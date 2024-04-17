Provided By

Gala Bingo: The Best Online Bingo Site for April 2024 Reviewed

Are you looking for a new online bingo service? If yes, look no further. While it’s been around for a few decades, Gala Bingo recently had a massive reboot and now offers a brand new service that’ll please anyone! Read on to learn about all the latest features you can indulge in with Gala Bingo in 2024, including a generous welcome bonus.

Who Are Gala Bingo? An Introduction

Gala is a renowned name in UK bingo, as it has offered a top-tier service for decades! And, after getting a makeover in 2020 — revamping the site for a modern audience — the Gala Bingo website is offering a whole new experience that’s sure to please new and existing customers alike!

Gala Bingo features all of the bingo variations you could want, like 90, 75 and 30-ball, as well as an extensive collection of top-quality slot games. With so much variety, Gala Bingo will keep you hooked! In addition to all of that, Gala offers supersized jackpots, exclusive rewards and even 24/7 pre-buy for all games.

Gala Bingo Pros and Cons

Gala Bingo is one of the most popular Bingo companies in the UK, both online and on the high street. There are plenty of reasons to enjoy playing bingo with Gala, but it’s not all perfect. Here’s a look at some pros and cons of Gala Bingo.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Covers all the popular bingo variation No VIP scheme or rewards programme Many slots from top developers No telephone customer support Easy-to-use chat rooms Convenient to play from home Safe and secure website

How To Sign Up To Gala Bingo

After all this, are you interested in creating an account with Gala Bingo? Well, you’ll be thrilled to learn that you can do it in just a few minutes! Just follow these simple steps, and you can be playing bingo before you know it:

Use our affiliate link to reach the sign-up page and click ‘Join Here’ — to claim the welcome bonus; and register an account. Create your new account by following the on-screen instructions — this will require you to input personal information like your name, age, address and email. Start account verification — your account has to be verified before you’re allowed to withdraw any winnings. You can do this any time after registration, but it’s a long process, and we recommend starting it as soon as possible. Make your first deposit of £10 through a valid payment method — you have to make this qualifying deposit as a single transaction for it to count. Play £10 in a valid bingo room; this is your qualifying wager. Once you’ve qualified, redeem your £50 free bingo funds and 40 free spins from the promotions tab in your account. Get playing! You’ve now created an account and collected all of your starting funds; just make sure to meet the wagering requirements within 7 days!

Gala Bingo Welcome Offer

The Gala Bingo welcome offer will provide new customers £50 in bingo bonuses and 40 free spins to use on selected slot games across the site. You can claim all this when you deposit and use £10 or more on a new account! While you have to wager this bonus before withdrawing any of it, it grants you plenty of bonus funds to start playing and have fun, regardless of your budget.

There are some notable T&Cs to keep in mind before claiming your bonus. Most notable is the wagering requirement — it’s 4x at Gala, so you’ll need to spend your bonus to a value of £200 before withdrawing. You can’t claim the deal unless you make your qualifying deposit of the full amount of £10 in one transaction, and you must use a valid payment method.

Gala Bingo Welcome Bonus T&Cs

18+. New online customers only. Min 1st deposit & spend £10 on Bingo tickets to get £50 Bingo bonus (4x wagering, valid 7 days, selected games)+ 40 Free Spins (£0.10 value each, valid 7 days, selected games). Players restrictions and T&Cs apply.

Top Features on Offer at Gala Bingo

Gala Bingo offers a myriad of fantastic features, especially since its 2020 revamp! Here’s a quick look at what you can expect from playing at Gala Bingo:

Bonuses and Promotions

Gala Bingo doesn’t have the same volume of bingo promotions up for grabs as some of its competitors, but the bonuses you can find are top-notch! The welcome bonus is highly generous, with lots of bingo funds up for grabs, but there’s even more to get your hands on! You can claim daily and weekly prizes with Gala rewards, regular bingo boosts, and exclusive tournaments.

Game Variety

As part of the Entain group, Gala Bingo benefits from all the excellent games on the Electraworks bingo network. Thanks to this, you’ll never be short of other users to play with and can access the full range of bingo variations: 90, 80, 75, 50 and 30-ball bingo! But the fun doesn’t stop at bingo, as Gala also has a library of other casino titles, like slots, table games and live casino options.

Payment Options

Gala Bingo doesn’t offer the largest collection of payment options, but the methods you can use are versatile, popular and safe! There aren’t any upward limits on how much money you can transfer in and out of your account, and minimum amounts will change depending on your method.

While deposits are instant, withdrawals could take some time; but Gala is generally very fast with its withdrawals! Once you’ve made a request, it’ll be processed by Gala’s team. Once Gala receives the request, you’ll receive an email with further details, so you’re always kept in the loop. This shouldn’t take more than 48 hours; the remaining wait will depend on your chosen method.

Customer Service and User Experience

Of course, there’s no point in a bingo site if it isn’t enjoyable to use. Gala understands this, which is why the 2020 revamp focused on user experience, making the site easy to navigate and ensuring it runs smoothly on most devices. And when users do face issues, Gala has a 24/7 customer support service in place to help out. You can contact them through live chat, email or even social media — Gala recommends the latter.

Licensing and Security

Gala Bingo is a UK gambling site, so you know it’s well licenced! Gala Bingo holds multiple UKGC licences for its bingo and online casino services, so you know it’s a site that treats users well. Additionally, Gala Bingo employs strong encryption security across the whole site, especially the payments, so you can be confident that your personal information is in safe hands.

Mobile Compatibility

Gala Bingo understands the importance of appealing to the mobile market as more and more people turn to mobile devices for online gambling. Gala offers dedicated mobile apps on both Android and iOS, so no matter what kind of device you have, you’ll be able to benefit! All the games work well on the smaller screen, the chat functions still work, and you can even make transactions and reach customer support on mobile!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Gala bingo bonus?

Sign up with Gala Bingo using our link to claim its Play £10 get £50 + 40 free spins deal!

Is there a Gala bingo bonus code?

The Gala Bingo welcome bonus doesn’t have a promo code; just sign up using the affiliate link and follow the qualification instructions to claim it.

Who owns Gala Bingo?

Gala Bingo is one of the sites owned by Entain, a notable gambling company that owns other bingo sites like Foxy, Coral and Ladbrokes.

What games does Gala Bingo offer?

You can find all your favourite Bingo games at Gala, including 90-ball, 75-ball and speed bingo. Gala also hosts a range of slot titles and instant win games.