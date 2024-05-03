Provided By

The Best Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses in the UK

If you are unsure where you can claim the best free spins no deposit UK bonuses, then you have come to the right place. In this article, readers can expect to find all of the best free spins no deposit bonuses, including the offer from Pokerstars Casino, the casino ranked by the experts at Wisegambler.com as THE best place for free spins no deposit.

Don’t worry if you’re already a Pokerstars customer, continue reading below for some more excellent recommendations.

Casino Offer ⭐️ 1. Pokerstars Casino Get 250 Free Spins When You Deposit £10 T&Cs: New casino players only. Min deposit £10 with code ‘UK10’. Debit card only. Selected Slots only. 7-day expiry. Wagering requirements attached to clear bonus. Terms apply.



⭐️ 2. Betfred Casino Up to 200 Free Spins when you Stake £10 T&Cs: New customers only. Opt In required. £/€10 min stake on Casino slots within 30 days of registration. Max bonus 200 Free Spins on selected games credited within 48 hours. Free Spins expire after 7 days. iOS app restrictions may apply. Email/SMS validation may apply. Not available in NI. Full T&Cs apply.



⭐️ 3. All British Casino 25 Free Spins on Registration T&Cs: Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Minimum deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill and Neteller deposits excluded. Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included. Gambling can be addictive. Play Responsibly. T&Cs apply. 18+

4. Immortal Wins Casino 20 Free Spins No Deposit Required T&Cs: 18+, New players only, no deposit required, valid debit card verification required, 65x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to £50, FIRST DEPOSIT OFFER T&C’S: New players only, £10 min fund, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250), 65x wagering requirements and FULL T&CS APPLY

5. William Hill Vegas Get 200 Free Spins when you play £10

USE BONUS CODE: BBS200 T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BBS200 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Big Bass Splash only. Min £10 deposit & wager. Max 200 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply.

6. 888 Casino 88 Free Spins No Deposit T&Cs: 18+ T&Cs Apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

7. Aladdin Slots 5 Free Spins No Deposit T&Cs: 18+, NEW PLAYERS ONLY, NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED, VALID DEBIT CARD VERIFICATION REQUIRED, £8 MAX WIN PER 10 SPINS, MAX BONUS CONVERSION £50, 65X WAGERING REQUIREMENT AND FULL T&CS APPLY HERE

8. Space Wins Win Up to 500 Free Spins on Starburst T&Cs: New players only, £10 min fund, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250), 65x wagering requirements and full T&Cs apply here

9. Wild West Wins Win Up to 500 Free Spins on Mustang Gold T&Cs: New players only, £10 min fund, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250),65x wagering requirements and full T&Cs apply here

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. GambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses UK

Our team of experts has been hard at work trying and testing all of the top free spins no deposit bonuses available, and providing a thorough review of their experiences to help out people just like you. Below, you can find everything that they had to say.

GET 250 FREE SPINS WHEN YOU DEPOSIT £10 T&Cs: New casino players only. Min deposit £10 with code ‘UK10’. Debit card only. Selected Slots only. 7-day expiry. Wagering requirements attached to clear bonus. Terms apply.

Pokerstars is home to lots of great casino games from well-known software providers such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Quickspin and more. Providing something for everyone, there is a wide range of online slot games, classic table games and the most popular and new titles. Play baccarat, roulette blackjack, big bad wolf, ninja chef slot and starburst slot on mobile and on desktop thanks to the platform’s fully accessible site on both devices. Despite its great accessibility features, the site has received some reviews reporting that it is difficult for users to navigate.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌` Popular online casino site. Website can be confusing to navigate. Mobile-friendly. Lots of great software providers.

UP TO 200 FREE SPINS WHEN YOU STAKE £10 T&Cs: New customers only. Opt In required. £/€10 min stake on Casino slots within 30 days of registration. Max bonus 200 Free Spins on selected games credited within 48 hours. Free Spins expire after 7 days. iOS app restrictions may apply. Email/SMS validation may apply. Not available in NI. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred Casino is one of the most recognisable names in the industry and has a reputation to match. It is home to lots of casino games, new and old and provides players with exactly what they want thanks to its years of experience. Enjoy bingo, casino games, poker, and lotteries, as well as a good range of payment methods and easy deposits and withdrawals. The only downside is that withdrawals can take a little while at Betfred Casino, which is the only drawback we identified at the site.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Top software providers. Slow withdrawal times. Recognised name in the industry. Regular promotions.

25 FREE SPINS ON REGISTRATION T&Cs: Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Minimum deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill and Neteller deposits excluded. Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included. Gambling can be addictive. Play Responsibly. T&Cs apply. 18+

All British Casino is home to lots of live casino games, popular slot titles and traditional table games. Operating since 2012, it has something for everyone, whether casino titles, promotions and offers, new and existing customers, fast withdrawals, and more. Fast withdrawals are, however, limited to weekdays, with the site not being able to facilitate weekend withdrawals for customers. A feature that could be improved at the All British Casino.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong variety of different casino-style games Unable to withdraw funds over a weekend. Lots of accepted payment providers Fast deposits and withdrawals.

20 FREE SPINS NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED T&Cs: 18+, New players only, no deposit required, valid debit card verification required, 65x wagering requirements, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to £50, FIRST DEPOSIT OFFER T&C’S: New players only, £10 min fund, max bonus conversion to real funds equal to lifetime deposits (up to £250), 65x wagering requirements and FULL T&CS APPLY

First launched into the online casino world in 2021, Immortal Wins is an online casino with a vampire and werewolf theme and experience for its players. The site’s black and red appearance is particularly striking, alongside its variety of gaming titles. It accepts a range of different payment methods, including Visa, PayPal, and Skrill. If we had to pick one thing the site could improve, it would not be an easy task; however, we did notice that no video poker titles are available to play.

Available to players at Immortal Wins is a great offer of 20 Free Spins No Deposit on Immortal Romance slot title. A 5-reel video slot game with top features that has reamined one of the most popular titles since launching back in 2011, it is a fantastic chance to get involved without spending any of your own cash.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Eye-catching, striking website design and theme Missing any video poker games. Lots of payment methods accepted Mobile-friendly site.

GET 200 FREE SPINS WHEN YOU PLAY £10

USE BONUS CODE: BBS200 T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code BBS200 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Big Bass Splash only. Min £10 deposit & wager. Max 200 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply.

William Hill Vegas is one of the most well-known casino sites in the UK and is a highly experienced and trusted brand. Powered by software from Playtech, it has some great casino games that can be played on both mobile and desktop, making the platform accessible for everyone. The site is also home to a highly rated loyalty program for frequent customers. However, with this loyalty program in place, the less frequent players are often overlooked when it comes to offers and promotions, with not many present after claiming the welcome offer.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Recognised and reputable brand Not a lot of promotions for infrequent players Mobile and desktop-friendly Strong loyalty programme

What are Free Spins and How do They Work?

Free spin no deposit bonuses are as simple as they sound. Players can receive free spins to use at a site without spending any real money making a deposit first, as there is no deposit required. These are often obtained when registering at a site as part of a welcome or sign-up offer.

Playing with free spins can win you real money prizes, which can then be withdrawn from your account. Free spins often come with a fixed value, which you can find in the terms and conditions of the offer to determine how much you can win. To be withdrawn, the free spins must first be wagered a specific number of times their value to equal the amount played. At this stage, they can then be withdrawn into your bank account.

How to Claim Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses

Claiming a free spins no deposit bonus is a straightforward and easy process to kick start your playing at any site. Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide to claim yours.

Go to your chosen casino site’s sign-up page and create an account. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email, etc. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination Sign in to your account, and if there is one, enter the relevant promo code to claim your no deposit free spins. Once claimed, check any relevant terms and conditions to the offer. Start playing at your favourite slot titles completely free. Enjoy!

Free Spins vs Bonus Spins

Free spins are as simple as they sound; they are bonus credits that you can use to play slot games without spending your money. No deposit free spins, in particular, do not require you to make a deposit at a casino site to obtain them. They are obtained from weekly free spin login bonuses, welcome offers, and social media giveaways. Free spins can also be obtained simply by playing a slot game, triggering an award of additional spins. Bonus spins tend to be given as part of a deposit bonus, where there is a requirement to receive them; for example, Deposit £10 to Get 50 free spins. Players are required to spend money to claim their spins.

Other Types of Free Spin Bonuses

Although we are focusing in particular on free spins no deposit UK bonuses in this article, you will also likely come across some other types of free spins bonuses. We have included a little more about these below as well for your information.

Free Spins No Wagering

Free spins no wagering bonuses are some of the most popular offers claimed at casino sites. There are no wagering requirements to get these free spins, and everything you win using the free spins is converted into real money prizes. Your winnings can then be withdrawn if you have already confirmed your banking method by depositing before claiming the bonus offer.

VIP Free Spins

VIP free spins are a bonus reward offer that can be claimed when you have achieved VIP status at a casino site, often by registering for its loyalty or rewards programme. These are exclusive to VIP/loyalty customers and can often have added benefits such as increased winnings, a variety of games they can be used at, withdrawal options, and more.

Free Spins with No ID Verification

Another offer available at casino sites is claiming free spins upon registration with no ID verification required. This requires just signing up with your details; there is no requirement for you to share any financial details, such as your bank account or bank card details. To claim your free spins with this particular offer, you will just need to confirm the following: your name, address, date of birth, email address and phone number.

Daily Free Spins Bonuses

It is also common for casino sites to offer daily free spins casino bonuses for customers. Instead of providing all of the free spins in one go, be rewarded with them daily when you log into your account. These free spins often have a 24-hour window to be claimed and used at the site otherwise, they may expire, and you will lose them. Similarly, if you do not log in the following days after, you will not receive any more free spins.

Free Spins on Card Registration

It is becoming increasingly common for some casino sites to require you to register your payment card details to get your free spins casino bonus. This lowers the risk of any customers getting involved with underage gambling, duplicating accounts for more free spins and abusing bonuses on offer at sites. All you have to do is register your card details upon registration, and then you are free to claim your free spins. It also makes your first deposit at the site super quick and easy when it comes to it.

Terms and Conditions – What to Watch Out For?

When claiming free spins no deposit UK bonuses, it is essential to read the terms and conditions beforehand. Sometimes, these can vary compared to normal casino bonuses that you may have claimed in the past. For example, the wagering requirements can vary from nothing at all to requiring what you won to be able to withdraw your winnings. The time limits you have to use your no deposit free spins bonuses will also be different to other offers where they can expire within the same day you get them. Finally, another condition to watch out for is the spin values you are awarded; these can be anything from 10p to £1 – the value can be found in the t&c’s.

Free Spins No Deposit – Advantages & Disadvantages

While there are many advantages to free spins no deposit bonuses, it is important to also look at any potential disadvantages that may affect the offer too. Continue reading below to find out more about these.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ You do not have to deposit any real money into your casino account to be able to take advantage of this bonus. No deposit free spins bonuses are often limited-time bonuses that must be used on the same day or within a much shorter timeframe than other promotions. The promotion is often really simple to claim by signing up to a casino site and confirming your personal details. The games that free spins can be used on can often be restricted to only certain slot games. There are many different types of free spins bonuses that can run alongside the free spins no deposit bonuses. Free spins no deposit bonuses are available to claim for both new and existing customers at a casino site.

Top Tips on How to Get the Most From Your Free Spins

If you want to know how to get the most out of your free spins no deposit bonuses, the experts at Wisegambler.com have compiled some top tips on how to do just that, which you can find below.

The first tip from the Wisegambler.com experts is always to make sure that you read the terms and conditions of a no deposit free spins bonus. This ensures you are fully informed about everything you need to know ahead of claiming the offer. Once you have checked the T&Cs, next is to compare the values of the spins. For example, a £1 spin from a site is significantly more valuable than 10p spins. It is also important to check the expiration times, as free spins can often have short timeframes in which they can be used. You do not want to lose out because you did not use them soon enough!

If you want more tips from the experts at wisegambler.com about how to get the most out of your online betting experiences, click here.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.gambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Can I Get Free Spins No Deposit Bonuses?

You can get free spins no deposit bonuses by registering at a casino site for the first time as part of a welcome offer for new customers.

Are Free Spins Actually Free?

Yes, a handful of casino sites offer no deposit free spins without any wagering requirements where real money must be spent.

Can I Win Real Money from Free Spins Bonuses?

It is possible for players to win real money by using free spins casino bonuses, which can be withdrawn according to the terms and conditions of a promotion.

Can I Get Free Spins No Deposit on Mobile?

Yes, just like on a desktop computer, free spins no deposit bonuses can be obtained and used when playing at a casino site on your mobile device.

What are Wagering Requirements?

Wagering requirements apply to the winnings from free spins. They are when players are required to have to bet the money won a certain number of times to be able to withdraw their winnings from their account.