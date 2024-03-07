Provided By

Betfred Bet 10 Get 50 Cheltenham Festival Betting Sites

Ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024, there is a top Betfred Cheltenham offer for new customers where they will have the chance to claim £50 in free bets to use at the site. Keep reading below to find out more about the offer and other promotions running, live streaming and how to claim your free bets.

T&Cs: New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Claim the Betfred Bet £10 Get £50 Offer for Cheltenham

New customers signing up to Betfred ahead of the Cheltenham Festival can claim some fantastic offers ahead of the event. Currently, new sign-ups to the site can claim £40 in free bets by simply placing a £10 qualifying bet and using the promo code CHELT50. Click the link to be taken to the Betfred Cheltenham offer.

Once you are on the site, head to the sign-up page and begin following the steps to create an account. Enter all of your personal details as and when prompted – these will be your name, address, phone number and email address. You will then need to create your own unique login to access your Betfred Cheltenham offer.

When the signup process is complete, you can load funds into your Betfred account ready to place your first bet. To qualify for the Betfred Cheltenham offer, you will need to make a minimum deposit of £10 into your account and enter promo code WELCOME40 when prompted.

Now, place a bet of £10 or more on any qualifying sports market. Wait for the bet to settle, and shortly after, you should receive your £40 in free bets to use across the Betfred Cheltenham offers.

Betfred Cheltenham Offer T&Cs

Why Should You Choose Betfred for your Cheltenham Bets?

There are so many reasons to claim this fantastic Betfred Cheltenham offer ahead of the Festival in March. This welcome offer has one of the strongest returns of free bets on the market in comparison to its competitors, already putting it up there as one of the best. Not only this but Betfred is recognised as a top-quality horse betting site and has a strong reputation for its competitive odds.

Types of Betfred Cheltenham Offers

There are not only top Betfred Cheltenham offers for new customers to the site but plenty for existing customers to get involved with, too. Below, we have looked at some of the most popular offers in more detail.

Cheltenham Free Bets

One of the most popular and valuable Betfred Cheltenham offers is that of free bets. Free bets give customers the chance to explore some more of what a site has to offer without spending any of their own money. It is a promotion that appeals to customers to place bets at a site over others.

Best Odds Guaranteed

Best Odds Guaranteed is what all horse racing punters should look out for when choosing an online bookmaker. Betfred BOG means that if the odds increase after a bet has been placed, the site will award players with the higher odds once it has settled, guaranteed.

Bet Boost

Bet boosts are another offer available from Betfred Cheltenham offers. Place a bet on boosted odds and receive the boosted returns. Available for both new and existing customers, bet boosts are a limited-time offer and can often be found on horses likely to win a race.

Extra Places Paid

Another popular Betfred Cheltenham offer is Extra Places Paid. This is when bookmakers will pay an extra place outside of the top 3. So you can back a horse to win as well as finish 4th in an extra place race and still receive your winnings

Money Back As A Free Bet If Your Horse Finishes Second

Betfred also offers your money back as a free bet if the horse you place a bet on finishes second in its race. Place a win or each way single on any of the nominated races on the specified day, and if your selection finishes second, Betfred will give you your win stake back in Free Bets up to £10. These can then be used on any Betfred Cheltenham Horse Racing market.

Rewards4Racing

Rewards4Racing is a Betfred Cheltenham competition run weekly. Be in with a chance of winning a pair of hospitality tickets to Style Wednesday and £100 in Free Bets. There are also multiple runners-up prizes and many more weekly giveaways! Opt-In via and cumulatively stake £10 on any Sports markets in any of the 8 promotional weeks to receive 1 entry. Earn up to 10 entries per week, 1 for every £10 staked.

Can I Live Stream Cheltenham Festival 2024 Through Betfred?

Another Betfred Cheltenham offer that is exclusive to its customers is the ability to livestream sports, including Cheltenham. This will enable horse racing fans to watch the races from wherever and whenever, as well as allow customers to keep up with live updates that apply to their bets. Betfred Cheltenham live streaming also offers customers the opportunity to be a part of the only place showing the final two races of each day for customers to live to watch, which are not otherwise televised. To use your account to livestream the races, you will need to be logged in and have a funded account ready to go.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the Betfred Cheltenham Offer?

Bet £10, Get £50 in bonuses using promo code CHELT50.

How do the Betfred Cheltenham Free Bets work?

Place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive £50 in free bets to use across all of the Betfred Cheltenham offers. Wait for your initial bet to settle, and shortly after, receive the free bets into your account. To use your free bets, just select ‘use bet credits’ on your bet slip.

Are Betfred’s Cheltenham odds competitive?

There are some great odds available at Betfred for the Cheltenham Festival, and they are some of the most competitive that customers can expect to find ahead of the event.

How do I bet on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival with Betfred?

Head to the dedicated Cheltenham Festival page on the Betfred website and select the race you wish to place a bet on. Add the selections to your bet slip, confirm, and place your bet.

