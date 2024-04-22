Provided By
FanDuel Promo Code: Get $20 Bonus + Up To $1,000 Back on First Day Casino Losses
New players can claim the FanDuel Promo Code upon sign-up and get $20 in Casino Bonuses + up to $1,000 Back in Bonuses on first-day net losses. This offer is available to new players aged 21+ who reside in MI, PA, NJ, and WV. T&Cs Apply.
FanDuel Welcome Offer
Find a breakdown of the FanDuel Casino welcome offer below:
|FanDuel Casino Offer
|Get a $20 Bonus + Up to $1000 back in Casino Bonuses on any first-day net loss
|FanDuel Promo Code
|N/A
|Min. Deposit
|$10+
|Additional Offers
|2,500 Reward Credits
|Available In
|MI, WV, PA, NJ
FanDuel Casino Terms and Conditions
Must be 21+ and present in NJ, PA, MI, or WV. For Bonus Spins offer: $10 first deposit req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable bonus spins that expire 7 days after receipt. Bonus spins are received in increments of 50. Select games only. Offer not available in WV. For Play it Again offer: Must not have previously placed any wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, FanDuel Casino, Betfair Casino or Mohegan Sun Casino. Refund issued as non-withdrawable Casino site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. To see terms for both offers, including eligible games, visit fanduel.com/casino. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (NJ, PA, MI), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).
How to Utilize the FanDuel Casino Bonus
Below are some short steps to help you understand how the FanDuel Casino promo code works:
Sign-up and Deposit
When you sign up to FanDuel Casino, you will be required to make a minimum deposit of $10+ in order to qualify for the welcome bonus. To find the FanDuel sign-up page, Click Here.
Get $20 in Bonuses + Play it Again
When you complete the first step, players will be credited with a $20 casino bonus, and new customers also have the chance to get up to $1,000 back in casino bonuses on any first-day net losses you may incur.
Play Exclusive Games
New players will be able to take advantage of some fantastic online games at FanDuel, with exclusive slots such as World of Wonka, Buffalo, Fort Knox Cleopatra, and FanDuel Gold.
Where is FanDuel Casino Legal?
FanDuel Casino is legal to players aged 21 or older in the United States who reside in the states of Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and New Jersey.
DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.