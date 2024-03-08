Provided By

Best Premier League Betting Offers and Free Bets For Week 28

Are you looking forward to the weekend’s action, live from the Premier League? Us too! This is why we have prepared a guide on the best Premier League betting offers and football free bets available from some of the UK’s biggest and best sports betting sites! Below we have listed our top five betting sites, including sites like Copybet and many more. Make sure to read on to learn more about these offers, how to claim them, and much more.

Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Betvictor – Bet £10 Get £45 In Free Bets William Hill– Bet £10 Get £60 Betfred – Bet £10 get £50 In Free Bets When You Use the Promo Code CHELT50 Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets

Copybet is first up on our list of the best Premier League betting offers and free bets, due to the site’s incredible Bet £10 Get £50 in free bets welcome offer! These £50 in free bets can be used across all sports betting markets, whether it’s football, cricket, or horse racing. In order to claim these free bets, simply sign up for the Copybet site and place an initial bet on the site worth at least £10. Then, once this bet settles, £50 in free bets will be yours to use freely!

BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.0202024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only. No cash-out. Max payout – £/€500.

Second on our list of the best Premier League betting offers and free bets is none other than BetVictor. BetVictor is one of the most well-known and popular sports betting sites in the UK. Founded in 1946, BetVictor has over half a century of experience in providing players with a high-quality betting experience across a whole host of sports. BetVictor is offering all new customers signing up for the first time the chance to claim a welcome offer consisting of £45 in free bets when they stake a first-time bet of at least £10. Simply click the link provided to get started!

18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Are you a fan of free football bets? Well, look no further than this next site. William Hill is perhaps the most recognisable name on this list, founded all the way back in 1934! William Hill is offering all first-time customers the chance to claim a whopping £60 in free bets when they stake a £10 bet. Simply sign up, place a £10 bet, and once this bet settles, £60 in free bets will instantly be added to your account! Click the link to get started for week 28 of the Premier League!

18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

Betfred is next up on our list of the best Premier League betting offers and free bets. Betfred has been a staple piece in the UK gambling industry since its inception in 1967. Betfred is certainly backing up its reputation of providing top-notch betting offers by providing all new customers signing up for the first time a whopping £50 in free bets when customers wager a £10 bet and enter the promo code CHELT50.

New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Last but not least on our list of the best Premier League betting offers and free bets is Spreadex. Spreadex, the masters of spread betting, are one of the most popular betting sites for football in the UK. This site currently offers all first-time customers the chance to claim up to £40 in free bets in exchange for a £10 qualifying bet. Click the link provided to get started today!

18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit.

Premier League Week 28 Matches

Manchester United vs Everton – March 9, 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Luton Town – March 9, 15:00

Bournemouth vs Sheffield United – March 9, 15:00

Wolves vs Fulham – March 9, 15:00

Arsenal vs Brentford – March 9, 17:30

Aston Villa Tottenham – March 10, 13:00

West Ham vs Burnley – March 10, 14:00

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest – March 10, 14:00

Liverpool vs Man City – March 10, 15:45

Chelsea vs Newcastle – March 11, 20:00

Premier League Week 28 Odds

These odds have been provided by Copybet and are subject to change.

Game Home Draw Away Man Utd vs Everton 5/6 11/4 14/5 Crystal Palace vs Luton Town 8/11 11/4 7/2 Bournemouth vs Sheffield Utd 31/100 21/5 7/1 Wolves vs Fulham 6/4 23/10 17/10 Arsenal vs Brentford 1/5 11/2 10/1 Aston Villa vs Tottenham 11/8 14/5 31/20 West Ham vs Burnley 5/8 29/10 15/4 Brighton vs Nottm Forest 7/10 29/10 16/5 Liverpool vs Man City 9/5 13/5 6/5 Chelsea vs Newcastle 87/100 29/10 5/2

Premier League Week 28 preview

Matchday 28 of the Premier League is here, and with some real high-quality clashes set to be played out and potential six-pointers at both ends of the table, it is sure to be a weekend to remember!

The weekend’s action gets underway with Manchester United hosting Everton at Old Trafford on Saturday, March 9th. Will the Toffees inflict further pain on the Red Devils, or will Erik Ten hag regain some form?

The biggest clash of the weekend is undoubtedly the game between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, March 10th. This game is set to be a potential title decider, with Liverpool leading the Premier League table by a single point over Manchester City. Will Liverpool end the weekend four points clear of their closest rivals, or will Manchester City show their quality, claim only their second win at Anfield since 2003, and claim the top spot?

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/