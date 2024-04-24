Provided By

Where is FanDuel Casino Legal in the US?

FanDuel Casino is a leading online casino site in the US. Find out below where you can play FanDuel Casino online.

Where is FanDuel Legal in the US?

FanDuel Casino is legal in the United States for players aged 21+, and only available in 4 different states. These are Michigan, New Jersey, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Qualifying Factors to play at FanDuel Casino

Reside in an eligible territory or state

Meet the minimum legal age requirement

Play responsibly

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.