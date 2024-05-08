Top Features, Games and Bonuses at Mirror Bingo for May 2024

Mirror Bingo is one of the originals when it comes to online bingo, and with experience comes a solid reputation and popularity. Mirror Bingo is a top platform for everything bingo fans could want, which is why it is one of the best UK bingo sites. This article will discuss the features that make Mirror Bingo so popular, how to sign up, the welcome offer up for grabs, and more! Continue reading below to learn more.

An Introduction to Mirror Bingo: Who Are They?

Mirror Bingo was launched in 2006 by The Mirror newspaper and has since grown from a bingo site to a great online casino site. Owned by Jumpman Gaming, it has 8 unique bingo rooms full of interesting, innovative, and exciting variations of the classic game. It offers regular promotions, with new ones each month, where customers can claim free spins and a Mirror Bingo no deposit bonus, among others, all on a user-friendly platform. It does, however, have limited payment options, which could benefit from being expanded to appeal to even more players. Its main focus is 90-ball variants, being the most popular at the site, but it also features an 80-ball bingo room and 75-ball variants.

Mirror Bingo Pros and Cons

Mirror Bingo has many fantastic features that help to make it one of the best and most popular places to play. Of course, it has its drawbacks, just like all online betting sites. Below, we have picked out some of the standout features and areas for potential improvement.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Experienced platform operating since 2006 Payment options could be expanded Eight bingo rooms featuring unique play No customer support live chat service Promotions are added each month No mobile app Offers table and slot games User-friendly platform

How To Sign Up To Mirror Bingo: Step By Step

New customers who wish to sign up for Mirror Bingo will be pleased to know that the process is quick and easy. Below is a step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Click the provided link to the Mirror Bingo website and sign-up page to start making your account. Once there, enter your personal details, such as your name, address, date of birth, email address, and phone number when prompted. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination to become your login details. Sign in to your account, make any necessary first deposits, and if you are claiming a promotion alongside, enter this when prompted. Now explore all the great bingo offerings available at the Daily Mirror bingo. Finally, enjoy!

Mirror Bingo New Customer Offer

New customers at Mirror Bingo who sign up for an account can currently take advantage of an exciting welcome offer when making their first deposit. Spin the Mirror Bingo Welcome Mega Wheel for your chance to win an Amazon voucher and up to 500 Free Spins on 9 Pots of Gold! This is a great chance for new customers to try out Mirror Bingo and decide if it’s the site for them. The free spins are for use on regular slot games, and the site will list the qualifying titles where they are valid.

Mirror Bingo Welcome Bonus T&Cs

New players only, £10 min fund, free spins won via mega wheel, 65x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250) ,T&Cs apply

Top Features on Offer at Mirror Bingo

Mirror Bingo has many fantastic features that help it stand out from the crowd in a busy online bingo world. We have discussed the most important ones below, including its offers, games, user experience, and more.

Selection of Promotions and Bonuses

The first feature we looked at on Mirror Bingo was its selection of offers and promotions. Easily located at the top of the site, it has its own tab where players can find all of the active promotions running at the site. For players to want to sign up and return to an online bingo site, it is vital that there is a welcome offer to entice them right from the start and continuous promos to make them keep coming back. New customer promotions can include Mirror Bingo free spins, Mirror Bingo no deposit bonus and more. Existing customers can expect giveaways, reward reels, monthly prizes, and the chance to win vouchers when they hit certain milestones.

Large Game Library

Mirror Bingo offers a wide range of great bingo games, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy and that players will not get bored easily. Across the various titles, there are some great payouts and RTPs, which are all included in the description of each game to ensure players can see them prior to playing. Whether you enjoy the popular 90-ball variants, 80-ball or 75-ball, Mirror Bingo has them all. There is also a 30-ball Zoom room if players want some fast-paced online bingo. In addition to bingo titles, there are scratch cards, table games, and slot titles, thanks to the Mirror Bingo casino game library.

For details on the best bingo games available at Mirror Bingo and other top bingo sites, check out our dedicated review.

Payment Methods

Mirror Bingo accepts various recognised payment methods at its sites so customers can use a method they are familiar with and trust, and although the selection is limited, the ones available are high quality, secure, and easy to use. It accepts everyday debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, and popular e-wallets such as Skrill, Neteller, PayPal and Paysafecard. Payments can also be made by phone. Customers may add up to 3 payment cards to their account; please note that these must be in the same name as the person registered at the site. Withdrawals at Mirror Bingo typically take 1-3 working days, while deposits can be instant, depending on your chosen method of payment.

Customer Service and User Experience

If you need help while playing at Daily Mirror bingo, there is a great customer support team on hand to assist. Additionally, there is a detailed and explorative FAQ page with helpful answers and advice from players like yourself. If you can not find the answers you need here, the support team can be contacted via email and web form. There is not currently a Mirror Bingo live chat service available; however, we are sure this will be a feature to see in the near future.

The site’s overall appearance is really user-friendly and easy to navigate. The colour scheme of green and the Mirror Bingo online red associated with the brand go well together and are not too overwhelming, with the games all listed. There are categories for promotions and games, and you can filter the games to find what you want with ease. Overall, the site is visually pleasing and inviting, which will make you want to play.

Licensing and Security Measures

Mirror Bingo is operated by Jumpman Gaming Limited, licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. The site displays its relevant licences and security measures at the bottom of the homepage so that customers can easily check this out prior to playing. It has several responsible gambling tools and easy ways to make contact if customers feel they are in need, alongside encryption software so customers’ details and transactions performed at the site are safe and secure. All of these are must-haves for sites to ensure customers have a safe place to play. For customers outside of the UK, Mirror Bingo is regulated by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

Compatibility With Mobile

Another important feature that is a must for any online bingo site is that the platform is fully compatible with mobile devices. Whether this is accessing the site via a mobile browser or on a dedicated app, as long as customers can access all of the same great features. The interface must be able to adjust to screen size and orientation smoothly and seamlessly while fonts must remain easy to read, layouts must be fully functional, and loading times must mirror those of the desktop site. While there is currently no Mirror Bingo app available to download, which is slightly disappointing, it can be accessed via a mobile browser so players can take their gaming on the go and pick up where they left off.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Mirror Bingo bonus?

New customers at Mirror Bingo who sign up and deposit £10 can spin the welcome Mega Wheel. This offers a chance to win up to 500 Free Spins on 9 Pots of Gold.

Is there a Mirror Bingo bonus code?

No Mirror Bingo promo code is required to be eligible for the welcome offer.

What is the Mirror Bingo phone number?

The Mirror Bingo customer support contact methods should all be found on the site via the ‘Help’ section.

What games does Mirror Bingo offer?

Mirror Bingo slots, table games, scratch cards and various bingo variations are all available on the Mirror Bingo website.