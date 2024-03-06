Provided By

BetMGM Cheltenham Offer: Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

New customers signing up to BetMGM ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024 can get free bets to spend across the site’s top Cheltenham offers. As the highly anticipated event edges ever closer, new customers who register for an account can claim the top BetMGM Cheltenham welcome offer of £60 in free bets. All you need to do is place a qualifying bet of £10.

Keep reading below to find out more about how to claim your free bets, what other promotions are available, how to join and all about live streaming the races.

18+ Please Gamble Responsibly.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to Claim the BetMGM Bet £10 Get £60 Offer for Cheltenham

Customers that create a new account at BetMGM can take advantage of the epic welcome offer ahead of the infamous Cheltenham Festival 2024. Sign up for a new account with the bookmaker and place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive a huge £60 in free bets. Click the link above to be directed to the Cheltenham sign-up offer for BetMGM.

To register, follow the on-screen instructions to create your account. Enter your personal details when prompted, such as your name, address, email address, and phone number, and create a username and password. These will then become your login details to the site.

Once completed, make a minimum deposit of £10 into your account and place a first qualifying bet of £10. Now, go ahead and take advantage of this great BetMGM Cheltenham offer.

To claim your free bets, wait for this to settle and shortly after, you will receive your £60 in free bets automatically into your account to use across the BetMGM Cheltenham promotions throughout the festival.

BetMGM Cheltenham Offer T&Cs

New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Why Should you Choose BetMGM for your Cheltenham Bets?

There are so many offers from different bookmakers competing for customers ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. So why should you be claiming the BetMGM Cheltenham offers over the rest?

This fantastic welcome offer from BetMGM has a low minimum deposit requirement of £10, which matches the same value required to be placed on a first bet. This means customers are not having to use any more of their hard-earned cash as needed.

This BetMGM Cheltenham promotion also allows new customers to claim one of the strongest returns of free bets in comparison to its bookmaker counterparts of £60 in return for just a £10 qualifying bet.

BetMGM is also one of the biggest sportsbooks and is only growing bigger now it is available in the UK. This offer will make the brand name known in the horse racing market and attract more customers who may not be as familiar with the site. It is also so simple to use and offers a top range of competitive odds and promotions across the sporting calendar, especially horse racing, making it stand out above the rest.

Types of BetMGM Cheltenham Offers

There is a whole range of different BetMGM Cheltenham offers available at the site for horse racing fans to take advantage of. Below, we have looked into these in more detail.

Cheltenham Free Bets

BetMGM Cheltenham free bets are when a bookie offers a strong free bets bonus for its new customers who are signing up for the first time in return for placing a first qualifying bet with the site. All of the sites included in this article feature the strongest and most popular free bet welcome offers ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.

Best Odds Guaranteed

This type of bet is what all horse racing fans and bettors will be on the lookout for. Cheltenham bookmakers offering best odds guaranteed is where customers are guaranteed that if the odds increase after a bet has been placed, the site will award the higher odds once the bet has settled.

Daily Horse Racing Boosts

Daily Horse Racing Boosts are when certain markets offer boosted odds for a limited time or event. Usually represented by the original odds being crossed out with the new odds next to it, it is often found on heavy favourites and gives BetMGM Cheltenham customers more incentive to back the short-priced favourites. Many bookmakers will put an odds boost on a race’s favourite to win.

Extra Places Paid

Extra Places Paid is when a bookmaker will payout for a horse in an extra place outside of the top 3. So you can back a horse to win as well as finish 4th or 5th in an extra place race and still receive your winnings. This is a great quality offer that is popular among horse racing bettors and fans.

Can I Livestream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through BetMGM?

Also on offer from BetMGM is the ability for customers to live-stream sports, including Cheltenham Festival. This will enable horse racing fans to watch the races, keep up with live updates throughout, and place bets accordingly or check on any actions that apply to bets already placed. This live-streaming BetMGM Cheltenham offer includes the final two races of each day that are not otherwise televised. To use your account to livestream Cheltenham Festival, you will need to be logged in and have a funded account.

Alternative Cheltenham Bookmaker Offers

BetMGM are one of the leaders when it comes to new customer offers and free bets for Cheltenham this year! But, we understand that BetMGM may not be your first or your only choice for Cheltenham free bets in 2024. Here are some alternative offers you might be interested in:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the BetMGM Cheltenham Offer?

Get £60 in Free Bets when you join and bet £10.

How do the BetMGM Cheltenham Free Bets work?

Once your qualifying bet settles, 6x £10 Free Bets will be automatically credited to your BetMGM account. To use these, select ‘use bet credits’ on your bet slip.

How do I bet on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with BetMGM?

Head to the BetMGM website’s dedicated Cheltenham Festival category. Select the race you wish to place a bet on, choose your selections, add these to your bet slip and confirm and place your bet.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction, and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.