonuses may apply to how they are used and redeemed. Most of the time, if a bonus requires a deposit to be redeemed, that deposit must be made with a debit card. This is due to wards against fraud, and some sites will let you use other payment options after your account has been verified, but this is harder to account for with welcome offers.

Once you have the bonus, there are usually limits on where you can use it, too. The T&Cs will outline which games a bingo bonus can be used, whether it is limited to a specific category of game like bingo or slots or to specific games/bingo rooms.

Maximum Winnings and Minimum Deposits

Some promotions will limit the winnings you can receive from a bonus, which means that if you win more than the set amount, the funds will be forfeited and cannot be claimed. Players should look for bonuses that have high maximum winnings. You also want to check the minimum deposit on specific deals to ensure you can claim a particular bonus. Most Bingo sites will have a minimum deposit of about £10, mainly because most payment methods can not support smaller transactions.

Eligibility Restrictions

Bingo offers will likely vary between regions, so you can only redeem them if you are within an eligible group. This could be a geographical location, it could be an age barrier (namely on a legal level) or a matter of the age of your account. Welcome bonuses, for example, are only available to new accounts and can only be redeemed once per address to stop people from abusing bonuses. Read through the eligibility section of the T&Cs to make sure you are allowed to claim it.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What other games are available at the best bingo bonus sites?

There is a huge variety of games on offer at the best bingo bonus sites, including a range of bingo variants (30, 90, 75, 80-ball) and many casino titles such as slots, table games, scratchcards, and more.

Can I claim more than one bingo sign-up bonus?

You can only use the one sign-up bonus that each bingo site gives. A one-time claim limit per email address and home address is a common feature in bingo promotions. However, you are able to claim several prizes if you register with multiple bingo sites.

Can I win real money with a bingo bonus?

Indeed, that is feasible! The chances improved with the amount of gamble it made. Choose a casino based on its RTP by looking at its offerings; always read the terms and conditions to find out what’s necessary.

Do all bingo promotions require bingo bonus codes?

Some casinos might give new players a welcome bonus without necessarily requiring a code. There are several methods to register for a bingo website in order to get the welcome bonus right away.