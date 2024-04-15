Provided By

Best Skrill Casino in the UK – Top Casinos with Skrill 2024

Skrill is one of the most popular payment options at UK online casinos. Its entire business was founded on providing safe and secure payments at online casinos, and it’s remained a go-to for UK gamblers. If you’re interested in opening a Skrill account, we’ve outlined all the pros and cons of using Skrill as an online gambler. And for those looking for a good Skrill casino, we have you covered, too! The experts at wisegambler.com have deduced that William Hill Vegas is the best Skrill Casino.

If you’re already a William Hill Vegas customer, read on to see more of our top-rated UK Skrill Casinos.

Casino Offer ⭐️ 1. William Hill Vegas Get 50 Free Spins when you stake £10 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code M50 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Mining Pots of Gold™ only. Min £10 stake. Max 50 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply. #ad

⭐️ 2. Pub Casino 100% up to £100 Welcome Bonus Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions |

⭐️ 3. Jackpot City Up to £100 Welcome Bonus + 100 Free Spins New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ via a debit card to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Welcome bonus: 100% match up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Gold Blitz once you have stake £20 on any Games Global game. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spins winnings. Full Terms.

4. Duelz Casino £100 Bonus + 100 Free Spins 18+ new players only. Min deposit: £20. Max £100 bonus. Max bet with active bonus: £2. Wagering required 100% match bonus: 30x deposit + bonus. Max win from welcome bonus: £500. 100 Free Spins are given out 20 per day on Book of Dead for 5 days in a row. Max Free Spins winnings: £100. Free Spins winnings credited as bonus money with 45x wagering & 3 days expiry. Deposit bonus & Free Spins wins are forfeited 30 days after bonus is credited if the wagering is not met. Game weighting and restrictions apply. Play Responsibly www.begambleaware.org. Scroll down for bonus terms.

5. Casimba Up to £200 on 1st Deposit + 50 Bonus Spins 18+ New players only. Min. deposit £20. Max. bonus bet is £5. Bonus spins on selected games only and must be used within 72 hours. Winnings from Bonus spins credited as bonus funds and capped at £100. Bonus funds expire in 30 days, unused bonus funds will be removed. Welcome Offer is 100% match up to £200 plus 50 bonus spins on your 1st deposit, 50% match up to £50 on your 2nd deposit. Bonus funds are separate to Cash funds, and are subject to 35x wagering the total bonus & cash. Only bonus funds count towards wagering contribution. Affordability checks apply. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

6. Hey Spin Get 100% Bonus up to £25 + 25 Extra Spins 18+. New players only. Min. deposit: £20. 100 spins require 3 deposits. Min second and third deposit £20. Spins and bonus wagering x35. Spins expire after 24 hours.

7. All British Casino Get 100% up to £100 + 10% Cashback Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £20 | No max cash out | Wagering is 35x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5 |

Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Cashback is cash with no restrictions | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded | Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included | T&C’s apply

8. Magic Red 100% up to £1500 + Up to 200 Extra Spins 18+. New Players Only. Welcome Offer Split on 4 deposits:1st deposit: 100% up to £500+50 bonus spins, min. deposit £20. 2nd deposit: 100% up to £500+50 bonus spins, min. deposit £20. 3rd deposit: 100% up to 500+50 bonus spins, min. deposit £20. 4th deposit: 50 bonus spins, min. deposit £20. Spins are credited to: Starburst game. Spins Valid for 24 hours T&C’s apply. Wagering Requirements: x35. In order to withdraw your winnings, you must first use up all of your bonus spins or wait for them to expire (whichever comes first). Bonus Policy and Terms of Service apply. The “Welcome bonus” is limited to one bonus per household. The “Welcome bonus” may not be used in conjunction with any other bonus, promotion or offer. The “Welcome bonus” must be wagered at magicred.com within 1 day of being credited to your account. magicred.com reserves the right, at any time, to revoke any welcome bonus not used within the allotted time period. Unused free games will be removed from the account thereafter

9. Pokerstars Casino Get a 100% Bonus up to £200 with code FIRST200 New casino players only. Min. deposit £20 with code ‘FIRST200’. Debit card (Visa or Mastercard) only. Selected Slots only, 7 day expiry. Wagering requirements apply, 5 redemption points per £1 to clear bonus. Game contributions vary. Maximum bet £5 per round. Terms apply. 18+ Play responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

10. bet365 Casino Stake £10 and Get 100 Free Spins Deposit and stake £10 on eligible Casino games to get 100 Free Spins. Time limits, game restrictions and T&Cs apply.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

The Best Skrill Casinos in the UK Reviewed

Our experts at Wisegambler.com have thoroughly reviewed and tested UK casinos that accept Skrill payments, and here’s a rundown and review of their top 5 picks!

GET 50 FREE SPINS WHEN YOU STAKE £10 18+. Play Safe. New customers using Promo code M50 only. Opt in required. 1x per customer. Mining Pots of Gold™ only. Min £10 stake. Max 50 Free Spins at 10p per spin. Free Spins expire 24 hours from issue. Max redeemable £30. Eligibility rules, game, location, currency, payment-method restrictions and terms and conditions apply. #ad

William Hill is one of the oldest names in UK gambling, so it’s hardly a surprise that it takes the place of pride at the top of our list! The casino branch of this fantastic gambling site boasts hundreds of games from industry leaders — so whether you’re a fan of slots or table games, you’ll find something you’re sure to love. In addition to all this, the William Hill Vegas mobile apps mean you can take your gaming with you on the go! However, while William Hill is a fantastic site, we were disappointed at the limited points of contact, without email or telephone contacts available.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Established and reputable brand Lacks email or telephone customer contacts Features games from top developers Hosts dedicated mobile apps

100% UP TO £100 WELCOME BONUS Welcome bonus for new players only | Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100 | Min. deposit is £10 | No max cash out | Wagering is 40x bonus | Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse | Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded for welcome bonus | Cashback when offered, applies to deposits where no bonus is included | Cashback is cash with no restrictions |

Pub Casino impresses you right as you open the page with its sleep, user-friendly web design and attractive graphics. While it was smaller than offerings from other brands, we also appreciated how easy it was to navigate to the integrated sportsbook. While the bonus selection could have been larger and easier to browse through, Pub Casino still offers a solid experience for any eager punter.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Sleek, attractive website design Small selection of promotions Hosts regular player tournaments Casino and sportsbook dual-platform

UP TO £100 WELCOME BONUS + 100 FREE SPINS New UK based customers only. You must opt in (on registration form) & deposit £20+ via a debit card to qualify. Offer valid 7 days from registration. Welcome bonus: 100% match up to £100 on 1st deposit. 50x wagering applies (as do weighting requirements). Free Spins: Awarded on Gold Blitz once you have stake £20 on any Games Global game. Spin value = 10p. No wagering requirements on free spins winnings. Full Terms.

Jackpot City Casino is a brand that’s seen long-time success internationally and has now made its way to UK shores. Thanks to this, it has a solid foundation with hundreds of games and a friendly customer support system. And, of course, it accepts Skill payments, among many others, so you can control your transactions in whichever way is most convenient. However, if you prefer mobile gaming, you might want to look elsewhere, as the UK mobile functionality isn’t the same quality as the international site.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Hundreds of exciting casino games Limited mobile compatibility 24/7 customer support Strong SSL encryption security

£100 BONUS + 100 FREE SPINS 18+ new players only. Min deposit: £20. Max £100 bonus. Max bet with active bonus: £2. Wagering required 100% match bonus: 30x deposit + bonus. Max win from welcome bonus: £500. 100 Free Spins are given out 20 per day on Book of Dead for 5 days in a row. Max Free Spins winnings: £100. Free Spins winnings credited as bonus money with 45x wagering & 3 days expiry. Deposit bonus & Free Spins wins are forfeited 30 days after bonus is credited if the wagering is not met. Game weighting and restrictions apply. Play Responsibly www.begambleaware.org. Scroll down for bonus terms.

Duelz Casino is an award-winning casino site boasting a fantasy theme that brings a new splash of colour to your gambling experience. Its vast selection of slots, table games, and live dealer titles makes it no mystery why this site is praised for its innovation and excellence. However, while the theme is charming, it also blends with the text negatively, making it harder to read, especially for those with impaired sight.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Unique fantasy theming Website text can be difficult to read Winner of ‘Rising Star’ & Innovation awards An expansive collection of games

UP TO £200 ON 1ST DEPOSIT + 50 BONUS SPINS 18+ New players only. Min. deposit £20. Max. bonus bet is £5. Bonus spins on selected games only and must be used within 72 hours. Winnings from Bonus spins credited as bonus funds and capped at £100. Bonus funds expire in 30 days, unused bonus funds will be removed. Welcome Offer is 100% match up to £200 plus 50 bonus spins on your 1st deposit, 50% match up to £50 on your 2nd deposit. Bonus funds are separate to Cash funds, and are subject to 35x wagering the total bonus & cash. Only bonus funds count towards wagering contribution. Affordability checks apply. Terms apply. Please gamble responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

The final Skrill Casino we have to recommend to you is Casimba Casino, an attractive and user-friendly site with an excellent lineup of games that are sure to keep you entertained for hours. Casimba also hosts an engaging loyalty program that rewards returning players, making it a fantastic long-term choice! Especially if Skrill is your payment option of choice. However, if you prefer to play on Apple devices, bear in mind that the Casima mobile app only supports Android.

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Attractive, user-friendly website The mobile app is only available on Android Features a loyalty programme Hundreds of games from top developers

What is Skrill?

Skrill is a popular e-wallet used by many seasoned online gamblers. When it was launched as Moneybookers, it was explicitly marketed towards UK gamblers as an alternative to PayPal. In the early years of online gambling, PayPal refused to allow casino and betting sites to use their service, which gave rise to the platforms Skrill and Neteller as safe payment options for online gamblers.

Moneybookers changed its name to Skrill in 2013 and is now owned by Paysafe (alongside Neteller, which is why you’ll often find them lumped together). Skrill may not be as widespread as PayPal, but it’s a highly secure and convenient payment option that’s accepted at most UK online casinos.

Why Should You Use Skrill Casinos?

There are many reasons why you would want to use Skill when making deposits at online casinos and betting sites:

Quick Deposits and Withdrawals

The number one reason you’ll probably want to use any e-wallet is convenience. Skrill, like PayPal and Neteller, allows you to make quick online transactions without needing to remember your banking details or spend time entering your debit card details. Additionally, the transaction speeds are faster online than through other payment methods. E-wallets are notoriously one of the quickest withdrawal methods, with payments coming through within a day or two, depending on the online casino’s internal processing speed.

Safe and Secure

Skrill users benefit from all the same security benefits you’ll find from other e-wallets. By storing all of your payment details with Skrill, not only do you not need to remember them, but the recipient of your transfer will never see any of them! Additionally, these details are protected through Skrill by SSL technology with 128-bit encryption security. To top it off, Skrill also implements anti-fraud measurements to monitor for suspicious transactional activity.

Private Payments

Skrill’s nature as an e-wallet means that any transfer you make through Skrill will be private. Skrill can mask your various transactions from both the recipient and your bank, so only Skrill knows your spending habits. Keeping your transaction activity private is a big concern in the modern era, and using a service like Skrill when making casino deposits can keep other businesses from poking into and using that knowledge.

Mobile Compatible

Like any good e-wallet, Skrill is very mobile-friendly. You can download the Skrill app for easy access to your account and to track your virtual finances. The Skrill app is also compatible with frictionless transfers in the real world, so you can use Skrill at high street betting stores and many other stores across the UK.

Widely Accepted

Skrill was launched to appeal to online casino sites, so it’s hardly surprising that you can use it at most UK gambling sites. This will especially be true for longer-established sites that have been around since before PayPal entered the online gambling space. You can usually see if your casino supports Skrill by scrolling to the bottom of the screen or checking out the payment options in the FAQs.

How to Deposit Using Skrill

Depositing with Skrill is easy and can be completed in just a few clicks! If you need a helping hand, just follow these steps to make your first deposit through Skrill. The exact method will vary between different casinos, but this a general guide that will take you through the typical process:

Log into your account and find the payments tab. Choose how much you want to deposit into your account. Select Skrill from the list of transaction methods. You’ll be redirected to a Skrill pop-out where you must input your Skrill login information. Pick which card you want to use to complete the transaction and confirm the payment. Wait for this to be confirmed (you may be required to approve a payment through your bank), and you’ll be redirected to the casino site. Confirm your transaction one last time, and your funds should be immediately credited to your casino account, ready to play with!

How to Withdraw at a Skrill Casino

Withdrawing with Skrill is just as easy as making a deposit! In fact, if you’ve deposited with Skrill, you may be required to withdraw through it, too. To do this, just follow this basic guide to get started! The method might change a little between sites, but this is the general process across the board:

Go to the payments tab in your casino account. Ensure you have enough money in your balance to meet the minimum withdrawal requirement and choose how much you want to withdraw. Pick Skrill from the available withdrawal methods. Log into your Skrill account through the pop-up, and then pick which card you want the withdrawal to be credited into (you can also choose for the money to go directly into your Skrill account). After you’re redirected back to the online casino site, confirm your withdrawal.

At this point, you’re finished. From here, the casino will need to verify and approve your withdrawal request, which usually takes up to 48 hours. Once approved, Skrill will instantly credit your winnings to your account! You need a verified casino account to withdraw any money.

Does Skrill Have Any Drawbacks?

Like with everything, Skrill isn’t without a few downsides. Notably, while it’s available in over 100 countries, that isn’t all of them, and some users may be unable to benefit from Skrill. Not to mention, Skrill isn’t nearly as popular as competitors like PayPal, and it doesn’t have the universality of debit cards.

Then, even if you can benefit from Skrill’s services, it charges varying fees for certain transactions. Making online payments and receiving funds is entirely free, but transferring money to other people or establishments (like banks or into prepaid cards) will cost varying fees — sometimes as much as 5%. And if you’re transferring money between currencies, Skrill also charges a 3.99% foreign exchange fee.

Alternative Payment Methods

Skrill is hardly the only payment method available at online casinos; there are even other e-wallets for you to look at! If you want to stay within the Skrill bubble, choose a method like Neteller, which is owned and operated by the same company, Paysafe. If you’d rather use a prepaid card, Paysafecard, also owned by Paysafe, is one of the most popular options at online casinos.

Of course, the most popular payment methods at online casinos are PayPal and debit cards like VISA or MasterCard. Chances are, you already use at least one of those payment methods in your day-to-day, and using them for depositing at online casinos is highly convenient. Plus, most casino bonuses can only be claimed using debit card deposits!

For more information on the Best UK PayPal Casinos according to the experts at wisegambler.com, head over to our page here.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you:

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Skrill safe to use at online casinos?

Yes! Skrill was invented to facilitate safe payments at online gambling sites, so you can be confident your transactions are private and secure with Skrill.

Is Skrill available at all online casinos?

Skrill is popular at UK online casinos, but it isn’t available at all online casinos. You’re more likely to find Skrill compatible with older casinos and casinos based in the UK.

Does Skrill Allow Instant Deposits and Withdrawals?

Skrill always allows for instant deposits at online casinos, but withdrawals will depend on your casino’s internal processing speeds. Once the transaction reaches Skrill, the transaction will be instantaneous, but that may take a day or two.

Is Skrill easy to use at online casinos?

Using Skrill at casinos is simple! Just pick Skrill when depositing and follow the pop-out instructions. As long as you remember your Skrill log-in details you’ll be done in minutes.