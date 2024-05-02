Provided By

Top Sweepstakes Casino Bonuses in May 2024: FREE Sweeps Coins Offers

Looking for the best FREE Sweeps Coins and Welcome offers for the top online Sweepstakes Casinos this May? We have got you covered! Find a list of our favorite casinos and no-purchase bonuses below for May 2024!

Best Casino Offers May 2024

WOW Vegas – 35 Sweeps Coins + 1.75M WOW Coins

Chumba – 2M FREE Gold Coins and 2 FREE Sweeps Coins

High 5 Casino – FREE 5 SC plus 250 Gold Coins + 600 Diamonds

Funrize – Promo Code CITYAMCOM for 75,000 FREE Coins

for 75,000 FREE Coins NoLimitCoins – Get up to 50% More on 1st Purchase

Stake.us – Use Code STAKEUS and Get 250,000 GC and 25 Stake Cash

and Get 250,000 GC and 25 Stake Cash BetRivers.net – Spin the wheel for up to 1,000 VC

Vegas Gems – Use Code VEGASPROMO and Get Up To 1,000 Free Gems

and Get Up To 1,000 Free Gems SweepSlots – 5,000 Gold Coins and 5 Sweeps Coins

LuckyLand Slots – FREE 7,777 Gold Coins & 10 FREE Sweeps Coins

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Our Favorite Free-to-Play Casino in May 2024

It is a tough choice because all of the casinos in our article are fantastic in their own right. However, this month we have chosen WOW Vegas as our top pick for new social casino players. WOW Vegas is one of the best around, offering some fantastic welcome offers and a no purchase bonus allowing players to earn 35 Sweeps Coins + 1.75M WOW Coins.



WOW Vegas offers a fantastic slot game selection from many of the top software providers in the iGaming industry, and you can play them all for free today!

Pros:

Several daily bonuses for players

Lucrative VIP program

24/7 customer support service

Over 800 games to choose from

Cons:

No mobile application

Live chat support is unavailable

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.