Best Manchester City vs Manchester United Betting Offers

Manchester City will take on Manchester United in the highly-anticipated Manchester derby on Sunday, March 3rd, at 15:30. This game also includes a wide range of fantastic, high-quality betting promos and welcome offers. This article will discuss the best betting promos and offers for the upcoming Manchester derby. We will be discussing sites like bet365 and many more. Make sure to keep on reading to learn more about these offers, how to claim them, and much more!

Top 5 Man City vs Man United Betting Offers Reviewed

In the following section, we will dive deeper into the above-listed brands. We will discuss the promo offered to all new customers, a little more info so you can learn more about the brand, and much more!

bet365 is one kickstarting our list of the best football betting offers for the upcoming Manchester Derby. bet365 is a staple piece in the UK betting industry and has been since its inception in 2000. With over 50 Million users worldwide, bet365 surely knows how to create a happy and exciting betting experience. New users signing up for the first time will receive a welcome bonus of £30 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet!

Second on our list of the best football betting offers is none other than BetMGM. BetMGM has recently branched into the UK market and has experienced instant success! After a very fruitful experience in the US and providing Americans with a top-class betting experience, it is time for the UK to also experience such a betting experience. New customers signing up for the first time will be granted a whopping £40 in free bets when they stake a £10 qualifying bet on any sporting market!

Third on our list is Betfred. Founded in 1967, Betfred has over 50 years of experience in the UK betting market. Therefore, being one of the oldest and most experienced names in the business, it is a great choice for any customer signing up for the first time. New players will instantly be rewarded with a great Bet £10 get £40 in free bets welcome offer when they sign up using the promo code WELCOME40!

BetVictor is next on this list of the best football betting offers for the upcoming Man City vs Man Utd game. BetVictor was founded in 1946 and is, therefore, the oldest site on this list. This is a massive plus for the customer as BetVictor is one of the most experienced bookmakers in the UK gambling and betting industry. This means that players will find an exceptionally wide sportsbook, a wide range of promos and offers, and much more to their liking! New customers will receive a bet £10 Get £30 welcome offer when signing up for the first time.

Last but not least on our list of the best football betting offers, we have LiveScore Bet! LiveScore Bet is one of the best and most trusted betting sites in the UK gambling industry, and for good reason! New and existing customers are allowed to experience a wide sportsbook, an exceptional range of betting offers and promos, and much more! New customers signing up for the first time will instantly receive a Bet £10 Get £20 welcome offer!

Man City vs Man United Betting Odds

These odds have been provided by bet365 and are subject to change.

Man City Win – 2/7

Draw – 19/4

Man Utd Win – 9/1

Phil Foden To Score Anytime – 6/4

Man City vs Man United Match Preview

Manchester City and Manchester United go head-to-head in the Premier League on Sunday, March 3rd, at 15:30. This is one of the biggest and most important games in Manchester City’s season as they look to put further pressure on League leaders Liverpool.

Manchester City are currently on a 18-game unbeaten run, and will undoubtedly be looking for a fourth win on the bounce after beating Brentford and Bournemouth 1-0 and winning 6-2 in the FA Cup against Luton Town. The last time Manchester City faced off against Manchester United, City ran out 3-0 winners at Old Trafford with goals from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden. Will the Blues repeat this feat?

On the other hand, Manchester United is coming off the back of a 2-1 home defeat against Fulham, making it eight league defeats at home this season. Erik Ten Hag’s side will surely be up against it on Sunday and will require a performance from years gone by to secure a against the Champions. Who will come out on top in this battle of blue and red?

What To Do If You Have A Gambling Problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it is always important to gamble responsibly. If you are struggling with a gambling problem, please do not hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery. Below, we have listed some helpful resources to help aid you on the road to recovery.

National Gambling Helpline: 0808 8020 133

GamCare: https://www.gamcare.org.uk

GambleAware: https://www.begambleaware.org/