WOW Vegas Promo – FREE 35 Sweeps Coins + 1.75M WOW Coins

WOW Vegas Casino Welcome Offer

One of the top welcome offers at the best sweepstakes casinos can be found at WOW Vegas. Players can claim 1,500,000 Gold Coins with an additional 30 FREE Sweeps Coins when signing up. This offer is available for new players only, signing up for the first time. There is no specific promo code for WOW Vegas so players can claim it through our link above.

WOW Vegas Bonus Promotion Available Cost No Deposit Bonus 8,500 WOW Coins + 4.5 Sweeps Coins FREE PLAY First Purchase Offer 30 FREE Sweeps Coins + 1.5M WOW Coins $9.99

New players have access to both a no deposit bonus and a first purchase welcome offer, meaning players can get a great discount on on WOW Coins straight off the bat. If you would like to check out our review of WOW Vegas, click here.

WOW Vegas No Purchase Bonus

New players who create an account with WOW Vegas Casino are in for a treat thanks to the incredible welcome no-purchase offer currently up for grabs. Once players have created their WOW Vegas account, the no-purchase bonus of 5 Sweepstakes Coins + 250,000 WOW Coins will automatically be credited to their accounts over a few days.

On day 1, users will receive 3 Sweeps Coins and 150,000 WOW Coins; on day 2, they will release 50,000 WOW Coins and 1 Sweeps Coin; and finally, on day 3, users will receive 50,000 WOW Coins and 1 Sweeps Coin.

WOW Vegas Purchase Bonus

In addition to the generous no-purchase bonus from WOW Vegas, users can relish the incredible first-purchase bonus with equally exciting incentives. When purchasing a WOW Coin package from the site’s coin store, players can choose the 30 Free Sweepstake Coins + 1.5 million WOW Coins package for $9.99!

This discounted package comes with excellent rewards that users can apply to the casino. Players can, therefore, choose between the no-purchase offer provided above or the purchase bonus, where they must simply visit the WOW Vegas coin store and complete a coin package transaction.

How to Claim the WOW Vegas Promo

Our valued readers will be excited to hear that claiming the WOW Vegas promo codes listed above could not be easier, allowing players to access promotions and the casino’s incredible features within minutes. To be eligible for a WOW Vegas account, users must be aged 18+ and located in an eligible state. Follow the guide below to get started.

Begin by selecting the link within this article to access the WOW Vegas sign-up. Here, you must click ‘Sign Up’ to proceed to registration. You must enter all required information on the form, including your full name, email address, and login details. The site protects all personal data. To verify your WOW Vegas account, select the link sent to your email. Also, ensure you read and agree to any terms and conditions and confirm your age and location. Once all the above steps have been completed, the WOW Vegas no-purchase bonus will automatically be credited to your account. Users must complete a first purchase via the site’s coin store to access the bonus.

Additonal Promos at WOW Vegas Casino

The rewards do not stop there at WOW Vegas, with many promotional offers accessible to new and existing players. All bonuses at WOW Vegas Casino come with fair terms and conditions and are extremely simple to claim. Keep reading to find out more about the promotions at WOW Vegas.

Free Coins

Being a sweepstakes casino, players must use WOW Coins to access free casino-style games and partake in the site. Fortunately, players can expect several opportunities to claim free coins via site promotions. Users can receive free coins through bonuses, including the no-purchase welcome offer and the Star System Rewards. Players can also purchase WOW Coins via the WOW Vegas coin store if they wish to. To claim free coins, visit WOW Vegas today and redeem some promotions.

Star Rewards System

The Star Rewards System at WOW Vegas is a spectacular way to enhance your gaming experience with incredible features. As you engage in gameplay, you can collect stars that grant access to exclusive benefits and perks, progressing through star ranks unlocks privileges like VIP tournaments, tailor-made offers, and potential rewards. It’s a brilliant way of acknowledging customer loyalty, so the more you partake in the site, the more you can potentially get rewarded. Users who create an account with WOW Vega are automatically enrolled in the rewards scheme.

Refer-a-friend

This bonus is an excellent way to get your loved ones involved in the fun and potential rewards of WOW Vegas Casino. The Refer-a-Friend promotion at WOW Vegas allows users to earn rewards when their friends create an account with the site. Players must simply send their unique referral link to their chosen friends, and once they create an account using the link, players will get rewarded with free Sweeps and WOW Coins. Each player can invite up to 30 friends.

What are WOW Coins?

The virtual currencies utilized at WOW Vegas Casino include WOW Coins and Sweeps Coins. Since sweepstakes casinos like WOW Vegas do not offer real money play, virtual coins are used to play at the site. WOW Coins carry no monetary value and can be won through bonuses or purchased via the site’s coin package store. WOW Coins can be used to access free casino-style games.

On the other hand, Sweeps Coins cannot be purchased; they can only be won through promotions. However, if players are lucky, they may receive free Sweeps Coins in their WOW Coin packages. Sweep coins can be used to access games and redeem prizes, including cash. Players can look forward to redeeming free WOW Coins via the WOW Vegas no-purchase bonus.

Our Thoughts on the WOW Vegas Promo Code

Our experts were impressed with the WOW Vegas no purchase and purchase bonus currently offered for new customers at the site. A great aspect of the WOW Vegas promotions is the ease of claiming them, allowing players to enjoy the incentives within minutes. As well as the promotion’s simplicity, our experts were pleased with the fair terms and conditions, meaning users will not be surprised by any nasty requirements. And, of course, the rewards that come with the promotions themselves are incredible. What better way to kick start your time at WOW Vegas Casino than with free WOW Coins?

WOW Vegas T&Cs

Before partaking in a sweepstakes casino site like WOW Vegas, users must be aware of all aspects of the site, which can be explained through its terms and conditions. Our experts have simplified and summarised the key T&Cs at WOW Vegas, so our readers know exactly what to expect.

When creating an account, you must verify your email address by clicking the link sent to your email inbox to be eligible for the WOW Vegas promo code.

Players in all US states can access WOW Vegas, excluding Washington, Nevada, Michigan, and Idaho.

Players must be aged 18+ to partake in the site.

There is no promo code required to claim the WOW Vegas promotions. No minimum purchase is required also for the no-purchase offer.

WOW Vegas on Mobile

Our readers will no doubt be pleased to hear that WOW Vegas Casino flaunts an incredible mobile platform, allowing players to enjoy the brand’s exemplary features on the go. There is currently no WOW Vegas dedicated mobile app, however, players can search for WOW Vegas in their iOS or Android mobile browsers to access the fully optimized mobile site.

Users can expect to find all of the same awesome features, including generous bonuses and an immense game library found on the desktop version of the mobile site. Mobile gaming is favored by many for its convenience and accessibility. Check out WOW Vegas on mobile today for a fantastic gaming experience.

FAQs

What is the WOW Vegas Promo Code?

Users can claim the WOW Vegas no purchase bonus of 5 Sweepstakes Coins + 250,000 WOW Coins, no promo code required. Users must simply create an account to claim.

Is there a WOW Vegas Mobile App?

There is currently no WOW Vegas app, however, users can access the WOW Vegas mobile site via their Android or iOS mobile browser.

Where is WOW Vegas legal?

WOW Vegas Casino is legal in all US states, excluding Washington, Nevada, Michigan, and Idaho.

Responsible Play

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

