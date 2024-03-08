Provided By

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Betting Offer: Get 35/1 on AJ with Paddy Power

Secure a tremendous odds boost of 35/1 on Anthony Joshua to defeat Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia this evening with Paddy Power.

The 27-3 Joshua is a 1/4 favourite to beat the 11/4 Ngannou, who is participating in his second-ever professional boxing match. However, new customers at Paddy Power can enjoy an enhanced price of 35/1 when they register an account for the first time.

This offer is exclusive to new Paddy Power customers and is available until the first bell, with ring walks scheduled for around 11 pm GMT.

Joshua comes into this contest off the back of one of his most convincing performances in recent memory, having completed a five-round demolition job of the Swedish contender.

Ngannou meanwhile took WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury the distance in his professional debut, narrowly losing in a split decision victory that went in favour of the Brit. The 37-year-old’s performance that night has now added a level of credibility to this fight that was not accepted by the boxing community in his first foray into the squared circle.

Those confident in Joshua winning can learn more about how to get boosted odds of 35/1 below.

How to claim Anthony Joshua 35/1 Odds Boost with Paddy Power

Follow each of the steps outlined below to get odds of 35/1 on Anthony Joshua to win against Francis Ngannou on Friday night.

Click here to be taken to the Paddy Power Anthony Joshua offer page. Enter your personal information on the registration form. Deposit at least £10 into your account. Place a £1 bet on Anthony Joshua to beat Francis Ngannou. If the bet wins, you will be paid the normal price back as cash and the additional winnings as free bets.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Anthony Joshua – 1/4

Francis Ngannou – 11/4

Draw – 25/1

