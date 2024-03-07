Provided By

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offers

The day is finally upon us! Anthony Joshua is set to face off against Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the event starting at 4 pm UK time on Friday, March 8th. With such a clash of titans occurring, there are sure to be plenty of top-quality betting offers to accompany it! In this article, we will discuss five of the best UK betting offers, in anticipation of this heavyweight clash between two of the toughest men in the world. We will be discussing brands like Copybet and many more. Make sure to read on to learn more!

Best Betting Offers

Copybet – Bet £10, Get £50

Betvictor – Bet £10, Get £45

William Hill – Bet £10, Get £60

Betfred – Bet £10, Get £40 When You Use The Promo Code WELCOME40

Spreadex – Bet £10, Get £40

Best Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offers Reviewed

Expert Rating 4.9/5

Copybet kicks off our list of the best betting offers for this upcoming clash between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. This brand is perhaps the biggest and most recognisable betting brand in the UK gambling industry. This may be due to the fact that Copybet offers all customers a high-quality betting experience like no other. New customers signing up for the first time will be greeted with an exceptionally generous welcome offer of £50 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet!

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Huge range of sports covered No loyalty programme Attractive website interface A dedicated mobile app is available for free

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.0202024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only. No cash-out. Max payout – £/€500.

Expert Rating – 4.9/5

Second on our list of the best boxing betting offers is none other than BetVictor! BetVictor is one of the world’s biggest and most recognisable betting brands. This is evident in the sheer generosity of the site’s welcome offer, where new customers can claim up to a whopping £45 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet. This is one of the best and most generous welcome offers for those looking to sign up for a betting site for the first time. Click here to find out more about this incredible betting offer!

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Fantastic range of sports betting markets Not many payment options are available Possesses an easy-to-navigate interface 24/7 customer service is available on-site

18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Expert Rating – 4.7/5

William Hill is next up on our list, and for good reason! Since its inception, William Hill has cemented itself as one of the best and most popular destinations for those looking to place a sports bet in the UK. This is perhaps due to the site’s generous Bet £10, Get £60 welcome offer for all new customers signing up for the first time. Make sure to click the link provided in order to be taken to the William Hill sign-up page, follow the on-screen instructions, and enjoy your free bets!

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Includes a new live-streaming service A free-to-download mobile app is available Clean user interface

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

Expert Rating – 4.7/5

Third on our list of the best betting offers is Betfred, a well-known brand, renowned for its incredible betting offers and high-quality betting experience. Betfred is currently offering all new customers the chance to claim a whopping £40 in free bets when customers enter the promo code WELCOME40 and place a £10 qualifying bet. This offer is perfect for first-time customers to sink their teeth into the UK sports betting world.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Easy-to-use website In-play console can be considered dated Quick withdrawals are possible Competitive odds when judged against industry standards

T&Cs – New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 free spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Expert Rating – 4.7/5

Last but not least on our list of the best betting offers is Spreadex! Spreadex has become the one-stop place for all things sports betting in the UK. players are able to keep up to date with all of the latest scores, results, and betting offers, all in one place! New customers signing up for the first time are currently being offered an incredibly generous welcome offer of £40 in free bets in exchange for a £10 qualifying bet!

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Generous promotions are available to all customers Limited payment options A free mobile app is available to download on both iOS and Android Wide range of sports markets

18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Betting Odds

These odds have been provided by Copybet and are subject to change.

Anthony Joshua To Win – 24/100

Francis Ngannou To Win – 11/4

Over 5.5 Rounds – 12/25

Under 5.5 Rounds – 6/4

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Betting Options

There are many different types of betting options available to those looking to bet on the upcoming Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou fight, and in this next section, we will be discussing a few of the most popular boxing betting offers and selections.

Round Betting

When it comes to combat sports, such as boxing, round betting is a great way to enjoy the action. Round betting is simply when a player places a bet or selection on which round they believe the fight will end. For example, a player can place a bet on the fight ending in round 3, and if this comes true, the player will be paid out as a winner!

Fight Outcome

Betting on the fight outcome is perhaps the most common way of betting on boxing, as there are only two or three outcomes. Either the boxer 1 wins, boxer 2 wins, or the fight ends in a draw. For this fight, Anthony Joshua is 24/100 to win with Copybet, and Francis Ngannou is 11/4 to win with Copybet, and players can bet on either of these selections to come in. If a player chooses the right winner, they are paid out as a winner!

Total Rounds In The Fight

Another popular betting option for boxing fans in the UK is betting on the total rounds in the fight. This bet is won by simply betting on the correct number of rounds in the fight. For example, a player can win this bet by guessing that the fight will be fought across 6 of the 10 rounds. If this is correct, the player will be paid out as a winner.

Fight To Go The Distance

Lastly, a popular betting option for boxing is for the fight to go the distance. This is simply when a player bets on whether they think the fight will go the distance and be determined by decision or not. If all rounds are fought and the fight goes all the way to a split decision, the bet is won!

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Fight Preview

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou are set to battle it out in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in a heavyweight clash for the ages. Coverage starts from 4 pm on Friday, March 8th, with ring walks being set for 11 pm UK time.

Anthony Joshua is currently on a three-fight win streak after beating Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius, and Otto Wallin off the back of two successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua is looking to see off Francis Ngannou and edge his way back into World Title contention. With a fight with Tyson Fury being hinted at, Joshua cannot afford any slip-ups in the run-up to that potential fight.

Francis Ngannou made his boxing debut against World Champion Tyson Fury back in October 2023. This fight ended in a victory for Tyson Fury via split decision, despite Ngannou knocking Fury down. In his second fight, Ngannou will be looking for his first professional victory in the sport. After experiencing huge success in the UFC, he will look for similar success in boxing.

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/